High school sports roundup

TRACK AND FIELD

Monday, May 23

Viroqua WIAA Division 2 Regional

VIROQUA — The Westby girls scored 102 points and placed second to Lodi’s 170 as the best performing local team.

Junior Meghan Nelson led the way by winning the 300 hurdles (47.79) and pole vault (9-6), while senior Brenda Berg placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.98) and helped Westby qualify with a third-place finish in the 1,600 relay (4:31.25).

Juniors Audra Johnson and Aubrey Jothen and freshman Airiel Hamilton ran with Berg on that team and teamed up with junior Denali Huebner to win the 3,200 relay (10:57.23).

Erin Gluch won the high jump (5-4), Huebner was third in the 3,200 (12:38.65), and sophomore Emma Kjos was third in the triple jump (33-8½).

Senior Evan Gluch, a fifth-place state finisher for Westby’s boys a year ago, won the pole vault at 13-3 to lead the Norsemen. Freshman Zach Bjorklund added a third-place finish in the high jump (5-9), and senior Eli Larrington was fourth in the 3,200 (10:43.47). The Norsemen were also fourth in the 1,600 relay (3:41.22).

Viroqua’s boys were led by third-place performances from freshman Kaden Sullivan (300 hurdles, 44.04) and Addisu Wright (54.27).

Lancaster WIAA Division 3 Regional

LANCASTER, Wis. — De Soto crowned one individual champion when senior Trinity Vento won the 100 (13.33). She also placed third in the 200 (27.82). Senior teammate Lilly Milliren was second in the 300 hurdles (48.99) and third in the 100 hurdles (16.43).

Freshman CJ Milliren is the only sectional qualifier for the De Soto boys after his third-place finish in the discus (134-9).

Thursday, May 26

WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien Sectional

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Westby senior Evan Gluch earned the right to try and top his fifth-place state finish in the pole vault from last season by clearing 13-6. That height was only beaten by Walworth Big Foot sophomore Kaden Rambatt (14-6), who placed second at state a year ago.

Westby freshman Erin Gluch qualified as a fourth-place finisher in the high jump (5-4), and junior Meghan Nelson was fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.17).

Prairie du Chien’s girls 400 relay team of Tannah Radloff, Madi Fisher, Shayla Straka and Teagan Radloff won the 1,600 relay in 4:13.31, and senior Bree Doll posted third-place wheelchair finishes in the 100, 400 and 800.

The Blackhawks’ girls 400 relay team of Kori Jaynes, Fisher, Emma Wall and Taia Dressler was clocked at 51.56 and placed fourth.

WIAA Division 3 Mondovi Sectional

MONDOVI, Wis. — Cashton High School junior Braylee Hyatt became a WIAA Division 3 state track and field qualifier in three events Thursday with a pair of second-place finishes to go with a fourth at the Mondovi Sectional.

Hyatt was runner-up in the long jump (16 feet, 5¼ inches) and 100-meter dash (12.89 seconds) and placed fourth in the 200 (26.47) to lead the Eagles.

Local athletes won three championships, and Cashton’s boys were responsible for two of them. Sophomore Jack Schlesner won the high jump (6-5), and the Eagles crossed the lie first in the 1,600 relay with Schlesner, Onesimo Tirado, Brady Hemmersbach, Brett Hemmersbach, Michael Sueppel and Jack Hilden listed as the team members in a performance of 3:34.

Bangor sophomore Sam Crenshaw posted the only other local victory by clearing 13 feet in the pole vault.

The top four finishers in every event for Division 2 and 3 sectionals qualify for the state meet held at UW-La Crosse on June 3-4.

Onalaska Luther emerged with a pair of state qualifiers as senior Gavin Proudfoot finished third in the discus (149-8) and senior Rachel Koenig third in the 400 (1:01.26).

