High school sports roundup

BOYS TENNIS

Monday, May 9

Coulee

Viroqua 7, Mauston 0

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks cruises to a conference win by finishing every opponent in straight sets.

Dustin Kenyon beat Mason Hawkins 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and the team of Ben Kane and Owen King beat Airic Jopling and Sean Muchenberger 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.

Viroqua won three matches — Harry Devine and Sam Kane in singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Carter Roels and Nick Thelen — by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Tuesday, May 10

Viroqua 5, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM -- Viroqua clinches the 2022 Coulee Conference Title for Boys Tennis with a 6-0 dual record.

Singles:

No. 1 - Kyle Hehli, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH def. David Wright, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Sam Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Ben Holter, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;

No. 4 - Ian Czap, VIROQUA HIGH def. Ethan Crusan, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-2 , 7-5 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Jack Hehli, WEST SALEM HIGH - Krish Patel, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH - Gavin Goss, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH - Owen King, VIROQUA HIGH def. Tyler Mathison, WEST SALEM HIGH - Ben Fleckenstein, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Carter Roels, VIROQUA HIGH - Nick Thelen, VIROQUA HIGH def. Jack Noelke, WEST SALEM HIGH - Jason Lu, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

Saturday, May 14

Tomah Invitational

Viroqua 0, Tomah 7

Singles:

No. 1 - Joe Venner, TOMAH HIGH def. Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-4 , 6-4

No. 2 - Jonah Nick, TOMAH HIGH def. Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH, 7-6 (4), 6-2

No. 3 - Anthony Lord, TOMAH HIGH def. Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 4 - Greg Klouda, TOMAH HIGH def. Sam Kane, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-2 , 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1 - Nick Schaitel, TOMAH HIGH - Gavin Richer, TOMAH HIGH def. Gavin Goss, VIROQUA HIGH - Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-3

No. 2 - Karson Hoag, TOMAH HIGH - Eric Erdman, TOMAH HIGH def. Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH - Owen King, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-3

No. 3 - Ethan Libbey, TOMAH HIGH - Logan Boulton, TOMAH HIGH def. Nick Thelen, VIROQUA HIGH - Ian Czap, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0

West Salem 2, Viroqua 5

Singles:

No. 1 - Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH def. Ben Holter, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Gavin Goss, VIROQUA HIGH def. Ethan Crusan, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-4 , 7-5

No. 3 - Tyler Mathison, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH, 3-6 , 7-5 , 12-10

No. 4 - Sam Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Anthony Balboa, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Jack Hehli, WEST SALEM HIGH - Kyle Hehli, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH - Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2 - Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH - Owen King, VIROQUA HIGH def. Krish Patel, WEST SALEM HIGH - Ben Fleckenstein, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1

No. 3 - Nick Thelen, VIROQUA HIGH - Ian Czap, VIROQUA HIGH def. Tate Eckblad, WEST SALEM HIGH - Jack Noelke, WEST SALEM HIGH

BOYS GOLF

Monday, May 9

BLACK RIVER FALLS – Westby/Viroqua’s Brooks Hoffland scored 44 points at the match. Kellen Olson scored 47, Dexton Schroeder 56, Sidney Ricks 59 and Lane Cade 60.

The team finished fifth with a score of 206. Black River Falls was first with 167, G-E-T was second with 182, Onalaska Luther was third with 190, Arcadia was fourth with 195 and West Salem was sixth with 214.

Thursday, May 12

Conference Tournament

HOLMEN – At the Coulee Conference championships, Westby/Viroqua’s Brooks Hoffland scored 86, Kellen Olson 102, Dexton Schroeder 110, Cody Campbell 113 and Sidney Ricks 114.

The team placed fifth with 411. Black River Falls was first with 331, G-E-T was second with 361, Arcadia was third with 363, Onalaska Luther was fourth with 378 and Westby Salem was sixth with 420.

Hoffland finished third in conference with 107.5 total points and being named first team all-conference. Mike Antonelli of Black River Falls finished first in the conference with 130 total points.

Westby/Viroqua finished fifth in conference, while Arcadia placed first.

BASEBALL

Tuesday, May 10

Coulee

West Salem 11, Viroqua 4

VIROQUA — Chris Calico was 3 for 5 with a double and two runs scored, and teammate Brett McConkey went 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBI for the Panthers (5-8, 3-3).

West Salem scored nine runs in the first two innings — six in the second — to take command and avenge an 11-1 loss to the Blackhawks last week.

CJ McConkey and Isaac Olson also had two hits and three RBI for the Panthers. McConkey and Jacob Helgeson added doubles during a 14-hit performance.

