High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Westby 80, Coulee Christian 29
WESTBY — First-year coach Ken Halvorson collected the first victory of his career as the Norsemen (1-10) cruised past the Eagles.
Westby had a 41-13 lead after one half, and senior Gavin Bergdahl scored 12 of his team-high 19 points to build it. Bergdahl made five of Westby’s 12 3-pointers and hit four of them in the first half.
Ten players scored for Westby, which also received 11 points apiece from junior Dillion Ellefson and freshman Rhett Stenslien.
Nonconference
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Ridge and Valley
North Crawford 53, De Soto 48
DE SOTO — The Trojans slipped past the Pirates (7-7, 6-4), who had won five straight games.
Sophomore Evan Pedretti scored 17 points to lead De Soto. Freshman teammate Mason Zink added nine.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 60, Westby 32
WESTBY — The Knights (10-1, 6-1) rebounded from a loss to West Salem by taking care of the Norsemen.
Isaiah Loersch and Gavin Proudfoot scored 11 points each for Luther, which outscored Westby 29-10 in the second half. Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 10 points for the Knights.
Gavin Bergdahl and Hudson Lipski each scored nine points for the Norsemen.
Monday, Feb. 1
Ridge and Valley
Seneca 58, De Soto 34
SENECA, Wis. — The Pirates fell to 8-8 overall and 7-5 in the conference.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Westby 43, Onalaska Luther 41 (OT)
WESTBY — The Norsemen (8-3, 5-1) held on and took over sole possession of first place in the conference standings on a night West Salem (6-1, 4-1) didn’t play.
Senior Macy Stellner scored 25 points for Westby in its fourth straight win. The Norsemen played at second-place West Salem on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Brianna Zenke scored 11 and Rachel Koenig 10 for the Knights (6-7, 5-4), who are the only team to beat the Panthers this season.
Coulee
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Arcadia 76, Viroqua 25
ARCADIA — Sophomore Breah Golden scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Raiders (6-7, 5-4) as they ended a four-game losing streak. She made five 3-pointers.
Sophomore Autumn Passehl added 16 points, six rebounds and five steals, while senior Chloe Halverosn scored 14 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and five steals for Arcadia.
Thursday, Jan. 28
West Salem 59, Westby 39
Coulee
Monday, Feb. 1
Westby 74, Viroqua 34
VIROQUA — Senior guard Macy Stellner scored a game-high 18 points as the Norsemen improved to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the conference
Westby, which led 35-22 at the half, also got double-digit points from sophomore Jayda Berg (12 points) and senior Grace Hebel (11 points).
The Blackhawks (4-13, 1-9), who dropped their third straight game, were led by senior Hallie Sherry’s 12 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Thursday, Jan. 28
Viroqua co-op 4, Altoona 3
ALTOONA — Viroqua boys hockey co-op had its first win of the season in double overtime.
Per 1:
Goal: Kaden Hansen #19
Goal: Tyson Menzynski #18 from Kaden Hansen #19
Penalty: Tyson Menzynski #18 2:00 Tripping
Penalty: Served by #19 Kaden Hansen 2:00 Too many men on ice
Score end of 1: 2-0
Per 2:
Goal: Kaden Hansen #19, from Tyson Menzynski #18 and Brayden Dahl #12
Score end of 2: 3-2
Per 3:
Penalty: Brayden Dahl #12 2:00 Tripping
Score end of 3: 3-3
Overtime 1: no score
Overtime 2: 3 x 3
Goal: Tyson Menzynski #18 from Kaden Hansen #19 and Odin Snowdeal #26.
Cooper Miller #30 was goalie.
The match up with Altoona ends Viroqua’s regular season. A game against Baldwin-Woodville will be Thursday, Feb 4.
WRESTLING
Westby Regional
Saturday, Jan. 30
WESTBY — Westby placed third and De Soto fourth in a meet that was won by Ithaca/Weston (224).
The Norsemen have six sectional qualifiers after Brock Hoskins (13-1, 113) and Dylan Nottestad (16-0, 220) won their brackets. Blake Hanson (6-8, 126), Trevor Lemke (11-4, 138), Dominick Hansen (14-2, 145) and Garrett Vatland (10-6, 152) all turned in second-place finishes.
De Soto advanced three wrestlers oout of the regional and was led by champions Aiden Brosinski (12-0, 152) and Cesar Garcia (10-0, 195). Gavin McDowell (6-4) added a second-place finish at 113.
Prairie du Chien Regional
Saturday, Jan. 30
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks won the team title with 271 points, which put it comfortably ahead of runner-up Viroqua (132½).
Viroqua sends five wrestlers to the Richland Center Sectional after seniors Cale Anderson and Aaron Dobbs won championship. Anderson (17-0) beat PdC’s Matt Rogge (13-1) by a 4-1 score in the championship match at 152. Dobbs (14-0) recorded two second-period pins to win his title.
They will be joined by teammates Evan Solberg (7-5, 120), Ethan Dobbs (15-3, 132) and Austin Winker (14-3, 145) at the sectional.
Prairie du Chien had five regional champions and 10 sectional qualifiers.
