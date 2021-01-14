High school sports roundup

Six G-E-T players scored between nine and 11 points against the Blackhawks, with juniors Kylie Schmitz, Kayli Bratberg and Lindsey Lettner (three 3-pointers) scoring 11 apiece. Junior Genna O’Neill added 10 for the Red Hawks.

Viroqua (2-8, 1-4) was led by senior Hallie Sherry, who scored a game-high 22 points.

Coulee

Friday, Jan. 8

Onalaska Luther 58, Viroqua 35

ONALASKA — The Knights brought an end to a two-game losing streak and had a 15-point lead on the Blackhawks by halftime.

Junior Rachel Koenig scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds for Luther (3-5, 2-2), which also benefited from a 12-point, five-rebound performance by senior Cassie Warren. Hannah Matzke added nine points and Audrey Zittel eight points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Knights.

Viroqua (2-9, 1-5) was led by Vanessa Lohr and Jessica Anderson, who scored nine points each. Anderson also had a team-high eight rebounds.

WRESTLING

Tuesday, Jan. 5

West Salem/Bangor quadrangular