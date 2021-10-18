High school sports roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Coulee

Westby 3, Arcadia 0

WESTBY — The second-place Norsemen (9-2) took care of the Raiders (2-10) by scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-18.

Junior Bethany Roethel had 12 kills and junior Kennedy Brueggen 15 digs for the Norsemen, who also received 16 assists from senior Ella Johnson. Sky Reit had eight kills and 14 digs, and Kianna Suchla added 14 digs for Arcadia.

G-E-T 3, Viroqua 1

GALESVILLE — Kayli Bratberg had 11 kills as the Red Hawks (3-9) beat the Blackhawks 28-26, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16.

Genna O’Neill had 22 assists, and Kayla Schultz added 20 for G-E-T, which was also led by Lindsey Lettner’s 23 digs. Ryann Duffenbach and O’Neill combined for 16 kills, and Bratberg added 11 digs.

Bryne Swenson had 28 assists, Aaliyah Fox 10 kills and Trixie Koppa seven blocks for Viroqua (3-8).

Thursday, Oct. 14

Coulee

West Salem 3, Viroqua 1

WEST SALEM — Kyla Mooney had a game-high nine kills for the Panthers, who won 25-24, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20 and put the finishing touch on an outright conference championship.

Gen Norman had 17 assists for West Salem, while Kendall Burkhamer added six blocks.

Bryne Swenson had eight kills for the Blackhawks, while Kami DeLap had 21 digs and Mara Anderson had 12 assists.

Onalaska Luther 3, Westby 2

ONALASKA — The Knights battled back from a two-set deficit to win 18-25, 16-25, 25-23, 26-24, 17-15.

Rachel Koenig (13) and Jenna Bertolotti (10) had double-digit kills for Onalaska Luther (11-12, 8-4), while Halle Schwartz had 33 assists and Adelayde Hagedorn had 18 digs.

Koenig added six blocks, while Leah Wintrone had seven kills and seven digs.

Jayda Berg had 14 kills for the Norsemen (23-8, 9-3), while Finley Konrad added 23 assists and Kennedy Brueggen had 19 digs.

GIRLS TENNIS

State tournament

Thursday, Oct. 14

ADISON — Aquinas High School girls tennis sophomore Danica Silcox won her opening-round singles match at the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament on Thursday at Nielsen Stadium, while Viroqua’s doubles team of seniors Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress also advanced.

Silcox (21-3) beat Kohler’s Maria Burrows 6-3, 6-0 and will play sixth-seeded Jessica Jacobson (22-10) from Waukesha Catholic Memorial at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Leer/Cress (14-2) topped Sheboygan Falls’ Claire Liebe/Rianna Krist 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 and will play fourth-seeded JJ Krohn/Lexi Kass (19-7) from Brookfield Academy at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Blugolds freshman Kate Fortney (20-4) lost her singles match to Eau Claire Regis’ Sofie Merrick 6-3, 6-0, while Central senior Kayla Holman and sophomore Katie Johnson (20-11) lost their Division 1 doubles match to Green Bay Southwest’s Mallory Kerhin and Janelle Novotny 6-4, 6-0.

FOOTBALL

Friday, Oct. 15

Coulee

Arcadia 38, Viroqua 0

ARCADIA — The Raiders (7-1, 6-1) nailed down second place in the standings while rushing for 366 yards.

Senior Ryan Sokup gained 147 of those on 17 carries and ran his season touchdown total to nine by scoring on runs of 7 and 14 yards in the first quarter. He also became a 1,000-yard rusher by moving his season total to 1,009 yards.

Brett Rebhahn ran for 99 yards and a 38-yard touchdown on seven carries, and Kaden Updike passed for one touchdown and rushed for another.

Nonconference

De Soto 12, Royall 6

ELROY, Wis. — The Pirates (6-3) concluded the regular season with a win by scoring the last two touchdowns.

Aiden Brosinski carried 16 times for 112 yards and a touchdown, and Landon Pedretti added eight carries for 62 yards and a touchdown for De Soto. Pedretti’s touchdown tied the game, and Brosinski’s touchdown — his ninth — put the Pirates up for good in the second quarter.

Saint Croix Central 28, Westby 8

WESTBY — The Norsemen (5-4) scored a touchdown and safety in the third quarter after giving up two second-quarter touchdowns.

Quarterback Dillon Ellefson completed 12 of 28 passes for 127 yards and was intercepted twice. He also rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to start the third quarter, but a two-point conversion failed, and Saint Croix Central held its 14-6 lead.

Westby had four turnovers and finished with 40 rushing yards on 35 attempts. Grant McCauley rushed for 43 yards and caught four passes for 63, while Bo Milutnovich caught seven passes for 60 yards.

CROSS COUNTRY

Conference tournament

Saturday, Oct. 16

WESTBY — The West Salem High School boys and girls cross country teams swept championships during the Coulee Conference meet Saturday in Westby.

The Panthers won the boys competition with a score of 29 and the girls with a 32. The girls snapped a two-year title run by G-E-T and won the meet for a 13th time. The boys won the meet for the 12th time and third year in a row.

West Salem sophomore Brennan Garbers improved on a fourth-place finish as a freshman and won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 35.3 seconds. West Salem junior Macey Tauscher bumped up from second as a sophomore to win the girls race in 20:19.3.

The boys team score, which was the only one to beat second-place G-E-T (56), was built by all five runners finishing among the top 11. Westby was third (84) and Arcadia fourth (104).

Garbers was backed up by junior Dawson Gronemus (third, 17:18.4), senior Vincent Schwarz (sixth, 17:21.5), senior Blaine Wheeler (eighth, 17:45.5) and senior Max Wolf (11th, 17:54.1).

The Red Hawks made their run with all five scoring runners among the top 16. Junior Sam Ruiter (seventh, 17:43.6), senior Carter Gold (ninth, 17:49.2) and senior Ethan Burmeister (10th, 17:49.6) led the performance.

Garbers and Gronemus were pushed at the front by Arcadia senior Joe Monroy (second, 16:42.7) and Westby seniors Taylor Thunstedt (fourth, 17:20) and Eli Larrington (fifth, 17:21.5).

The Panthers also won their girls championship with five scoring runners among the top 11 and all among the overall top 12. Tauscher and freshman teammate Mia Olson (second, 20;32.7) led the way, and the tight pack of junior Morgan Quackenbush (ninth, 21:42.1), junior Alena Donahue (11th, 22:00.8) and sophomore McKenna LaFleur (12th, 22:03.6) produced the low score.

G-E-T was second with a 44, Westby third with a 67 and Onalaska Luther fourth with a 108. The Red Hawks made their run behind sophomore Adrianna Rotering (third, 20:49.9) and freshman Delilah Boberg (eighth, 21:41.3) and Westby behind juniors Audra Johnson (fourth, 20:52.8) and Denali Huebner (seventh, 21:39.2).

Arcadia junior Tegan Michalak ran as part of an incomplete team and placed sixth (21:05.7). Onalaska Luther freshman Lauren Wickus was fifth (21:05.1) and G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe 10th (21:53.7).

