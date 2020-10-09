High school sports roundup

VOLLEYBALL
Thursday, Oct. 1
Black River Falls 3, Viroqua 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers received a match-high 10 kills from Makayla Nortman and 14 assists from Summer Rufsholm to beat the Blackhawks 25-15, 25-16, 25-23.
Ellie Wirtz added nine digs, Betsy Olson five aces and McKenna Dutton two blocks for Black River Falls.
Viroqua was led by Saige Zitzner’s 21 digs. Aaliyah Fox had six kills, Jessica Anderson eight assists and Jessica Tryggestad two blocks for the Blackhawks.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
West Salem 3, Westby 0
WESTBY — The Panthers won 25-23, 25-19, 26-24 behind 11 kills apiece from Sydney Hammes and Kendall Gerke.
Gerke also had 25 assists and Ally Priebe 17 digs for West Salem.
The Norsemen were led by Bethany Roethel’s nine kills and Alle Johnson’s 13 digs and 12 assists.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
G-E-T 3, Viroqua 1
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks picked up their second straight victory 25-14, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23. Aleah Hunter led G-E-T with 13 kills while Kayla Shultz finished with an impressive 20 assists and 18 digs.
Hallie Sherry finished with 12 kills to lead Viroqua, which also received 16 digs from Saige Zitzner and 11 assists apiece from Jessica Anderson and Ava Olson.
CROSS COUNTRY
Thursday, Oct. 1
Cashton triangular
CASHTON — Cashton senior Jarret Carpenter won the boys race in 16 minutes, 30 seconds, while Westby sophomore Audra Johnson won the girls race in 21:23.
Necedah’s Isaiah Herried (second, 17:14) and Westby’s Bailey Olson (third, 18:14), Eli Larrington (fourth, 18:45) and Blake Hanson (fifth, 18:52) rounded out the top five in the boys race.
Cashton’s Izzi Manson (second, 22:08) and Annie Schreier (fifth, 23:12), Necedah’s Anetha Vogele (third, 22:52) and Westby’s Denali Huebner (fourth, 23:06) rounded out the top five in the girls race.
Monday, Oct. 5
Onalaska Luther Invitational
WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys cross country team, led by senior Charlie McKinney, won the Onalaska Luther Invitational at Maple Grove Venues.
McKinney won the individual title in 17 minutes, 5.2 seconds while teammates Brennan Garbers (sixth, 18:06.8) and Dawson Gronemus (ninth, 18:21) finished in the top 10.
The Panthers totaled 39 points and were followed by G-E-T (46), Westby (83), Luther (99), Viroqua (130) and Arcadia (139).
West Salem’s Brady Niemeier (18:27) was 11th and Vincent Schwarz (18:30) was 12th.
The Red Hawks’ Ethan Burmeister (second, 17:49.9), the Norsemen’s Bailey Olson (third, 18:01.2), the Raiders’ Jose Monroy (fourth, 18:01.8) and the Knights’ Micah Schibbelhut (fifth, 18:03.1) rounded out the top five.
G-E-T won the girls race with 30 points, led by freshman Adrianna Rotering, who won the individual title in 20:54.5.
West Salem (60) was second, Westby (71) was third, Arcadia (111) was fourth, Luther (118) was fifth, and Viroqua (137) was sixth.
In addition to Rotering, the Red Hawks got top-10 finishes from Quinn Wenthe (fifth, 22:46.7), Avali Bratberg (seventh, 23:03.7), AJ Parker (eighth, 23:08.1) and Breann Harris (ninth, 23:13.3).
The Panthers’ Macy Tauscher (second, 21:27.2), the Raiders’ Teagan Michalak (third, 21:33.8) and the Norsemen’s Audra Johnson (fourth, 22:34.5) rounded out the top five.
GIRLS TENNIS
Saturday, Oct. 3
Viroqua 4, Mauston 2
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks swept the three doubles matchups to take care of Mauston.
Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress swept their opponents at No. 1 doubles, and Keisha Glidden and Jordan Sowle did the same at No. 3. Lizzy Fox (No. 1 singles) and the No. 2 doubles team of Ashlee Olson and Nevaeh Hubbard also won the for Viroqua.
FOOTBALL
Friday, Oct. 2
Aquinas 48, Viroqua 13
