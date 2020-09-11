High school sports roundup

Girls golf
Arcadia wins Coulee meet, Aug. 26
VIROQUA — Hallie Tulip’s 7-over-par 43 was the low score and led the way for the Arcadia High School team to win a Coulee Conference girls golf meet at Viroqua Hills Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Tulip, a junior, finished two shots ahead of teammate sophomore Whitney Sonsalla and G-E-T junior Emily Nelson, who tied for second place at 45.
The Raiders shot a team score of 189, which beat runner-up G-E-T’s 193 and third-place Black River Falls’ 208.
Cross country
Ken Trott Invitational, Aug. 25
WESTBY — The Aquinas boys and girls swept team championships with the boys having the first three finishers of their race and the girls having the top two in theirs.
Seniors Andrew Skemp (13 minutes, 1 second) and Mitch Ellis (13:40.8) were the top two runners and followed by junior teammate Alec Taylor (13:54.3) as the Blugolds put together a boys score of 17 that was comfortably better than second-place Brookwood (74).
Westby’s Bailey Olson (14:05) was fourth, and Edward Hale and Jonathan Skemp gave the Blugolds five runners among the top six with respective times of 14:07.3 and 14:22.2.
The Aquinas girls ran to a score of 29, which was good enough to beat second-place Westby (47). Senior Karlie Meyer (16:03.3) was the individual champion, and she was followed by second-place teammate Naomi Koch (17:59.3).
Westby sophomores Meghan Nelson (17:59.5) and Audra Johnson (18:01.6) were third and fourth, while Brookwood junior Kimberlee Downing (18:11) crossed the finish line fifth.
Cashton Invitational, Aug. 29
CASHTON — The Brookwood High School boys and girls cross country teams posted victories at the Cashton Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 29.
The Falcons won the boys meet with a score of 34 and the girls meet with a 38.
Brookwood’s top runners were a pair of fourth-place finishes by Amelia Muellenberg (23 minutes, 16 seconds) and Cristian Barrientos (18:46). Dylan Powell (18:46) also finished fifth in the boys race, while Kimberlee Downing posted a sixth-place finish at time of 23:24 in the girls race.
Westby’s boys and girls were second with respective scores of 49 and 57. Audra Johnson (23:12) was third in the girls race to lead the Norsemen.
Cashton had the second-place finisher in each race. Izzi Mason (22:54) was runner-up to Royall’s Marah Gruen (22:43) in the girls race, and Jarret Carpenter (17:12) was only beaten by New Lisbon’s Owen Jones (16:47) in the boys race.
Viroqua triangular, Sept. 1
VIROQUA — The West Salem boys, which had five of the top six finishers, totaled just 17 points and easily outpaced Westby (48 points) and Viroqua (81 points) to win at Sidie Hollow.
The Panthers’ Charlie McKinney won the triangular in 17:19, a course record, and was followed by teammates Brady Niemeier (second, 17:29) and Brennan Garbers (third, 18:02). West Salem’s Carson Mooney (18:09) and Dawson Gronemus (18:21) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Westby’s Bailey Olson (18:07) finished fourth to round out the top five.
The Westby girls, led by second- and third-place finished by Meghan Nelson and Audra Johnson, took the team title with 28 points.
West Salem (47 points) finished second, and Viroqua (78 points) was third.
The Panthers’ Macy Tauscher won the meet in 21:27, a course record, but the Norsemen got top-10 finishes from Denali Huebner (sixth, 23:29), Izzy Nedland (eighth, 24:11) and Aubrey Jothen (ninth, 24:23).
West Salem’s Alena Donahue (22:36) finished fourth, and the Blackhawks’ Katrina Koppa (22:47) finished fifth to round out the top five.
Kickapoo/La Farge Invitational, Sept. 3
VIOLA, Wis. —The Wauzeka-Steuben boys and Kickapoo/La Farge girls emerged victorious with respective scores of 29 and 19.
Shullsburg’s Niko Karavergos won the boys race in 18 minutes, 10.8 seconds, while Kickapoo/La Farge’s Anelise Egge won the girls race in 20:37.9.
Junior Trinity Vento led De Soto’s girls with a 13th-place finish and time of 25:23.3. De Soto’s boys were led by back-to-back finishers Tanner Pedretti (16th, 23:01.3) and Zach Yaktin (17th, 23:04.8).
Girls tennis
ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team won its 60th consecutive Coulee Conference dual by beating Viroqua 5-2 at the Parkridge courts on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The Knights (5-1 overall, 2-0 Coulee) swept the doubles matchups and split the four singles matches to beat the Blackhawks.
Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl continued a strong fall by beating Viroqua’s Lanie Nemes and Neveah Hubbard 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles and running their season record to 6-0.
Sarah Hoffe and Cassie Warren (3-0) also teamed up and remained unbeaten at No. 1 singles and beat Ashlee Olson and Allison Zube 6-0, 6-0.
Viroqua’s Cammie Leer beat Emily Yehle (4-2) 6-0, 7-6 (1) at No. 1 singles, and teammate Anneka Cress took care of Jessica Waege 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2.
