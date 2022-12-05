High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Nonconference

Hillsboro 58, Viroqua 46

VIROQUA — The Tigers (2-0) won by a dozen on the road against the Blackhawks (0-2) to remain undefeated.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 69, De Soto 44

DE SOTO — The Pirates struggled to contain Caydon Lomas of the Hornets as the guard scored 20 in a road victory for Wauzeka.

Lucius Cooley had 14 and Cooper Lomas added 13 for the Hornets. De Soto was led by junior Mason Zink and his 22-point performance.

Nonconference

Viroqua 67, Brookwood 48

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-2) took down Brookwood at home for their first win of the year.

Friday, Dec. 2

Nonconference

Westby 51, North Crawford 50

WESTBY — The Norsemen used 20 points from junior Rhett Stenslien to hold off the Trojans.

Stenslien scored 14 points in the first half. Senior Jack Weninger added six points in each half for Westby.

BOYS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Coulee

West Salem 3, Viroqua 1

VIROQUA — The Panthers scored the final three goals, getting one in the first period and two more in the second against the Blackhawks.

Landen Gruen, Lincoln Rahzen and Aiden Koonce scored for West Salem (1-0, 1-0), which had 29 shots to Viroqua's 15. Gruen scored unassisted, and Koonce assisted on Rahzen's goal. Jaycob Brown assisted on Koonce's goal at 8:44 of the second.

Abram Lassen stopped 14 shot in goal for the Panthers.

WRESTLING

Thursday, Dec. 1

Nonconference

Westby Triangular

WESTBY — The Norsemen beat Onalaska/Luther 46-30 and came up short in a 42-39 loss to Sparta.

The Spartans won three of the first four matches by pin to get an advantage in that dual.

Landon Connelly's pin at 106 gave Sparta a 42-27 lead with two matches left.

Garrett Vatland (152, 160) won both of his matches for Westby, as did Brady Mowery (138, 145), Ty Nottestad (195), Evan Berklund (220) and Ryan Hawkins (113).

Saturday, Dec. 3

Reedsburg Invitational

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Logan/Central won two of four duals and placed fourth.

Senior Cole Fitzpatrick pinned three of his opponents and majored a fourth at 138 pounds to lead the co-op, which beat Wisconsin Dells 52-25 and Westby 38-20.

Sophomore Christian Parcher was given two matches at 285 and won both by pin.

Westby lost all five of its duals, but senior Garrett Vatland won four of five matches at 152.

Black River Falls Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Sparta placed fourth with a score of 143, while Viroqua was seventh (115) in a meet won by Portage (187).

Sparta’s Devon Lietzau (126), Viroqua’s Ethan Dobbs (138), De Soto’s Seth Greeno (152) and Viroqua’s Aaron DiPietro (195) all won individual championships. Dobbs had four pins and Lietzau and DiPietro three each.

Viroqua’s Preston Buroker (152) and Onalaska/Luther’s Jackson Hughes (160) and Brady Kuhn (170) all placed second in their brackets.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday, Dec. 2

Coulee

Westby 62, Arcadia 34

ARCADIA — The Norsemen (4-0, 1-0) had three players reach doubles figures and were led by senior Kenzie Stellner’s 12 points.

Seniors Hanna Nelson and Jayda Berg added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Westby, which has won three of its games by at least 16 points.

Breah Golden’s nine points led the Raiders (0-3, 0-1).

G-E-T 41, Viroqua 25

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (1-3, 1-0) built a 27-14 halftime lead and held the Blackhawks (2-2, 0-1) to 11 points in the second half.

Senior Neveah Becker led the Red Hawks with 14 points, and fellow senior Caydence Kokott also hit double digits with 10.

Viroqua was led by a 12-point night from Zoey Clark.

Ridge and Valley

Kickapoo 70, De Soto 21

DE SOTO — The Pirates (0-3, 0-1) remained winless by losing their first conference game.