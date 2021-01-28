High school sports roundup

Freshman Evan Anderson (14 points) and junior Blake Williams (10 points) led the way for the Tigers, who fell to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

De Soto 64, Coulee Christian 41

WEST SALEM — The Pirates (6-6) are on a four-game winning streak after taking care of the Eagles.

Freshman Landon Pedretti scored 18 points to lead the way, and he was backed up by 15 points from Tanner Pedretti and 14 from junior Josh Boardman.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Prairie du Chien 66, Viroqua 62

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Viroqua (7-6) lost for the third time in four games, but no details were reported to the Tribune.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Nonconference

Aquinas 62, Westby 38

WESTBY — The Blugolds (8-4) dominated the second half to keep the Norsemen (0-9) winless.