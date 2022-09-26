High school sports roundup

GIRLS GOLF

Monday, Sept. 19

Coulee

Conference meet at Skyline Golf Course

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Arcadia Raiders took the victory in Coulee mini-meet with a team score of 200, beating out Black River Falls and G-E-T squads that tied for second at 216.

Arcadia senior Whitney Sonosalla shot 44 on the day for the individual victory. Westby/Viroqua finished last in team score with 213, but freshman Maddi Fletcher tied with Arcadia senior Ithzel Cossio Sotelo for second with a 46.

G-E-T senior Maggie Bistodeau finished a team-high fourth, shooting a 50 while Black River Falls’ best individual finish of sixth came from senior Haylie Schmidt with a 52.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Conference tournament

HOLMEN — The Arcadia High School girls golf team beat Black River Falls to win the Coulee Conference season championship Thursday at Drugan's Castle Mound.

The Raiders entered the final 18-hole tournament trailing the Tigers by one points and used a second-place finish in Thursday — G-E-T won the final meet — to move one point ahead of them and win the season with with 48 points. Black River Falls finished with 47.

Arcadia’s senior Whitney Sonsalla also won a conference championship and moved up from second place to do it. Sonsalla shot a 92 at Drugan's to finish third behind G-E-T's Alexis Murphy (90) and Maggie Bistodeau (91). That was good enough to move her past Westby/Viroqua's Maddi Fletcher in season points, and her 81 edged Fischer's season score of 80½.

Fletcher, a freshman, shot a 94 on Thursday, and that was good four fourth place. She placed second to Sonsalla in the season standings and held off third-place Zowie Hunter of Black River Falls (71), fourth-place Bistodeau (64½) and fifth-place Murphy (63).

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Coulee

Viroqua 7, Black River Falls 0

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks swept the Tigers at home with two sweeps in singles.

Allison Zube defeated Jorji Rios at No. 1 singles and Nevaeh Hubbard bested Charlie Severson at No. 4 singles, both by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Keisha Glidden and Jordan Sowle won No. 1 doubles over Lauren Slosse and Libby Moldenhayer 6-2, 6-2 while the Blackhawks won the other two doubles matches by forfeit.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Nonconference

Viroqua 4, Sparta 3

SPARTA — The Blackhawks won three singles matches in their victory over the Spartans, all in three sets after losing the first.

Viroqua’s Allison Zube won No. 1 singles against Mya Von Ruden 5-7, 6-4, 10-7. Moriah Cress also dropped her first set against Claire Pribbenow in No. 2 singles, but rebounded to win 4-6, 6-3, 10-6. Nevaeh Hubbard rounded out the Blackhawks singles wins at No. 4 with a 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 win over Jill Roou.

Lanie and Anika Nemes won the Blackhawks clinching doubles match over Evelyn Tripp and Isabella Roth 7-6(2), 7-5.

CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Westby Invitational

WESTBY — Boscobel took top spots in the girls race and Brookwood won the boys race at the Westby Invitation.

Sophomore Nora Jillson won the girls event with a time of 20:46.7. Melrose-Mindoro junior Claire Becker finished second (21:20.3) and Westby freshman Elizabeth Curtis (21:23.4) took third.

Sparta’s best finish was by senior Vanessa Gavilan (22:32.3) in seventh. Junior Rachel Diehl gave Viroqua their best finish of 13th (23:13.2) with Luther placing 14th and 15th from sophomore Lauren Wickus (23:14) and junior Tabitha Larson (23:22.5).

Senior Dylan Powell (17:09.2) claimed victory in the boys race by over a minute. Viroqua senior Miles Daniels took second (18:13.3) while junior Jack Laufenberg of Melrose-Mindoro (18:24.4) finished third.

Luther senior Noah Radloff (19:36.1) got the Knights best finish in seventh, narrowly defeating Sparta’s best finisher in freshman Joel Johnson (19:39.9). Westby sophomore Beckett (20:13.9) finished a team-high 13th.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Dick Mitchell Invitational

WEST SALEM — The Holmen High School girls cross country team ran to a team championship by placing three runners in the top seven during the Dick Mitchell Invitational at Maple Grove Venues on Saturday.

Freshman Sabrina Lechnir, junior Anabella Filips and junior Sydney Valiska led the Vikings to a team score of 53, which was good enough to beat second-place Eau Claire Memorial (62) and third-place Lake City (95).

Lechnir’s fourth-place time was 19 minutes, 56.4 seconds was the team’s fastest, and she was followed by fifth-place Filips (19:57.8) and seventh-place Valiska (20:08.5).