Viroqua (9-6, 5-3) lost its second straight game and received two hits apiece from Griffin Olson and Tyler Quackenbush. Both of them doubled and knocked in a run.

Nonconference

Prairie du Chien 5, Viroqua 3

VIROQUA — Prairie du Chien scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to hand Viroqua (9-7) its second loss of the day.

Griffin Olson, Kamden Oliver and Ethan Solberg drove in runs for Viroqua, which led 3-2 until Prairie du Chien tied the game at 3 with a run in the fourth.

Tommy Mara was 3 for 4, and Ty Wagner and Colton Thompson homered for Prairie du Chien.

Friday, May 13

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 8, Ithaca 5

STODDARD — Jimmy Dammon was 3 for 4 and scored three runs for the Pirates (10-5, 9-3), who had 13 hits and overcame six errors to beat the Bulldogs.

Evan Koch doubled and went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, and Bryce Grelle added two hits, a double and an RBI for De Soto, which broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Brain Ziegler also doubled and had two hits for the Pirates.

Saturday, May 14

Viroqua Invitational

Viroqua 10, Hillsboro 0

Viroqua 12, G-E-T 2

TRACK AND FIELD

Monday, May 9

VIROQUA — The Westby High School girls track and field team put together 155½ points to win the Viroqua Invitational on Monday.

The Norsemen won just three events, but their balance was enough to propel them past Dodgeville/Mineral Point (112), Bangor (86) and the rest of the 12-team field.

Freshman Erin Gluch won the high jump (5 feet), junior Meghan Nelson the pole vault (9-6) and sophomore Emma Kjos the triple jump (33-6) in a meet that also included five second-place and six third-place finishes for Westby.

Nelson added a handful of those by placing second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.53 seconds) and 300 hurdles (49.91) and third in the 200 (28.87). Gluch added a third-place finish in the 100 (13.94) and helped the 1,600 relay place third (4:33.01).

Audra Johnson was second in the 3,200 (14:30.59), the 3,200 relay team of Aubrey Jothen, Natalie Benish, Grace Bailey and Audra Johnson was second (11:35.78), and Bethan Roethel was second in the triple jump (32-2).

Cashton junior Braylee Hyatt won the 100 (13.39) and 200 (27.64) and helped the Eagles place second in the 1,600 relay (4:25.28) and was second in the long jump (16-2).

Cashton placed fourth (85⅓) and West Salem fifth (68½) in the girls standings.

Westby finished second in the boys competition with 105 points. Cashton (79) was third, Viroqua (74½) fourth and West Salem (71) fifth.

Cashton senior Onesmo Tirado helped the Eagles win three relay races. Cashton was timed at 46.13 in the 400, 1:36.6 in the 800 and 3:38.05 in the 1,600. Junior Colin O’Neil and sophomore Ethan Klinkner ran with the 400 and 800 teams.

Saturday, May 14

Coulee Conference

In Westby, the Coulee Conference title meet also featured teams repeating as champions with the West Salem boys and G-E-T girls retaining the crowns.

G-E-T’s girls won by a significant margin, scoring 193 compared to second-place Westby’s 160.5, while West Salem’s win was a close one, with a total of 130 edging out G-E-T’s score of 124.

Of the 18 girls events, G-E-T won 12 conference crowns.

G-E-T sophomore Adrianna Rotering picked up the only repeat championship in the 1,600, defending her title with a time of 5:32.72.

Fellow Red Hawk Quinn Wenthe won a Coulee title for the second year in a row, but in a new event. After taking first in the 300-meter hurdles last season, the senior won this year’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.04.

Wenthe also won the conference crown in the high jump, hitting the 5-foot mark.

Another former champ won a new event as Westby junior Meghan Nelson took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.31 after winning the pole vault a year ago.

G-E-T sophomore Kaylee Hauge won a trio of titles, taking the top spot in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.49, the 200 with a time of 28.13 and the 400 with a time of 1:01.21.

Other girls Coulee champions include: G-E-T senior Tauna Janssen – 800-meter run - 2:32.78, Arcadia junior Tegan Michalak – 3,200-meter run - 12:45.94, Westby freshman Ali Fortun – long jump - 16-feet, 2.25-inches, G-E-T junior Jordan Stanislowski – triple jump - 33-feet, 5.25-inches, G-E-T senior Kylie Schmitz – discus - 99-feet, 3-inches, West Salem junior Jaden Hammes – shot put - 36-feet, 7.5-inches and Arcadia sophomore Casidi Pehler – pole vault - 10-6.

