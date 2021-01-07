High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday, Jan. 4
Nonconference
Viroqua 63, North Crawford 28
VIROQUA — Jacob Lotz scored a game-high 16 points while Evan Hubatch added 12 and Blaine Conaway chipped in eight to lead the Blackhawks (4-3).
Riverdale 61, De Soto 53
DE SOTO — Freshman Mason Zink scored 13 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the Pirates (2-5, 2-2).
Tanner and Landon Pedretti scored 12 apiece, and Evan Pedretti added 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday, Jan. 4
Coulee
Viroqua 42, Black River Falls 26
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks (2-7, 1-3) snapped a six-game losing streak behind 13 points from Hallie Sherry and 11 from Jessica Tryggestad.
Makayla Nortman finished with a game-best 14 points to lead Black River Falls (0-1) in its first game of the season.
Nonconference
Cashton 64, De Soto 24
CASHTON — The Eagles (8-1) had three players in double figures, led by sophomore guard Braylee Hyatt’s 19 points, as they won their third straight game and improved to 8-1.
Senior guard Adelynn Hyatt added 12 points and senior forward Annie Schreier pitched in 10 for Cashton. Hyatt had all 19 of her points in the first half as the Eagles built a 48-11 lead.
The Pirates, who lost their third straight game and dropped to 5-3, were led by junior guard Jenna Gianoli’s 12 points.