Brookwood senior Dan Peterson finished third in the 400 (51.75), third in the 200 (23.07) and helped the Falcons qualify with a third-place finish in the 1,600 relay (3:34.71).

Melrose-Mindoro had three second-place finishes, and senior Raef Radcliffe had a hand in two of them. He was runner-up in the 100 (11.3) and listed with Eddie Her, Ashton Olson, Wyatt Berg, James Gunther and Collin Christianson as the second-place 800 relay team.

Sophomore Claire Becker also placed second in the 3,200 (11:49.91) for the Mustangs, and De Soto senior Lilly Milliren qualified in two events after finishing third in the 100 hurdles (16.05) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.75).

Bangor’s boys were third in the 3,200 relay — Gavin Benzing, Traevon Delaney, Isaiah Murphy, Nolan Langrehr and Ben Lockman are listed — in 8:39.31, and junior Megan Marr was fourth in the 100 hurdles (13.0) for the Cardinals.

Cashton’s boys 400 relay of Colin O’Neil, Jake Wall, Ethan Klinkner, Tirado, Brady Hemmersbach and Schlesner added a fourth-place finish (45.68), and Brookwood’s boys 3,200 relay was fourth (8:45).

BASEBALL

Monday, May 23

Coulee

Viroqua 12, Black River Falls 1 (5)

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (18-7, 9-3) secured a share of the conference championship with a win over the Tigers (6-10, 3-8), their ninth victory in a row.

The Blackhawks scored all 12 of their runs in the bottom of the first inning. Kamden Oliver (3 for 3) led her team with a double and three RBIs. Griffin Olson and Trevor Geary both went 2 for 3 and recorded two RBIs.

The Blackhawks scored all 12 of their runs in the bottom of the first inning. Kamden Oliver (3 for 3) led her team with a double and three RBIs. Griffin Olson and Trevor Geary both went 2 for 3 and recorded two RBIs.

Nonconference

De Soto 11, Onalaska Luther 4

ONALASKA — The Pirates (13-6) picked up a non-conference win over the Knights (5-17) on the road.

De Soto scored each of the first four innings, including four runs in the top of the fourth. Senior center fielder Josh Boardman (1 for 1) recorded three RBIs and drew a walk for the Pirates. Logan Bahr (3 for 3) was perfect at the plate for Luther and scored a run.

Tuesday, May 24

Nonconference

Viroqua 6, Seneca 1

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, May 24

WIAA regional semifinals

Division 3

Westby 7, Aquinas 3

WESTBY — The fourth-seed Norsemen got out to an early lead against the fifth-seeded Blugolds and held on to it to advance to the next round.

Westby scored three runs in the first and second innings. The Norsemen were led by a solid pitching performance by Jayda Berg, who finished with 13 strikeouts while not giving up a walk over seven innings.

Ella Johnson and Kennedy Brueggen each went 3 for 4. Johnson recorded three RBI while Brueggen had a double, a triple and a stolen base.

The Norsemen will face the one-seed River Valley on the road Thursday.

Prairie du Chien 8, Viroqua 3

The third-seeded Prairie du Chien handled the sixth-seeded Viroqua in the battle of the Blackhawks. Prairie du Chien will visit second-seeded Dodgeville on Thursday in the regional final.

Thursday, May 26

WIAA regional

Division 3

Westby 5, River Valley 3

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The fourth-seeded Norsemen (17-2) upset the top seed River Valley thanks to a late comeback.

After River Valley scored two in the sixth to take the lead, junior Whitney Houston (2 for 3) scored one run on a triple before becoming the tying-run on a fielder’s choice single by junior Olivia Nedland (1 for 2).

Junior Kennedy Brueggen (1 for 3) brought in a run on another fielder’s choice before a River Valley error added another run. Pitcher Jayda Berg earned the win with nine strikeouts.

The Norsemen will play a road game Tuesday against the winner of Friday’s game between second-seed Dodgeville and third-seed Prairie du Chien.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0