Relay winners include: G-E-T - Emily Nelson/Aleah Hunter/Avali Bratberg/Tauna Janssen – 4x800 - 10:48.74, Luther Ava Fisher/Rachel Koenig/Brianna Zenke/Lauren Wickus – 4x200 - 1:54.89, G-E-T Alayna Stendahl/Jordan Stanislowski/Kayli Bratberg/Grace Shanley – 4x100 - 54.62 and G-E-T - Avali Bratberg/Kylie Schmitz/Emily Nelson/Tauna Janssen – 4x400 - 4:30.36.

Even though the Red Hawks boys finished second, G-E-T senior Will Thompson had the meet’s most outstanding performance as he won four individual Coulee titles.

In three of those events, Thompson retained his title for the second season in a row. In the 110-meter hurdles, he won with a time of 16.22, he won the high jump at 5-feet, 10-inches and he won the triple jump with a distance of 41-feet, 5.5-inches.

Thompson’s first-time title came in the long jump, where he recorded a distance of 20-feet, 10.75 inches.

Another pair of reigning champions won for the second year in a row.

West Salem sophomore Brennan Garbers won the 3,200 for the second season with a time of 10:41.11. In the pole vault, Westby senior Evan Gluch repeated with a height of 12-feet.

Arcadia had a pair of multi-event champions, as senior sprinter Ryan Sokup won the conference in the 100-meter dash at 11.26 as well as the 200 at 22.73 and senior teammate Jose Monroy won the 1,600 at 4:37.75 and the 800 at 2:06.70.

Other boys Coulee champions include: Arcadia senior Joe Nelson – 400-meter dash - 52.28, Viroqua freshman Kaden Sullivan – 300-meter hurdles - 43.95, Black River Falls senior Blake Williams – discus - 150-feet, 4-inches and Luther senior Alexander Moldenhauer – shot put - 46-feet, 2.5-inches.

Relay winners include: G-E-T - Lance Jumbeck/Charlie Caya/Xander Burmeister/Carter Gold – 4x800 - 8:45.74, Luther - Nathan Riley/Josiah Larson/Jacob Bruns/Luke Schmeling – 4x200 - 1:36.73, West Salem - Abram Lassen/Carter Walter/Orin Schwier/Brennan Kennedy – 4x100 - 45.13 and Viroqua - Miles Daniels/Preston Buroker/Isaac Pratt/Addisu Wright – 4x400 - 3:38.63.

SOFTBALL

Monday, May 9

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 15, De Soto 1 (6)

STODDARD — The Pirates tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the second inning, but the Indians took over from there.

Senior catcher Gracyn Beck drove in De Soto’s lone run.

Wednesday, May 11

Coulee

Westby 4, Viroqua 1

WESTBY — Junior Jayda Berg shut down the Blackhawks on six hits and didn’t allow a run after the first inning.

Kennedy Brueggen and Hanna Nelson each had two hits and drove in a run for second-place Westby (11-2, 8-2). Brueggen hit a double, and Berg struck out 14 while walking two.

Zoey Clark and Bryne Swenson both singled twice for Viroqua, and Alyssa Arch drove in the team’s run in the first.

Thursday, May 12

Coulee

Westby 2, West Salem 0

WESTBY — Junior Jayda Berg shut out the Panthers (6-10, 4-6) on four hits — all singles — and struck out 13 while walking one.

Hanna Nelson was 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Autumn Ward drove in a run for the Norsemen (12-2, 9-2), who have won eight games in a row. Sophomore Signe Roesler was 3 for 3 for West Salem.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 11, Kickapoo 6

STODDARD — The Pirates took care of the Panthers, and coach Tony Paletta picked up the 300th victory of his career.

De Soto (4-9, 4-6) scored seven runs in the fourth inning to pull away from Kickapoo and had 10 hits while doing it.

Jenna Gianoli doubled and drove in three runs for the Pirates, and sophomore third baseman Amanda Moser was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI.

Camryn Venner had two hits and drove in a run, and Val Osthoff drove in two for De Soto.

Friday, May 13

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 4, Ithaca 2

STODDARD — The Pirates pulled away from a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to beat the Bulldogs.

Second baseman Shawnna Haakenson and catcher Gracyn Beck hit consecutive RBI doubles for De Soto to break that tie. Haakenson’s brought home Nevaeh Sanders, and Beck’s plated Haakenson.

Beck and Sanders each had two hits for the Pirates (5-9, 5-6), who received three-hit pitching from Jena Gianoli. She struck out six and walked one.

