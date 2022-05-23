High school sports roundup

BASEBALL

Monday, May 16

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Westby 3

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (12-3) scored all of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings after the Norsemen (12-9).

Eli McCool drove in two runs for La Crescent-Hokah, and Bo Milutnovich had two hits for Westby. Both teams finished with four hits, and Milutnovich tripled twice.

Kale Baker pitched six innings and struck out seven without walking a batter and allowed two hits for the Lancers.

Viroqua 4, Caledonia 3

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Blackhawks (13-7) scored twice in the top of the first inning and led throughout a win over the Warriors (10-6).

Kamden Oliver drove in two runs for Viroqua, which took a 4-0 lead with a run in the fourth before Caledonia scored the last three runs. Benny Fergot and Tyler Quackenbush also had two hits each.

Hunter Goetzinger was 2 for 4 with two RBI for the Warriors.

Tuesday, May 17

Nonconference

STODDARD — After giving up the lead in the top of the seventh inning, the De Soto High School baseball team walked off Cashton with an RBI single by Brian Ziegler in the seventh inning for a 4-3 nonconference win on Tuesday.

The Pirates (12-5) tied the game with an RBI double by Josh Boardman (2 for 4) before Ziegler (3 for 3) brought in his third RBI of the day to win. The Eagles (15-4) took the lead in the top of the inning with a two-run single by Henry Brueggen.

Gabe Walz was declared the winning pitcher after allowing only one hit in 4⅔ innings.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 3, Westby 2 (8)

WESTBY — The Norsemen (14-9, 8-4) scored one run in the seventh to force extra innings before walking off the Knights (5-16, 2-10) in the bottom of the eighth for the win.

Viroqua 13, Black River Falls 0 (5)

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks (15-7, 8-3) shut out the Tigers (6-10, 3-8) on the road. Viroqua scored six runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to enact the run-rule.

Blackhawks pitcher Kamden Oliver was a dominant two-way player, holding the Tigers to two hits on the mound while recording two doubles and six RBI on 3-for-4 hitting. Tyler Quackenbush (2 for 3) had a home run and a double for three RBI.

Thursday, May 19

Conference

Viroqua 14, Onalaska Luther

VIROQUA – Viroqua defeated Onalaska 14-4.

Friday, May 20

Nonconference

Viroqua 6, Royall 0

ELROY, Wis. — The Blackhawks (16-7) pushed their winning streak to seven games with their second shutout of the week.

Tyler Quackenbush held the Panthers to two singles and struck out six while walking two for Viroqua, which has outscored its opponents 74-14 during this winning streak.

Shortstop Griffin Olson was 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, and designated hitter Ethan Solberg was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Casey Kowalczyk and Kamden Oliver both went 2 for 4 for Viroqua, and Kowalczyk doubled twice.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 10, De Soto 2

STODDARD — The Pirates allowed the first nine runs before getting on the board against the Indians.

Bryce Grelle was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Aiden Brosinski added a double and RBI for De Soto.

Saturday, May 21

Viroqua 15, Fennimore 5

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (17-7) won their eighth game in a row heading into Monday’s Coulee Conference showdown with Black River Falls. If Viroqua wins that game, it ties West Salem for the conference crown.

Casey Kowalczyk drove in three runs, and Tyler Quackenbush went 3 for 4 with a double for the Blackhawks. Ben Fergot added two hits and Kevin Lendosky and Kamden Oliver two RBI each.

SOFTBALL

Monday, May 16

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 14, Kickapoo 4 (6)

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — Jena Gianoli pitched all six innings and struck out five while allowing five hits for the Pirates (6-9, 6-6) as they won their third game in a row.

Elissa Moser was 3 for 4 to lead De Soto’s 12-hit performance. Gracyn Beck stole four bases, and Val Osthoff added two hits for the Pirates.

Coulee

G-E-T 6, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — The Red Hawks (18-5, 11-0) stayed undefeated in Coulee Conference play, winning by four runs in a road matchup against the Blackhawks (8-7, 4-7).

