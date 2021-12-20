High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Dec. 13

Viroqua 55, De Soto 46

DE SOTO — Griffin Olson scored a game-high 21 points and Clayton Weston added 14 as the Blackhawks improved to 4-0.

Josh Boardman, Jimmy Dammon and Tanner Pedretti had 13 points apiece for the Pirates, who lost their second in a row and fell to 2-2.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Nonconference

Westby 80, Brookwood 33

WESTBY — The Norsemen (4-1) led 40-16 after one half and never looked back.

Senior Hudson Lipski scored a game-high 22 points for Westby and made four 3-pointers along the way.

Senior Cale Griffin added 14 points and sophomore Rhett Stenslien 12 for Westby in its second straight victory.

Conference

Viroqua 46, Arcadia 43

ARCADIA — Clayton Weston scored a game-high 21 points and Ayden McDowell added 10 to help the Blackhawks (5-0, 1-0) win their conference opener and stay unbeaten.

Weston had Viroqua’s first 11 points and 15 in the first half, but the Blackhawks had to battle back from a 23-19 deficit at the break. Griffin Olson made that possible by hitting two 3-pointers and scoring all nine of his points in the second half.

Richard Gomez had 16 points to lead the Raiders, who fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Coulee

Westby 62, Viroqua 48

WESTBY — The Westby High School boys basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Coulee Conference on Thursday with a 62-48 victory over rival Viroqua.

The Norsemen (5-1, 2-0) had three players in double figures, including a game-high 23 points from Rhett Stenslien, as they earned their third consecutive victory and handed the Blackhawks their first loss.

Hudson Lipski added 17 points and Cale Griffin 12 for Westby, which led 33-16 at the half.

Kamden Oliver (19 points), Griffin Olson (12 points) and Clayton Weston (11 points) were in double figures for previously unbeaten Viroqua, which fell to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 57, De Soto 28

SENECA, Wis. — The Pirates, who trailed 31-8 at the half, have lost three straight.

Jimmy Dammon led De Soto (2-3, 1-1) with 10 points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Monday, Dec. 13

Badger

Viroqua co-op 4, Baraboo co-op 1

VIROQUA — Gabby Olson, Leonie Boettcher, Freya Rising and Aida Karwoski all scored for the Blackhawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-3.

Rachel Simonson and Lucia Nannini each had two assists for the Viroqua co-op, while Cadence Dehlin had one.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 75, De Soto 43

WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Pirates fell to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

WRESTLING

Thursday, Dec. 16

Coulee

West Salem/Bangor 57, Viroqua 21

VIROQUA — Bradyn Glasspoole (120 pounds), Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (138), Evan Wolfe (145) and Ian McBride (182) all won via pin for West Salem/Bangor, while Chris Najera (220) won by decision.

The Blackhawks’ Oliver Kemerling-Pelock and Aaron DiPietro won via pin at 160 and 195 pounds, respectively.

Westby 43, Arcadia 33

ARCADIA — Dominick Hansen (152), Ty Nottestad (195) and Dylan Nottestad (285) earned pins for the Norsemen, while Garrett Vatland won via major decision at 160 pounds.

Hunter Fitzpatrick earned a 6-2 decision win at 132 pounds for the Raiders.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Richland Center Invitational

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro co-op placed third in a 16-team field with 228 points, while Tomah followed in fourth with 179½.

The Titans were led by championships from Tanner Andersen (11-0, 138) and Bradyn Lockington (8-3, 220). Andersen won twice by technical fall and once by major decision, and Lockington had three pins before handing Richland Center’s Teige Perkins a 10-7 loss in the finals.

Jackson Blaken (5-6, 132), Ben Peterson (6-5, 160) and Justice Vaaler (5-1, 195) added second-place finishes.

The Timberwolves were led by Gavin Finch (13-1), who won at 132. He advanced to the championship match with two pins before beating Blaken 10-1 in the final. Austin Gray (6-3, 106), Landen Bloom (3-2, 126) and Brady Lehnherr (9-2, 182) placed third for Tomah.

Westby, which placed eighth, crowned two champions in Brock Hoskins (16-1, 113) and Dylan Nottestad (18-0, 285). Nottestad had two pins and beat Ithaca/Weston’s Caleb Marchwick 8-3 in the championship bout.

Ethan Klinkner (7-3, 145) and Colin O’Neil (9-4, 160) both placed third for Cashton.

Badger State Tournament

MADISON — Viroqua placed ninth out of 18 teams and scored 110½ points at the Alliant Energy Center.

The Blackhawks were led by third-place finishes by Ethan Dobbs (10-2, 132) and Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (10-2, 152).

Dobbs had a pin before losing the semifinal and beat Waunakee's Coltan Nechvatal by technical fall (18-2 in 2:30) for third. Kemerling-Pelock had two pins before losing his semifinal bout and beat Iowa-Grant's Emerson Moen 7-2 for third.

Vinny Klum (6-7, 120) added a fourth-place finish for Viroqua.

GYMNASTICS

Saturday, Dec. 18

Tomah Invitational

The Spartans put together a team score of 135.0 and finished behind first-place Marshfield (135.95).

Junior Ella Hemker anchored the team finish by winning the all-around with a score of 36.75. She won the vault (9.4), uneven bars (8.95) and balance beam (9.25) and added a second-place performance in the floor exercise (9.15) along the way.

Teammate Lily Wiegand was fourth in the all-around (34.025) with her best event finish a second place on the vault (9.35). She was also sixth on the balance beam (8.4).

Sparta’s Savannah Clark also had some top finishes by placing fifth in both the balance beam (8.875) and uneven bars (8.35).

Arcadia’s Nora Bergerson tied for fourth in the floor exercise (8.75).

Tomah was sixth (106.55), Westby seventh (101.075) and Arcadia eighth (46.9).

