High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Nov. 21

Nonconference

Westby 54, Brookwood 28

WESTBY — The Norsemen (3-0) dominated defensively against Brookwood for their third-straight win to open the season.

Senior center Jayda Berg and senior forward Hanna Nelson each had a team-high 12 points. Senior guard Meghan Nelson added five points off the bench.

Viroqua 44, North Crawford 43

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-1) held off North Crawford for their first victory of the season.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Nonconference

Viroqua 49, Weston 29

CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Blackhawks (2-1) won their second game in a row.

Boscobel 58, De Soto 28

DE SOTO — The Pirates (0-2) remained winless with a one-sided loss.

BOYS BASEKTBALL

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Nonconference

Westby 56, Mauston 54

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Norsemen recovered from a 20-4 deficit to start the game and came back for a win against the Golden Eagles.

Junior Rhett Stenslien scored 16 of his team-high 24 points in the second half, and junior Caleb Johnson made three 3-pointers and added 14 points for Westby in its first game.

Stenslien made five field goals and 6 of 8 free throws to keep the Norsemen moving in the second half.

Richland Center 52, Viroqua 49

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks lost their first game of the season after losing their final eight games of last season.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Saturday, Nov. 26

Viroqua 2, Winona 1 (OT)

WINONA, Minn. — The Blackhawks started their season by going extra time and beating the Winhawks.

Senior Rachel Simonson scored both of Viroqua's goals, getting the first unassisted on a power play to give her team a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Simonson's winner came 19 seconds into overtime and was set up with assists from Rhiannon Dehlin and Emma Brudos. Simonson had 16 goals and 38 points for the Blackhawks as a junior.