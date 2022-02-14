High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Feb. 7

Nonconference

North Crawford 68, Viroqua 52

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Blackhawks lost their second in a row and fell to 6-12.

Coulee

Westby 60, Arcadia 48

WESTBY — The Norsemen (8-10, 4-5) snapped a two-game skid behind 18 points from Rhett Stenslien and 14 from Grant McCauley.

McCauley had 10 of his points in the second half as Westby built on its 30-27 halftime lead.

Richard Gomez led the Raiders (4-15, 2-7) with 13 points, while Connor Weltzien and Kaden Updike added nine points apiece.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Nonconference

Prairie du Chien 53, Westby 36

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (5-14) have won back-to-back games for only the second time this season, while the Norsemen (8-11) have lost three of their last four.

River Ridge 72, De Soto 31

PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The Pirates (7-10) were outscored by 24 points in the second half as they lost their third game in a row.

Friday, Feb. 11

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 76, Westby 48

ONALASKA — Gavin Proudfoot posted a double-double and the Knights, who are ranked seventh in Division 4, had two other players with double-digit points as they won their sixth in a row.

Proudfoot finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds; Kodi Miller totaled 16 points, six rebounds and five assists; and Isaiah Schwichtenberg had 15 points.

Miller made three 3-pointers, as did Logan Bahr for his nine points.

Cale Griffin led the Norsemen (8-12, 4-6) with 11 points, while Hudson Lipski and Gran McCauley added 10 points apiece.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 61, Ithaca 51

ITHACA, Wis. — The Pirates (8-10, 4-6) snapped a three-game skid.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Coulee

West Salem 58, Westby 37

WEST SALEM — The Panthers, who are ranked sixth in Division 3, had three players in double figures as they won their fourth in a row.

Ella Jordan made four 3-pointers and led the way with 16 points, while Megan Johnson added 13 and Anna McConkey chipped in 12 points.

Jordan and Johnson each had nine points in the first half as West Salem (18-3, 9-1) grabbed a 36-22 lead.

Jayda Berg had 10 points to pace the Norsemen (12-8, 5-5).

Onalaska Luther 62, Viroqua 22

VIROQUA — The second-place Knights (15-5, 7-2) won their fifth straight game and beat the Blackhawks (2-18, 0-1) by at least 40 points for the second time this season. Viroqua has lost 14 games in a row.

Allie Zittel hit six 3-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points for Luther, which built a 15-point lead after one half, then held Viroqua to five second-half points. Hannah Matzke added 12 points (and made two of her team's 10 3-pointers) and Rachel Koenig 12 points and nine rebounds for the Knights.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 43, North Crawford 37

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Pirates (9-11, 6-5) jumped back over .500 in the conference and won for the second time in a row the third time in four games.

Friday, Feb. 11

Ithaca 54, De Soto 32

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Pirates (10-12, 7-6) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

GYMNASTICS

Thursday, Feb. 10

Viroqua 127.8250, Westby 107.4500

VIROQUA -- Viroqua took first place in the Coulee gymnastics dual with Westby, Thursday.

Viroqua had a score of 32.950 on the balance beam, 32.300 on the floor exercise, 32.825 on vault, and 29.750 on the uneven bars.

Westby had a score of 27.900 on the balance beam, 27.800 on the floor exercise, 29.650 on vault and 22.100 on the uneven bars.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Friday, Feb. 11

Nonconference

Fond du Lac 8, Viroqua co-op 1

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Blackhawks lost for the fourth time in the last fifth games to drop to 10-9-1.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Nonconference

Viroqua co-op 4, Rock County 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (11-9-1) scored three goals in the first period to take care of the Fury.

Leonie Boettcher scored three goals for Viroqua as it finished the regular season with two wins in its final three games. Boettcher has 34 goals this season.

Lucia Nannini and Gabby Olson each had two assists for Viroqua, which is seeded second for the upcoming tournament and hosts Beaver Dam on Friday.

WRESTLING

Saturday, Feb. 12

ITHACA/WESTON REGIONAL: Westby placed second, Viroqua third and De Soto fourth to the host school in the team race, but those three local schools qualified 19 for sectional competition.

The Norsemen had five champions and eight of those 19 qualifiers for their own sectional.