G-E-T senior Genna O’Neill was sharp in the pitching circle, earning the win while striking out 10 batters and only walking one.

Senior Ryann Duffenbach had a strong day at the plate for the Red Hawks, going 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Junior teammate Caydence Kokott also had a multi-hit game, going 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

A pair of Viroqua batters picked up one RBI apiece as junior Braylan Zitzner went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI and junior Mara Anderson was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Thursday, May 19

WIAA regional quarterfinals

Division 5

De Soto 10, Eleva-Strum 0 (5)

STODDARD – The seventh-seeded Pirates (7-9) took care of the 10th-seeded Cardinals by scoring at least once in four of five innings and getting four runs in the fifth.

Shortstop Val Osthoff was 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBI for De Soto, which won its fourth game in a row. Jena Gianoli added a home run while pitching a four-hit shutout that included five strikeouts and no walks.

The Pirates play at second-seeded Hillsboro on Tuesday.

BOYS TENNIS

Thursday, May 19

Conference tournament at West Salem

West Salem 8, Viroqua 11

Mauston 3, Black River Falls 4

Singles:

No. 1 - Jack Hehli, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Mason Hawkins, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 1 - Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH def. Michael Roou, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-1 , 1-6 , 10-6

No. 1 - Jack Hehli, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0

No. 1 - Michael Roou, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH def. Mason Hawkins, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-2 , 7-6 (0)

No. 2 - Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH def. Mason Lechner, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 2 - Sam Oliver, MAUSTON HIGH def. Ben Holter, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-3 , 7-6 (8)

No. 2 - Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH def. Sam Oliver, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Ben Holter, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Mason Lechner, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-3 , 6-3

No. 3 - Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH def. Sullivan King, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 3 - Ethan Crusan, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Rumen Southworth, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2

No. 3 - Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH def. Ethan Crusan, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-2 , 6-4

No. 3 - Sullivan King, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH def. Rumen Southworth, MAUSTON HIGH, 1-6 , 6-1 , 10-4

No. 4 - Jesse Miller, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Mike Waldhart, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 - Sam Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Jesse Miller, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2

Doubles:

No. 1 - Kyle Hehli, WEST SALEM HIGH - Krish Patel, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Jeremy Bailey, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Owen Hanson, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 1 - Gavin Goss, VIROQUA HIGH - Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH def. Sean Muchenberger, MAUSTON HIGH - Airic Jopling, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-4 , 6-3

No. 1 - Kyle Hehli, WEST SALEM HIGH - Krish Patel, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Gavin Goss, VIROQUA HIGH - Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-4 , 6-0

No. 1 - Sean Muchenberger, MAUSTON HIGH - Airic Jopling, MAUSTON HIGH def. Jeremy Bailey, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Owen Hanson, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH - Owen King, VIROQUA HIGH def. Ben Fleckenstein, WEST SALEM HIGH - David Wright, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 2 - Brody McCluskey, MAUSTON HIGH - Tyler Neron, MAUSTON HIGH def. Reese Cowley, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Ari Rukavina, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-3 , 6-3

No. 2 - Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH - Owen King, VIROQUA HIGH def. Brody McCluskey, MAUSTON HIGH - Tyler Neron, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 2 - Reese Cowley, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Ari Rukavina, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH def. Ben Fleckenstein, WEST SALEM HIGH - David Wright, WEST SALEM HIGH, 4-6 , 6-4 , 10-8

No. 3 - Nick Thelen, VIROQUA HIGH - Carter Roels, VIROQUA HIGH def. Brayden Eddy, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Keanau Maphis, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 - Jason Lu, WEST SALEM HIGH - Jack Noelke, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Anthony Lopez-Fike, MAUSTON HIGH - Logan Lund, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Nick Thelen, VIROQUA HIGH - Carter Roels, VIROQUA HIGH def. Jason Lu, WEST SALEM HIGH - Jack Noelke, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-4 , 5-7 , 7-6 (4)

No. 3 - Brayden Eddy, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Keanau Maphis, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH def. Anthony Lopez-Fike, MAUSTON HIGH - Logan Lund, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-2 , 6-3

