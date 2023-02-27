BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Feb. 20

Coulee

G-E-T 87, Viroqua 37

VIROQUA — The Red Hawks (12-11, 6-5) won for the second time in three games behind 23 points from junior Cody Schmitz, whose team closes out its regular season Thursday at second-place Onalaska Luther.

Freshman Mason Brone added 14 points for G-E-T.

Nonconference

Westby 73, Kickapoo 61

WESTBY — The Norsemen (8-15) put an end to a three-game losing streak and had a 19-point lead by the end of the first half.

Junior Rhett Stenslien scored 20 points to lead Westby, which had four players reach double figures.

Senior Jack Wenenger added 15 points, senior Brett Crume scored 14 and junior Caleb Johnson made three 3-pointers on his way to 12.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 69, La Farge 47

DE SOTO – The Pirates (10-13, 6-6) sewed up fifth place in the conference with a win over the Wildcats.

De Soto had a 31-19 halftime lead before extending it and was led by junior Mason Zink’s 15 points. Sophomore Harris Krueger and senior Evan Koch added 14 points apiece, and junior teammate Landon Pedretti scored 13 for the Pirates.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Division 3 regional quarterfinal?

Stanley-Boyd 60, Viroqua 47

STANLEY, Wis. – The Blackhawks (5-20) had their season ended with a third straight loss.

Senior Zoey Clark scored a team-high 20 points for Viroqua.

Division 5

Belmont 71, De Soto 10

BELMONT, Wis. – The Pirates (2-23) lost their fourth game in a row.

Friday, Feb. 24

Division 4

Regional semifinal

Westby 37, Fennimore 27

WESTBY — The third-seeded Norsemen (21-4) won a defensive battle with the sixth-seeded Fennimore where their lead scorer, senior guard Aubrey Jothen, had just seven points.

Seniors Jayda Berg and Kennedy Brueggen each added six. Fennimore’s Braylee Nelson had a game-high nine points. The Norsemen will travel to Bangor on Saturday for the regional final.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Division 4

Regional final

Bangor 46, Westby 32

BANGOR — Nora Tucker had a game-high 17 points as the second-seeded Cardinals (20-6) took care of the Norsemen (21-5).

Tucker made three 3-pointers and had 15 points in the second half as Bangor overcame a slim 16-14 halftime deficit. The Cardinals also got nine points from Anna Fronk and seven from Kennedy Hamilton.

Hanna Nelson and Kennedy Brueggen led Westby with eight points apiece.

GYMNASTICS

Friday, Feb. 24

Sectional

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Viroqua co-op gymnastics team will send a pair of all-around gymnasts to the WIAA state gymnastics tournament final on March 4 after finishing in the top five of the WIAA Division 2 sectional at Platteville High School on Friday.

Sophomore Isabell Korn tied with Emily Craker of Reedsburg for the best all-around score of the sectional at 36.150. Korn won the balance beam event (9.425), took second in uneven bars (9.050) and finished fourth in vaulting (8.875). Korn will compete for individual titles in all those categories.

Korn will be joined at the state tournament by junior Morgan Siekert, who finished fourth in the all-around competition with a score of 35.375. Siekert took top five in all four individual events, taking second in floor exercise (9.075) and balance beam (9.000) while finishing fifth in uneven bars (8.550) and vaulting (8.750).

Viroqua had the third best team score of 132.1 behind Reedsburg and PBL. Westby finished seventh with a team score of 101.925 and a best all-around finish of 23rd from sophomore Amelia Bishop.

Korn and Siekert will be a part of the individual tournament on March 4 at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Feb. 23-25

State tournament

MADISON -- Westby freshman Kylie Klum (18-2) was a medalists on Saturday with a fourth-place finish at her weight class at 100.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Saturday, Feb. 25

Madison Metro 5, Viroqua co-op 1

STOUGHTON, Wis. — The second-seeded Blackhawks fell behind 3-0 in the first period of their loss to the top-seeded Lynx at the Mandt Community Center.

Rachel Jasinski scored a pair of even strength goals in the first while Emma Stebbeds had a power play goal to open the scoring. Stebbeds added another power play goal in the second.

Viroqua finally got on the board four minutes into the third period with a goal by Cadence Dehlin. Mateya Kaduc was credited with the assist.

The Blackhawks failed to kill any of their three penalties, giving up their third power play goal in the final two minutes to Grace Bonnell.

Lilliah Tambourine had 45 saves for the Blackhawks while Addie Armstrong of Madison had 25.