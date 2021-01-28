High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday, Jan. 18
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 73, Westby 28
ONALASKA — Freshman Logan Bahr and junior Gavin Proudfoot had 16 and 14 points, respectively, as the Knights improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
Bahr made all four of his 3-point attempts, while Proudfoot shot 50% from the floor.
Senior Isaiah Loersch added nine points and junior Tim Seiler eight for Onalaska Luther, which had 14 steals and led 40-19 at the half.
Junior Grant McCauley (11 points) and junior Cale Griffin (10 points) were in double figures for the Norsemen, who fell to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
Monday, Jan. 18
Coulee
Viroqua 52, Black River Falls 43
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Senior Jacob Lotz scored a game-high 22 points and senior Clayton Slack added 13 as the Blackhawks (7-5, 3-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Lotz had 10 of his points in the first half as Viroqua built a 24-14 lead.
Freshman Evan Anderson (14 points) and junior Blake Williams (10 points) led the way for the Tigers, who fell to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
De Soto 64, Coulee Christian 41
WEST SALEM — The Pirates (6-6) are on a four-game winning streak after taking care of the Eagles.
Freshman Landon Pedretti scored 18 points to lead the way, and he was backed up by 15 points from Tanner Pedretti and 14 from junior Josh Boardman.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Prairie du Chien 66, Viroqua 62
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Viroqua (7-6) lost for the third time in four games, but no details were reported to the Tribune.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Nonconference
Aquinas 62, Westby 38
WESTBY — The Blugolds (8-4) dominated the second half to keep the Norsemen (0-9) winless.
Senior Andrew Skemp scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime as Aquinas pulled away. Sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer also had seven of his 11 after Westby finished the first half within 25-24.
Junior Chris Wilson added 12 points for the Blugolds, who also received a nine-point performance from junior Quinn Miskowski.
Monday, Jan. 25
Coulee
G-E-T 65, Viroqua 59
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks had three players in double figures, led by freshman Cody Schmitz’s 22 points, as they snapped a five-game losing streak.
Freshman Jack Beedle added 14 points and senior Luke Vance had 11 as G-E-T improved to 2-9 overall and 2-5 in the conference.
Senior Jacob Lotz had a game-high 23 points for the Blackhawks (7-7, 3-4), who also got 10 points from senior Nick Schneider.
Monday, Jan. 25
Coulee
Arcadia 41, Westby 34
ARCADIA — Chandler Sonsalla had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Evan Pauly added 10 as the Raiders improved to 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.
Kaden Updike pitched in seven points for Arcadia, which led 20-17 at the half.
Norsemen senior Gavin Bergdahl made four 3s and finished with a game-high 14 points and junior Grant McCauley added 11, but Westby (0-10, 0-7) remained winless.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 5, Viroqua co-op 2
ONALASKA — Behind three goals from Jaden Hammes, the Hilltoppers won their second straight game and improved to 2-1.
Kiya Bronston added a goal and three assists for the Onalaska co-op, which led 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 after the second.
Gabby Olson scored both goals for the Blackhawks (5-4).
Thursday, Jan. 21
Nonconference
Viroqua co-op 11, Medford 0
VIROQUA — Rachel and Erin Simonson had three goals apiece as the Blackhawks (6-4) bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to the Onalaska co-op.
Rachel Simonson also totaled four assists, two of which came in the first period as the Viroqua co-op grabbed a 4-0 lead.
The Blackhawks, who led 7-0 at the end of the second period, also got goals from Freya Rising, Nola Karwoski, Lucia Nannini, Aida Karwoski and Cadence Dehlin.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 61, North Crawford 21
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Pirates (6-3, 4-2) snapped a three-game losing streak, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Viroqua 61, Mauston 38
VIROQUA — Senior Hallie Sherry had 12 points and junior Jessica Anderson added 10 as the Blackhawks (3-10) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Monday, Jan. 25
Viroqua 61, Brookwood 26
VIROQUA — Senior Hallie Sherry scored a game-high 19 points and junior Jessica Anderson added 10 as the Blackhawks won their second straight game and improved to 4-10.
Sherry had 15 of her points, including three 3-pointers, in the first half as Viroqua built a 29-12 lead.
The Falcons lost their eight straight and fell to 2-14.
GYMNASTICS
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Coulee
Viroqua co-op 127.25, Westby 103.55
VIROQUA — The Viroqua co-op took the top three spots in all four events en route to a win.
Freshman Morgan Siekert won on the uneven bars (8.45) and the floor exercise (8.85), while senior Kenzie Kreuzer won the vault (8.8). Senior Flynn LeMarie and Siekert tied for first on the balance beam (8.1).
Siekert, who also finished second in the vault (8.55), took the all-around with a score of 33.95. Kreuzer was second in the all-around (31.925), while Viroqua co-op sophomore Mara Anderson was third (30.275).
