SOFTBALL

Monday, April 3

Westby 10, Onalaska 0

ONALASKA — Senior Jayda Berg struck out nine, walked one and allowed three hits while pitching a shutout for the Norsemen.

Westby scored at least once in every inning and had 11 hits.Senior third baseman Maddie Komay was 4 for 4 with a triple and three RBI for Westby, which scored four runs in the second inning.

Senior catcher Kennedy Brueggen and junior shortstop Kaylee Kirner had two hits each for the Norsemen (3-1), who have won two straight games.

Junior Sidney Fillbach doubled for Onalaska.

River Valley 4, Viroqua 1

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The Blackhawks scored in the top of the third but only managed three hits.

Emily Hubatch doubled, and Zoey Clark and Maggie Berra singled for Viroqua, which made two errors that led to two unearned runs.

Tuesday, April 4

Coulee

Arcadia 5, Viroqua 4 (10)

ARCADIA — Whitney Sonsalla hit a fielder’s choice to plate the winning run for the Raiders (1-3, 1-0), who picked up their first win under the guidance of first-year coach Taylor Haines.

Arcadia tied the game at 4 when Kiley Fitzpatrick delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning and won it on Sonsalla’s final at-bat.

Kaitlyn Bremer was 4 for 5 with three stolen bases, two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI for the Raiders, who had 11 hits. Sonsalla’s winning RBI was her second of the game, and Brynn Aspen went 3 for 5 and also stole three bases.

Maggie Berra was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs, and Mara Anderson was 2 for 5 for the Blackhawks (1-2, 0-1), who struck out 12 times against the pitching of Bremer, who allowed two earned runs in a complete game.

BASEBALL

Monday, April 3

Coulee

Viroqua 5, Black River Falls 2

VIROQUA — Third baseman Jackson Hoyum had two hits, and Tyler Quackenbush drove in two for the Blackhawks, who broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Casey Kowalczyk doubled and pitched the first three innings for Viroqua. Quackenbush pitched the last four and struck out seven while walking three but not allowing a run.

Thursday, April 6

Coulee

West Salem 4, Westby 3

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School baseball team waited until its final at-bat to finish off a 4-3 Coulee Conference victory over Westby at Miller Field on Thursday.

The Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game, then added a ninth-inning run to hand the Norsemen a defeat.

Junior catcher Luke Baginski tripled and went 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored, and senior first baseman Luke Noel went 3 for 5 with a run scored and three stolen bases for West Salem, which finished with 14 hits and scored three unearned runs.

Noel and Baginski reached in the seventh and advanced on a Helgeson sacrifice before Burke singled off the Westby first baseman to score Noel with the winning run.

Eight players had at least one hit for the Panthers, and teammates Jacob Helgeson and Bennett Burke each drove in a run.

Senior Bo Milutinovich was 3 for 4 for Westby, which had seven hits and led 3-1 after six innings but committed five errors.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 13, De Soto 6

STODDARD — The Pirates controlled the game heading into the fifth inning, leading 5-3 before the Hornets scored 10 over the last three frames.

Bryce Grelle went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead De Soto.

Nonconference

Viroqua 16, Sparta 10

SPARTA — The Blackhawks scored six runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Spartans.

Pitcher and shortstop Myles Frye was 3 for 5 with three doubles and three RBI for Viroqua, which gave up five runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.

Mason Hopkins also doubled and drove in two runs, and Cooper Gelhaus was 2 for 2 with two RBI for Viroqua. Frye pitched three innings and struck out six while allowing one hit and one unearned run.

BOYS GOLF

Saturday, April 8

The Westby/Viroqua co-op boys golf team competed in the Dodgepoint Invitational, Saturday, April 8, and placed fifth out of 16 teams with a team score of 368.

Par 70

The scores are as follows: Brooks Hoffland 81 (Top 10 individual); Cody Campbell 93; Hudson Nundahl 95; Tavin Hagen- 99; Dexton Schroeder 105.