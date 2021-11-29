High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Westby 54, North Crawford 37
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — Sophomore Rhett Stenslien scored 16 points to help the Norsemen start the season with a victory.
Stenslien scored seven points in the first half and nine in the second for Westby, which also benefited from a 13-point performance from senior Cale Griffin.
Senior Grant McCauley also scored 10 for the Norsemen, who held a four-point halftime lead before holding the Trojans to a 16-point second half.
Viroqua 53, Mondovi 42
MONDOVI, Wis. — The Blackhawks started their season with a victory after senior Griffin Olson scored a team-high 19 points. Clayton Weston added 16, Kamden Oliver 12 and Ayden McDowell nine for Viroqua.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday, Nov. 22
Westby 55, Brookwood 19
ONTARIO — Junior Hanna Nelson scored 19 points for the Norsemen (2-1), who had a 38-5 halftime lead after holding the Falcons to two first-half field goals.
Vanessa Anderson scored 11 of her team-high 14 points in the second half for Brookwood (0-2). Junior Aubrey Jothen added nine points for Westby.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Saturday, Nov. 27
Nonconference
Viroqua co-op 5, Marshfield 0
VIROQUA — Junior Leonie Boettcher scored four goals as the Blackhawks opened their season with a victory.
Boettcher scored two goals in the first period before adding another in the second and third periods.
Junior Rachel Simonson also scored for the Viroqua co-op while adding an assist.
Rhiannon Dehlin, Sylvi Shonka, Gabby Olson and Lydia Fry had an assist apiece, while Makenna Rudie made 17 saves between the pipes.