Rhett Koenig (13-1, 113), Ryder Koenig (13-1, 120), Maddox Cejka (10-3, 132), Luke Kramer (10-4, 145) and Bradyn Saint (12-0, 170) won titles, and Mason Baumgartner (12-3, 106), Kurt Wall (6-2, 138), Rogge, Chase Fisher (11-4, 160) and Chad Achenbach (3-5, 195) all placed second.
Tribune wrestling honor roll
(Through Jan. 28)
106: Brett Plomedahl (West Salem/Bangor) 11-0, 1.000; Jake Fitzpatrick (Aquinas) 8-1, .889; Cole Fitzpatrick (Logan/Central) 3-1, .750; Walker Slaby (Arcadia) 8-3, .727; Jack Walters (Tomah) 6-5, .545.
113: Brooks Johnson (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 10-2, .833; Jacob Van Hoof (Tomah) 10-2, .833; Nick Ziegler (West Salem/Bangor) 9-2, .818; Brock Hoskins (Westby) 10-3, .769; Donovan Yang (Logan/Central) 4-1, .800.
120: Gavin Finch (Tomah) 10-1, .909; Bradyn Glasspoole (West Salem.Bangor) 10-1, .909; Ryder Koenig (Prairie du Chien) 10-1, .909; Jeff Doerr (Blair-Taylor) 5-1, .833; Owen Denstad (Caledonia/Houston) 7-2, .778; Sam Smith (Holmen) 7-3, .700.
126: Tanner Andersen (Mel.-Min./G-E-T 13-0, 1.000; Preston Kratochvill (Holmen) 10-0, 1.000; Brandon Ross (Caledonia/Houston) 9-0,1.000; Rhett Koenig (Prairie du Chien) 10-1, .909; Colton Lejcher (Blair-Taylor) 5-1, .833; Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (West Salem/Bangor) 9-2, .818.
132: Parker Kratochvill (Holmen) 9-1, .900; Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) 12-2, .857; Zach Servais (West Salem/Bangor) 9-2, .818; Maddox Cejka (Prairie du Chien) 7-3, .700; Isaac Blocker (Caledonia/Houston) 6-3, .667; David Hiles (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 8-5, .615.
138: Evan Wolfe (West Salem/Bangor) 11-0, 1.000; Andrew Weiss (Holmen) 7-0, 1.000; Jackson McCormick (Black River Falls) 10-2, .833; Trevor Lemke (Westby) 9-3, .750; Jack Christianson (Aquinas) 4-2, .667; Jackson Hughes (Onalaska/Luther) 6-3, .667.
145: Dominick Hansen (Westby) 11-1, .917; Branson Beers (Holmen) 9-1, .900; Josh Stuebs (Onalaska/Luther) 7-1, .875; Tucker Ginther (Caledonia/Houston) 6-1, .857; Austin Winker (Viroqua) 12-2, .857; Logan Boulton (Tomah) 8-4, .667.
152: Cale Anderson (Viroqua) 14-0, 1.000; Aiden Brosinski (De Soto) 9-0, 1.000; Joe Penchi (Aquinas) 6-0, 1.000; Adam Rogge (West Salem/Bangor) 9-2, .818; Ryan Flynn (Blair-Taylor) 4-2, .667; Garrett Vatland (Westby) 8-5, .615.
160: Aaron Dobbs (Viroqua) 11-0, 1.000; Andy Johnson (West Salem/Bangor) 10-1, .909; David Malin (Aquinas) 9-1, .900; Sam Veenstra (Logan/Central) 4-1, .800; Brady Lehnherr (Tomah) 9-3, .750; Bryan Rogstad (Blair-Taylor) 4-2, .667.
170: Tye Klass (Sparta) 9-1, .900; Hayden Lyga (West Salem/Bangor) 9-1, .900; Carter Vetsch (Holmen) 9-1, .900; Jackson Shramek (Blair-Taylor) 5-1,.833; Lukas Hanson (Westby) 6-2, .750; Riley Klar (Aquinas) 6-4, .600.
182: Bradyn Saint (Prairie du Chien) 9-0, 1.000; River Rommel (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 10-3, .769; Luke Noel (West Salem/Bangor) 8-3, .727; Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) 8-4, .667; Dylan Elvaker (Blair-Taylor) 4-2, .667; Brad Linzmeier (Tomah) 4-3, .571.
195: Cezar Garcia (De Soto) 9-0, 1.000; Marcus Cox (Sparta) 11-1, .917; Thor Lass (Tomah) 9-2, .818; Chris Najera (West Salem/Bangor) 7-2, .778; Alex Wieczorek (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 3-2, .600; Ty Nottestad (Westby) 7-5, .583.
220: Dylan Nottestad (Westby) 13-0, 1.000; Carson Westcott (Holmen) 3-0, 1.000; Bradyn Lockington (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 4-1, .800; Nathan Woodhouse (De Soto) 6-2, .750; Aesop Lorenz (Logan/Central) 3-2, .600.
285: Trevor Daffinson (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 13-0, 1.000; Chris Rogstad (Blair-Taylor) 5-1, .833; Reid Rasmussen (West Salem/Bangor) 9-2, .818; Dameriz Davis (Caledonia/Houston) 4-1, .800; Ty Harbaugh (Westby) 8-2, .800; Willie Bowie (Tomah) 5-3, .625.
— Compiled by Todd Sommerfeldt