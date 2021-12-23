High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Dec. 20

Nonconference

Cashton 58, De Soto 46

DE SOTO – The Eagles improved to 5-4, and the Pirates (0-8) are still looking for their first win.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Nonconference

Prairie du Chien 58, Westby 33

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (6-1) won their fifth game in a row, and the Norsemen (5-5) lost for the second time in their past three.

La Farge 73, Viroqua 22

LA FARGE, Wis. — The Blackhawks lost their fourth in a row and fell to 2-8.

BOYS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Aquinas co-op 5, Viroqua 1

ONALASKA — Ethan Meyer scored a pair of goals for the Avalanche, including one in the team’s four-goal second period.

Zander Skrede, Christian McConaghy and Brennan Dirks all had a goal and an assist, while Calvin Gilbertson and Casey Keane had two assists apiece. Ethan Oines mde 13 saves for the Aquinas co-op, which snapped a two-game skid and improved to 3-7.

Jack Dahl scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who dropped to 0-3-1.

WRESTLING

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Nonconference

Central/Logan 58, Viroqua 11

Dylan Ellefson (152 pounds), Avin Smith (170) and Jayden Delao (182) won via pin for Central/Logan, while Donovan Yang (120), Daylin Haney (132) and Sam Veenstra (160) also earned victories.

Preston Buroker earned a pin for the Blackhawks at 145 pounds, while Evan Solberg won via tech fall at 126 pounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Dec. 20

Cashton 62, De Soto 37

DE SOTO – The Eagles (4-2) won their third game in a row behind a game-high 19 points from Presley Brueggen, who scored 15 of those in the second half.

Senior Bowdy Dempsey added 11 for Cashton, which held the Pirates to 16 second-half points.

Sophomore Landon Pedretti had 12 points and senior Jimmy Dammon 10 for De Soto (2-4), which lost its fourth straight game after a 2-0 start.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Nonconference

Westby 66, Kickapoo 31

VIOLA, Wis. — The Norsemen won their fourth game in a row by holding the Panthers to 11 points in the first half.

Hudson Lipski made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points for Westby (6-1), which also received a 14-point performance from Cale Griffin.

Brett Crume, Jack Weninger and Grant McCauley all added eight points for the Norsemen.

Richland Center 57, Viroqua 47

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (5-2) lost their second straight game after opening the season with five wins in a row.

GYMNASTICS

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Viroqua 129.475, Arcadia 43.050

ARCADIA – Viroqua co-op gymnastics traveled to Arcadia for its second meet of the season.

Viroqua scored 32.250 in vault, 29.875 in the uneven bard, 33.250 on beam and 34.100 on floor.

Arcadia scored 12.750 in vault, 7.650 in uneven bars, 9.900 on beam and 12.750 on floor.

