High school sports roundup

Cooper Miller #30 was goalie.

The match up with Altoona ends Viroqua’s regular season. A game against Baldwin-Woodville will be Thursday, Feb 4.

WRESTLING

Westby Regional

Saturday, Jan. 30

WESTBY — Westby placed third and De Soto fourth in a meet that was won by Ithaca/Weston (224).

The Norsemen have six sectional qualifiers after Brock Hoskins (13-1, 113) and Dylan Nottestad (16-0, 220) won their brackets. Blake Hanson (6-8, 126), Trevor Lemke (11-4, 138), Dominick Hansen (14-2, 145) and Garrett Vatland (10-6, 152) all turned in second-place finishes.

De Soto advanced three wrestlers oout of the regional and was led by champions Aiden Brosinski (12-0, 152) and Cesar Garcia (10-0, 195). Gavin McDowell (6-4) added a second-place finish at 113.

Prairie du Chien Regional

Saturday, Jan. 30

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks won the team title with 271 points, which put it comfortably ahead of runner-up Viroqua (132½).