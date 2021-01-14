High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Viroqua 57, Westby 36
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (4-3, 1-1) won their second consecutive game thanks to a balanced scoring attack that saw three finish in double figures.
Jacob Lotz led the way with 15 points while Clayton Slack and Kamden Oliver each scored 12 for Viroqua, which led 29-17 at half.
The Norsemen (0-3, 0-2) were led by freshman Rhett Stenslien’s nine points.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Coulee
G-E-T 52, Westby 48
WESTBY — The Red Hawks (1-4, 1-1) picked up their first win of the season, and Cody Schmitz scored 18 points to lead the way.Luke Vance added 13 and Sawyer Schmidt 12 for G-E-T, which had a 30-17 halftime lead.
The Norsemen (0-4, 0-3) made their comeback behind junior Hudson Lipski, who scored a team-high 15 points on five 3-pointers. Freshman Rhett Stenslien added 14 points for Westby.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Ridge and Valley
Seneca 53, De Soto 47
DE SOTO — The Pirates were outscored by three points in each half.
Freshman Mason Zink scored 15 points and junior Tanner Pedretti 11 for De Soto (2-6, 2-3), which lost its third game in a row.
Coulee
Friday, Jan. 8
Black River Falls 52, Westby 38
WESTBY — Sophomore Trey Cowley scored 16 points to help the Tigers (1-1, 1-1) start get their first win of the season.
Cowley scored eight points in each half, and Black River Falls claimed a 25-18 lead after the first half. Mike Roou and Evan Voss also scored 12 points for the Tigers.
The Norsemen (0-5, 0-4) received five 3-pointers and a team-high 15 points from junior Hudson Lipski.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Thursday, Jan. 7
G-E-T 73, Viroqua 40
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (1-3, 1-1) broke into the win column for the first time and had a 33-5 halftime lead in the process.
Six G-E-T players scored between nine and 11 points against the Blackhawks, with juniors Kylie Schmitz, Kayli Bratberg and Lindsey Lettner (three 3-pointers) scoring 11 apiece. Junior Genna O’Neill added 10 for the Red Hawks.
Viroqua (2-8, 1-4) was led by senior Hallie Sherry, who scored a game-high 22 points.
Coulee
Friday, Jan. 8
Onalaska Luther 58, Viroqua 35
ONALASKA — The Knights brought an end to a two-game losing streak and had a 15-point lead on the Blackhawks by halftime.
Junior Rachel Koenig scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds for Luther (3-5, 2-2), which also benefited from a 12-point, five-rebound performance by senior Cassie Warren. Hannah Matzke added nine points and Audrey Zittel eight points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Knights.
Viroqua (2-9, 1-5) was led by Vanessa Lohr and Jessica Anderson, who scored nine points each. Anderson also had a team-high eight rebounds.
WRESTLING
Tuesday, Jan. 5
West Salem/Bangor quadrangular
WEST SALEM — West Salem/Bangor picked up wins over Sparta, Westby and Black River Falls.
Against the Spartans, Bradyn Glasspoole (120 pounds) and Andy Johnson (160) had pins for West Salem/Bangor, which benefited from six forfeits and won 54-26.
Tye Klass (170) won by technical fall (16-1), while Corbin Hauser (182), Marcus Cox (195) and Hayden Brueggeman (220) collected pins for Sparta.
West Salem/Bangor defeated Westby 48-21, thanks to pins from Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (126), Evan Wolfe (145) and Luke Noel (182).
The Norsemen got pins from Dylan Nottestad (220) and Ty Harbaugh (285).
West Salem/Bangor beat Black River Falls 73-6. Adam Rogge (152) had a pin for West Salem/Bangor, while Silas Cleveland had a pin from the Tigers.
Westby, meanwhile, picked up a 42-30 win over Sparta, thanks to pins from Garrett Vatland (152), Nottestad and Harbaugh. Carson Kelsey (145), Klass and Hauser had pins for the Spartans.
Sparta earned a 42-6 win over Black River Falls with pins from Brock Connelly (152) and Cox.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Thursday, Jan. 7
West Salem/Bangor 7, Viroqua co-op 0
VIROQUA — Behind a hat trick from Noah LaFleur and two goals from Sam Szymanski, the Panthers won their season opener.
Keagan Solberg had a game-high three assists for West Salem/Bangor, which led 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second.
The Blackhawks fell to 0-9.
GYMNASTICS
Saturday, Jan. 9
River Valley Invitational
The Viroqua area co-op team came in third out of five teams with a score of 120.900 at the River Valley Invitational, Saturday.