High school sports roundup

Thursday, Sept. 16

Conference

Westby 3, Arcadia 0

ARCADIA — Kennedy Brueggen and Bethany Roethel each had 11 kills to lead the Norsemen to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 win.

Finley Konrad had 19 assists for Westby (14-5, 3-2), while Emily Collins added eight digs.

Sky Reit had eight digs, seven kills and five blocks for the Raiders (1-9, 0-5), while Autumn Passehl had 14 assists, Kealey Ziegeweid had 10 digs and Sammy Berg had seven aces.

Viroqua 3, G-E-T 0

VIROQUA — Eight kills apiece from Aaliyah Fox and Bryne Swenson helped the Blackhawks (7-10, 2-3) earn a 25-21, 25-14, 29-27 victory.

Fox added nine aces, while Kami Delap had 15 digs and Mara Anderson and Jessica Anderson each had eight assists.

Ryan Duffenbach led the Red Hawks (0-5 Coulee) with five kills, while Kayli Bratberg and Kylie Schmitz added four apiece. Shayna Kirkey had 10 assists, Lindsey Lettner had nine digs, and Bratberg added seven digs.