Jayden Geier (21-6, 106), Brock Hoskins (35-7, 113), Klayten Geier (16-10, 120), Dominic Hansen (29-6, 138) and Dylan Nottestad (44-1, 285) all won their brackets.

Viroqua has seven sectional qualifiers, and two of them won regional titles. Ethan Dobbs (30-9, 132) and Austin Winker (26-11, 160) won those championships

WIAA D3 Reg. C2 @ Ithaca/Weston Results for Viroqua

120

Vinny Klum (14-22) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Vinny Klum (Viroqua) 14-22 received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Vinny Klum (Viroqua) 14-22 won by fall over Gavin McDowell (De Soto) 19-19 (Fall 0:58)

• 1st Place Match - Klayten Geier (Westby) 16-10 won by major decision over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) 14-22 (MD 11-3)

• 2nd Place Match - Vinny Klum (Viroqua) 14-22 won by no contest over Gavin McDowell (De Soto) 19-19 (NC)

126

Evan Solberg (20-16) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Evan Solberg (Viroqua) 20-16 received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Blake Hanson (Westby) 15-21 won by fall over Evan Solberg (Viroqua) 20-16 (Fall 2:31)

• 3rd Place Match - Evan Solberg (Viroqua) 20-16 won by major decision over Thomas Sprosty (North Crawford/Seneca) 12-21 (MD 17-8)

• 2nd Place Match - Blake Hanson (Westby) 15-21 won by no contest over Evan Solberg (Viroqua) 20-16 (NC)

132

Ethan Dobbs (30-9) placed 1st and scored 25.5 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) 30-9 received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) 30-9 won by tech fall over Noah Klum (Westby) 4-17 (TF-1.5 2:37 (16-0))

• 1st Place Match - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) 30-9 won by fall over Seth Greeno (De Soto) 30-9 (Fall 1:15)

138

Preston Buroker (22-15) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Preston Buroker (Viroqua) 22-15 won by fall over Trenton Baldwin (De Soto) 18-21 (Fall 2:33)

• Semifinal - Dominick Hansen (Westby) 29-6 won by fall over Preston Buroker (Viroqua) 22-15 (Fall 5:11)

• 3rd Place Match - Preston Buroker (Viroqua) 22-15 won by fall over Quin Miller (Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth In.) 19-11 (Fall 0:34)

• 2nd Place Match - Preston Buroker (Viroqua) 22-15 won by major decision over Will Burnley (Ithaca/Weston) 24-10 (MD 16-6)

152

Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (20-7) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua) 20-7 received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua) 20-7 won by fall over Trevor Templen (Ithaca/Weston) 30-11 (Fall 0:48)

• 1st Place Match - Aiden Brosinski (De Soto) 44-1 won by fall over Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua) 20-7 (Fall 0:27)

• 2nd Place Match - Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua) 20-7 won by no contest over Trevor Templen (Ithaca/Weston) 30-11 (NC)

160

Austin Winker (26-11) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Austin Winker (Viroqua) 26-11 received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Austin Winker (Viroqua) 26-11 won by fall over Abe Clements (Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth In.) 18-18 (Fall 4:14)

• 1st Place Match - Austin Winker (Viroqua) 26-11 won by decision over Logan Anderson (Ithaca/Weston) 18-9 (Dec 4-0)

170

Blaine Primmer (11-10) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) 11-10 received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) 11-10 won by fall over Ethan Bass (Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth In.) 13-17 (Fall 1:15)

• 1st Place Match - David Fargen (Ithaca/Weston) 34-3 won by major decision over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) 11-10 (MD 12-0)

• 2nd Place Match - Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) 11-10 won by no contest over Ethan Bass (Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth In.) 13-17 (NC)

182

Hadley Gilardi (18-5) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Hadley Gilardi (Viroqua) 18-5 received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Hadley Gilardi (Viroqua) 18-5 won by fall over Justin Obert (De Soto) 13-24 (Fall 2:48)

• 1st Place Match - Jacob Manning (Ithaca/Weston) 43-3 won by fall over Hadley Gilardi (Viroqua) 18-5 (Fall 5:50)

• 2nd Place Match - Hadley Gilardi (Viroqua) 18-5 won by no contest over Justin Obert (De Soto) 13-24 (NC)