WRESTLING TRIBUNE WRESTLING HONOR ROLL
(Through Jan. 20)
106: Brett Plomedahl (West Salem/Bangor) 6-0, 1.000; Cole Fitzpatrick (Logan/Central) 2-0, 1.000; Jake Fitzpatrick (Aquinas) 6-1, .857.
113: Nick Ziegler (West Salem/Bangor) 6-0, 1.000; Brock Hoskins (Westby) 7-1, .875; Jacob Van Hoof (Tomah) 7-2, .778.
120: Bradyn Glasspoole (West Salem/Bangor) 6-0, 1.000; Gavin Finch (Tomah) 8-1, .889; Jesse Penchi (Aquinas) 3-1, .750.
126: Tanner Andersen (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 8-0, 1.000; Preston Kratochvill (Holmen) 7-0, 1.000; Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (West Salem/Bangor) 6-0, 1.000; Brandon Ross (Caledonia/Houston) 4-0, 1.000; Daylin Haney (Logan/Central) 2-0, 1.000.
132: Parker Kratochvill (Holmen) 7-0, 1.000; Zach Servais (West Salem/Bangor) 6-0, 1.000; Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) 7-2, .778.
138: Evan Wolfe (West Salem/Bangor) 6-0, 1.000; Andrew Weiss (Holmen) 4-0, 1.000; Trevor Lemke (Westby) 6-1, .857.
145: Tucker Ginther (Caledonia/Houston) 3-0, 1.000; Branson Beers (Holmen) 6-1, .857; Dominick Hansen (Westby) 6-1, .857.
152: Cale Anderson (Viroqua) 9-0, 1.000; Adam Rogge (West Salem/Bangor) 6-0, 1.000; Dalton Johnson (Tomah) 3-0, 1.000; Joe Penchi (Aquinas) 3-0, 1.000.
160: Aaron Dobbs (Viroqua) 6-0, 1.000; Andy Johnson (West Salem/Bangor) 6-0, 1.000; Sam Veenstra (Logan/Central) 2-0, 1.000.
170: Tye Klass (Sparta) 7-0, 1.000; Braedon Lachecki (Holmen) 3-0, 1.000; Dylan Ellefson (Logan/Central) 2-0, 1.000.
182: Corbin Hauser (Sparta) 9-0, 1.000; Cooper Paisley (Logan/Central) 2-0, 1.000; Carter Vetsch (Holmen) 6-1, .857.
195: Marcus Cox (Sparta) 9-0, 1.000; Thor Lass (Tomah) 7-2, .778; Griffin Banks (Holmen) 4-2, .667.
220: Dylan Nottestad (Westby) 8-0, 1.000; Carson Westcott (Holmen) 3-0, 1.000; Hayden Brueggeman (Tomah) 7-2, .778.
285: Trevor Daffinson (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 8-0, 1.000; Ty Harbaugh (Westby) 5-0, 1.000; Reid Rasmussen (West Salem/Bangor) 5-1, .833.
Coulee Conference Tournament
Saturday, Jan. 23
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem/Bangor co-op wrestling team crowned four individual champions and scored 317 points to win the Coulee Conference Tournament at the Lunda Community Center in Black River Falls on Saturday.
The Catbirds, who have won all six of their dual meets, clipped second-place Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T by three points and continued an impressive march through the season.
West Salem/Bangor received championship performances from freshman Brett Plomedahl (11-0, 106 pounds), junior Evan Wolfe (11-0, 138), senior Hayden Lyga (9-1, 170) and junior Chris Najera (7-2, 195).
The victory is West Salem/Bangor’s first in the conference tournament since 2016.
Sophomore Brooks Johnson (10-2, 113), sophomore Carson Koss (9-4, 120), junior Tanner Anderson (13-0, 126), senior River Rommel (10-3, 182) and senior Trevor Daffinson (13-0, 285) all won championships for the Titans.
Viroqua senior Cale Anderson (14-0) won at 152 pounds to complete an unbeaten conference tournament career, and teammates Aaron Dobbs (11-0, 160), a senior, and Ethan Dobbs (12-2, 132), a sophomore, joined him as champions for the fourth-place Blackhawks (165).
Westby placed third with 185 points behind champions Dominick Hansen (11-1, 145) and Dylan Nottestad (13-0, 220). Both are juniors.
BOYS HOCKEY
Friday, Jan. 22
West Salem 7, Viroqua co-op 1
Penalty: Brayden Dahl #12, Boarding 5;00 End of Period 1: 0-4. Austin Holmes #28 interference. End of Period 2: 0-5. Goal- Kaden Hanson#19/Tyson Menzynski #18 w/assist. Penalty- Gavin Olson #16 Hooking. End of Period 3: 1-7. SOG 15-45. Goalie: Cooper Miller #30.