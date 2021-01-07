 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup
0 comments

High school sports roundup

  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Jan. 4

Nonconference

Viroqua 63, North Crawford 28

VIROQUA — Jacob Lotz scored a game-high 16 points while Evan Hubatch added 12 and Blaine Conaway chipped in eight to lead the Blackhawks (4-3).

Riverdale 61, De Soto 53

DE SOTO — Freshman Mason Zink scored 13 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the Pirates (2-5, 2-2).

Tanner and Landon Pedretti scored 12 apiece, and Evan Pedretti added 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Jan. 4

Coulee

Viroqua 42, Black River Falls 26

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks (2-7, 1-3) snapped a six-game losing streak behind 13 points from Hallie Sherry and 11 from Jessica Tryggestad.

Makayla Nortman finished with a game-best 14 points to lead Black River Falls (0-1) in its first game of the season.

Nonconference

Cashton 64, De Soto 24

CASHTON — The Eagles (8-1) had three players in double figures, led by sophomore guard Braylee Hyatt’s 19 points, as they won their third straight game and improved to 8-1.

Senior guard Adelynn Hyatt added 12 points and senior forward Annie Schreier pitched in 10 for Cashton. Hyatt had all 19 of her points in the first half as the Eagles built a 48-11 lead.

The Pirates, who lost their third straight game and dropped to 5-3, were led by junior guard Jenna Gianoli’s 12 points.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

High school football video: Iowa-Grant at Viroqua

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News