High school sports roundup

GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Viroqua 5, Black River Falls 2
Singles:
No. 1 - Ellen Janke, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH def. Anika Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH, 7-6 , 6-1
No. 2 - Haylie Schmidt, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH def. Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-3
No. 3 - Allison Zube, VIROQUA HIGH def. Gabi Bernardei Grassi, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0
No. 4 - Nevaeh Hubbard, VIROQUA HIGH def. Jorgi Rios, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0
Doubles:
No. 1 - Cammie Leer, VIROQUA HIGH - Anneka Cress, VIROQUA HIGH def. Hannah Lane, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Mayla Engebretson, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0
No. 2 - Lizzy Fox, VIROQUA HIGH - Ashlee Olson, VIROQUA HIGH def. Juliet Ayers, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Lauren Lund, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2
No. 3 - Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA HIGH - Abi Wileman, VIROQUA HIGH def. Lauren Slosser, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Izzy Blackdeer, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-3 , 6-0
VOLLEYBALL
Thursday, Sept. 16
Conference
Westby 3, Arcadia 0
ARCADIA — Kennedy Brueggen and Bethany Roethel each had 11 kills to lead the Norsemen to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 win.
Finley Konrad had 19 assists for Westby (14-5, 3-2), while Emily Collins added eight digs.
Sky Reit had eight digs, seven kills and five blocks for the Raiders (1-9, 0-5), while Autumn Passehl had 14 assists, Kealey Ziegeweid had 10 digs and Sammy Berg had seven aces.
Viroqua 3, G-E-T 0
VIROQUA — Eight kills apiece from Aaliyah Fox and Bryne Swenson helped the Blackhawks (7-10, 2-3) earn a 25-21, 25-14, 29-27 victory.
Fox added nine aces, while Kami Delap had 15 digs and Mara Anderson and Jessica Anderson each had eight assists.
Ryan Duffenbach led the Red Hawks (0-5 Coulee) with five kills, while Kayli Bratberg and Kylie Schmitz added four apiece. Shayna Kirkey had 10 assists, Lindsey Lettner had nine digs, and Bratberg added seven digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Thursday, Sept. 16
Boscobel Invitational
BOSCOBEL — The Viroqua boys finished fifth with 144 points behind top 20 finishes from junior Cooper Gelhaus (11th, 17:10.8) and junior Miles Daniels (18th, 17:36.8).
Dodgeville/Mineral Point won the invite with 39 points.
Cashton finished ninth with 230 points and was led by sophomore Dylan Kaduc, who finished 38th in 18:59.2.
The Aquinas girls finished seventh with 182 points with four runners finishing in the top 50 overall. Junior Naomi Koch led the way by taking 32nd in 22:14.1.
Freshman Mateya Kaduc finished 15th in 20:39.7 for Cashton, which finished eighth in 189.
Viroqua, led by sophomore Rachel Diehl (33rd, 22:16.2), finished ninth (243).