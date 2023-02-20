BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Feb. 13

Nonconference

Cashton 65, Westby 45

CASHTON — The Eagles (18-4) were led by senior Brett Hemmersbach a home win over the Norsemen (7-14).

Brett Hemmersbach had a game-high 18 points. Senior forward Zach Mlsna had 16 and junior guard Brady Hemmersbach pitched in with 11.

Westby was led by junior forward Rhett Stenslien with 15 points.

Coulee

Arcadia 85, Viroqua 50

ARCADIA — The Raiders (12-9, 5-5) took care of business against the Blackhawks (1-19, 0-10) as junior forward Maverick Drazkowski led the charge with 27 points.

Senior forward Connor Weltzien had 20 points and junior guard Prestin Scow had 14. Each of them made four 3-pointers.

Blackhawks junior wing Andrew Fassbinder had a team-high 11 points.

Friday, Feb. 17

Coulee

West Salem 84, Viroqua 31

WEST SALEM — A dominant performance by the Panthers (21-1, 10-0), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, allowed some of their role players to shine in a win over the Blackhawks (1-21, 0-11).

Junior guard Joe Sullivan led West Salem in scoring with 13 points, including four 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Nathan Karr had 11 points. Eleven is the same number of Panthers players besides Sullivan and Karr to register points.

Viroqua senior guard Casey Kowalczyk led his team with eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Feb. 13

Coulee

West Salem 74, Viroqua 28

VIROQUA – The Panthers (21-2, 11-0) clinched the conference championship outright with a one-sided victory over the Blackhawks (4-19, 1-11).

Sophomore Megan Johnson scored a team-high 17 points for West Salem, which is ranked sixth in Division 3 by The Associated Press. Senior Anna McConkey added 13, and freshman Addy Ferguson hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 off the bench for the Panthers.

Senior Zoey Clark had 11 to lead Viroqua.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Coulee

Westby 61, Black River Falls 18

WESTBY – The second-place Norsemen (21-4, 10-2) took care of the Tigers (1-22, 1-11) by outsourcing them 42-8 in the first half.

Senior Jayda Berg scored 16 points to lead a team effort that included nine scorers. Aubrey Jothen added 13 points and teammate Hanna Neson 10 for Westby.

BOYS HOCKEY

Thursday, Feb. 16

Division 2

WIAA regional finals

Black River Falls co-op 4, Viroqua co-op 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS – The top-seeded Tigers (15-7) advanced to a sectional semifinal against the fourth-seeded Altoona co-op on Tuesday.

Black River Falls scored three goals in the third period to take care of the Blackhawks.

Wyatt Tennant scored two goals for the Tigers, and teammate Calvin Lakowske assisted on two. Drew Apicella and Wyatt Madvig scored for Black River Falls.

Christopher Muir posted the shutout in goal for the Tigers.

BOYS WRESTLING

Saturday, Feb. 18

Division 2

Wisconsin Dells Sectional

Viroqua’s results

132: Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) - 3rd

Quarterfinals - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Chase Sternard (Winneconne) (MD 12-2) Semifinals - Jackson Blaken (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (Dec 4-3) Cons. Semis - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Kobe Sacotte (Lomira) (Fall 1:59) 2nd Place Match - Jackson Blaken (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (NC) 3rd Place Match - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Joey Williams (Ripon) (Fall 1:34)

Saturday, Feb. 18

Division 3

Richland Center Sectional

RICHLAND CENTER -- Westby has a pair of state qualifiers in senior Garrett Vatland and sophomore Jayden Geier.

Vatland (42-10) posted a second-place finish at 145 and Geier (41-12) did the same at 106.

Vatland won four of five matches, falling out of title contention in the semifinal round.

He came back with two pins and a decision to get second. Vatland finished his day with a pin of Fennimore's Syler Zdanczewicz in the second-place match.

Geier won three of four matches and advanced to the championship bout, where a loss to Pecatonica/Argyle's Aidan Gruenenfelder (48-0) took him down. Geier did not have to wrestle for second.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Saturday, Feb. 18

Division 2

Wisconsin Dells Sectional

Viroqua’s results

165: Madi Zube (Viroqua) - 1st

Champ. Round 1 - Madi Zube (Viroqua) received a bye Quarterfinals - Madi Zube (Viroqua) received a bye Semifinals - Madi Zube (Viroqua) received a bye 1st Place Match - Madi Zube (Viroqua) over Emilia Preuss (N. Fond du Lac/St. Mary`s Sp.) (Fall 1:25)

Division 3

Richland Center Sectional

Westby’s results

100: Kylie Klum

GYMNASTICS

Friday, Feb. 17

WESTBY — The West Salem co-op gymnastics team broke three program records on the way to winning the Coulee Conference meet on Friday.

The Panthers established a new high team score of 141.6 and reached it with record-breaking performances on the balance beam (36.5) and floor exercise (37.575).

West Salem’s score was comfortably ahead of second-place Viroqua (136.025) and the third-place G-E-T co-op (134.275).

West Salem had three of the top six finishers in the all-around, with Taliya Michlig second (36.75), Natalie Peterson fifth (34.775) and Kennedy Garbers sixth (34.275). Michlig tied for first place on the uneven bars (9.1), was second on the floor exercise (9.65) and was third on the vault (8.95).

Peterson’s best individual event was a runner-up performance on the balance beam (9.4), and Garbers highlighted her evening with a fifth place on the floor exercise (9.45).

Hailey Ives also gave the Panthers a win on the balance beam with her score of 9.6.

Viroqua’s Isabell Korn was the all-around winner (36.775), and teammate Morgan Siekert placed third (36.65). G-E-T’s Abby Miller was fourth (36.425).

Korn won the vault (9.05) and tied Michlig for the win on the uneven bars. She was also third on the floor exercise (9.625). Siekert won the floor exercise (9.7), and Miller was second on the vault (9.025).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Friday, Feb. 17

WIAA Regionals

Viroqua co-op 7, Beaver Dam 0

VIROQUA — The second-seeded Blackhawks (12-9) won their first round matchup over the Golden Beavers in a shutout.

Goalie Lilliah Tambourine had 16 saves in her fourth shutout of the season. Rachel Simonson scored in the first period before scoring a pair of goals in the third for a hat-trick. She now has 27 goals this season.

Cadence Dehlin had a pair of goals for Viroqua while Marayah Morrison and Emma Brudos pitched in on the scoring. Freya Rising and Willa Thurin each had two assists.