High school sports roundup

Cashton 64, De Soto 24

CASHTON — The Eagles (8-1) had three players in double figures, led by sophomore guard Braylee Hyatt’s 19 points, as they won their third straight game and improved to 8-1.

Senior guard Adelynn Hyatt added 12 points and senior forward Annie Schreier pitched in 10 for Cashton. Hyatt had all 19 of her points in the first half as the Eagles built a 48-11 lead.

The Pirates, who lost their third straight game and dropped to 5-3, were led by junior guard Jenna Gianoli’s 12 points.

