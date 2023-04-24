BOYS TENNIS

Tuesday, April 18

Nonconference

Viroqua 6, Logan 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks pulled off a sweep of singles matches, and Logan’s No. 2 doubles team of Maxin Roberts and Finnian Clark spoiled the shutout by winning in three sets.

Viroqua’s Dalton Buros beat Danil Roberts 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and teammates Gavin Goss and Owen King beat Gavin Wappler and Brayden Depaolo 7-6 (6), 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.

BASEBALL

Friday, April 21

Nonconference

Hillsboro 3, De Soto 2

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Tigers scored all of their runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

The Pirates were held to four hits. Bryce Grelle and Bryce Shultz each drove in a run for De Soto.

SOFTBALL

Friday, April 21

Nonconference

Brookwood 8, De Soto 7

STODDARD — The Falcons (4-2) got back on track with a victory over the Pirates (2-4).