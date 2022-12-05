High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Nonconference
Hillsboro 58, Viroqua 46
VIROQUA — The Tigers (2-0) won by a dozen on the road against the Blackhawks (0-2) to remain undefeated.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka-Steuben 69, De Soto 44
DE SOTO — The Pirates struggled to contain Caydon Lomas of the Hornets as the guard scored 20 in a road victory for Wauzeka.
People are also reading…
Lucius Cooley had 14 and Cooper Lomas added 13 for the Hornets. De Soto was led by junior Mason Zink and his 22-point performance.
Nonconference
Viroqua 67, Brookwood 48
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-2) took down Brookwood at home for their first win of the year.
Friday, Dec. 2
Nonconference
Westby 51, North Crawford 50
WESTBY — The Norsemen used 20 points from junior Rhett Stenslien to hold off the Trojans.
Stenslien scored 14 points in the first half. Senior Jack Weninger added six points in each half for Westby.
BOYS HOCKEY
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Coulee
West Salem 3, Viroqua 1
VIROQUA — The Panthers scored the final three goals, getting one in the first period and two more in the second against the Blackhawks.
Landen Gruen, Lincoln Rahzen and Aiden Koonce scored for West Salem (1-0, 1-0), which had 29 shots to Viroqua's 15. Gruen scored unassisted, and Koonce assisted on Rahzen's goal. Jaycob Brown assisted on Koonce's goal at 8:44 of the second.
Abram Lassen stopped 14 shot in goal for the Panthers.
WRESTLING
Thursday, Dec. 1
Nonconference
Westby Triangular
WESTBY — The Norsemen beat Onalaska/Luther 46-30 and came up short in a 42-39 loss to Sparta.
The Spartans won three of the first four matches by pin to get an advantage in that dual.
Landon Connelly's pin at 106 gave Sparta a 42-27 lead with two matches left.
Garrett Vatland (152, 160) won both of his matches for Westby, as did Brady Mowery (138, 145), Ty Nottestad (195), Evan Berklund (220) and Ryan Hawkins (113).
Saturday, Dec. 3
Reedsburg Invitational
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Logan/Central won two of four duals and placed fourth.
Senior Cole Fitzpatrick pinned three of his opponents and majored a fourth at 138 pounds to lead the co-op, which beat Wisconsin Dells 52-25 and Westby 38-20.
Sophomore Christian Parcher was given two matches at 285 and won both by pin.
Westby lost all five of its duals, but senior Garrett Vatland won four of five matches at 152.
Black River Falls Invitational
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Sparta placed fourth with a score of 143, while Viroqua was seventh (115) in a meet won by Portage (187).
Sparta’s Devon Lietzau (126), Viroqua’s Ethan Dobbs (138), De Soto’s Seth Greeno (152) and Viroqua’s Aaron DiPietro (195) all won individual championships. Dobbs had four pins and Lietzau and DiPietro three each.
Viroqua’s Preston Buroker (152) and Onalaska/Luther’s Jackson Hughes (160) and Brady Kuhn (170) all placed second in their brackets.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday, Dec. 2
Coulee
Westby 62, Arcadia 34
ARCADIA — The Norsemen (4-0, 1-0) had three players reach doubles figures and were led by senior Kenzie Stellner’s 12 points.
Seniors Hanna Nelson and Jayda Berg added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Westby, which has won three of its games by at least 16 points.
Breah Golden’s nine points led the Raiders (0-3, 0-1).
G-E-T 41, Viroqua 25
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (1-3, 1-0) built a 27-14 halftime lead and held the Blackhawks (2-2, 0-1) to 11 points in the second half.
Senior Neveah Becker led the Red Hawks with 14 points, and fellow senior Caydence Kokott also hit double digits with 10.
Viroqua was led by a 12-point night from Zoey Clark.
Ridge and Valley
Kickapoo 70, De Soto 21
DE SOTO — The Pirates (0-3, 0-1) remained winless by losing their first conference game.