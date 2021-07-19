 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup
High school sports roundup

High school sports roundup

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Thursday, July 15

(Home)

Viroqua 5, Baraboo 0

Saturday, July 17

(Away)

Viroqua 13, Onalaska 8