The Vikings also received scoring runs from sophomore Bailey Sommerville (15th, 20:45.1) and senior Molly Twitchell (22nd, 21:17.6).

West Salem placed fourth (109) and was led by senior Mia Olson (ninth, 20:24.3), senior Alena Donahue (17th, 21:04.5) and junior Payton Greer (18th, 21:10), while Westby was sixth (150) and led by 16th-place freshman Elizabeth Curtis (20:46).

Brookwood was seventh (160), Aquinas eighth (252), Tomah ninth (261), melrose-Mindoro 10th (269), Viroqua 11th (271) and Central 12th (273). Junior Claire Becker was sixth individually (20:06.1) for the Mustangs.

West Salem was the top local finishing boys team with a score of 98 that was good for third. Stillwater won with a 24, and Eau Claire Memorial placed second at 60.

Brookwood senior Dylan Powell was the overall champion (16:18.2), and West Salem senior Dawson Gronemus (ninth, 16:56.1) was second maong local competitors.

Sophomore Philip Gabrielson (18th, 17:27), sophomore Tom Stenberg (19th, 17:33.8), sophomore Drew Anderson (17:46.5) and freshman Carson Gronemus (28th, 17:56.3) also scored for the Panthers.

Holmen was fourth (130), Brookwood seventh (257), Central eighth (261), Arcadia ninth (263), Westby 11th (293) and Aquinas 12th (300).

The Vikings were led by junior Ethan Archer (13th, 17:14.3) and the Raiders by junior Nestor Badillo (17th, 17:26.9). Junior Samuel Horman (16th, 17:23.4) was also in the top for Holmen.

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Coulee

Westby 3, Onalaska Luther 0

ONALASKA — The Norsemen (17-1, 6-0), ranked fifth in Division 3 by state coaches, took care of the Knights (7-10, 2-4) in three sets 25-11, 25-17, 25-15.

Senior Jayda Berg had 10 kills to lead first-place Westby, which maintained its one-game lead on second-place West Salem. Tricia Klum added 14 assists, Kennedy Brueggen eight digs and Emily Collins three aces.

West Salem 3, Viroqua 0

WEST SALEM — Kendall Burkhamer had 20 kills and five service aces in the Panthers (10-7, 5-1) three set win over Viroqua.

Gen Norman added 24 assists for West Salem. The Blackhawks (5-7, 3-3) were led by Byrne Swenson with 17 digs and Kami Delap, who finished with 15 digs.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Coulee

Westby 3, G-E-T 0

GALESVILLE — Westby’s perfect conference record remained intact with a road win over G-E-T 25-15, 25-16, 25-17.

The Norsemen (18-1, 7-0), who are ranked fifth in Division 3 by state coaches, were led by 12 kills by Emily Collins and 12 digs by Bethany Roethel. Tricia Klum had 22 assists and two service aces. The RedHawks (3-12, 3-4) leader in kills was Elyse Schoonover with nine. Schoonover also led in digs with nine and aces with two.

FOOTBALL

Friday, Sept. 23

Altoona 56, Viroqua 25

ALTOONA, Wis. — A combined 343 rushing yards for the Railroaders helped them to a home victory over the Blackhawks.

Viroqua struck first with a 66-yard touchdown pass from Benson McDowell to Kayden Sullivan in the opening minute, McDowell’s first of three touchdown passes on a 253 passing yard night. Altoona took the lead just minutes after a 35-yard touchdown run by Thorin Steele with a two-point conversion.

Jackson Berg picked off a McDowell pass to extend the Railroaders (3-3, 2-2) lead before the end of the first. Berg would prove to be a problem for the Blackhawks (1-5, 0-4) on both sides of the ball as he threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter.

Hunter Hibbard led the Railroaders with 112 rushing yards, most of which came on a 63-yard touchdown run in the third that made the game 50-7. Sawyer Van Vleet’s 57-yard touchdown run ended Altoona’s scoring in the fourth before Viroqua added two touchdowns.

Southern-West

De Soto 56, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 14

DE SOTO — The Pirates, who improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference, scored the game’s first 44 points and limited Wonewoc-Center/Weston to just 34 yards of offense.

Harley Schams led De Soto on the ground with 87 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, while Landon and Evan Pedretti threw and caught a touchdown pass apiece.

Aquinas 51, Westby 14

By Eric Lee, La Crosse Tribune

saac Schumacher barely got a glimpse of the ball before it was in his hands.

The Aquinas High School football senior lineman had bull-rushed a blocker toward the Westby punter, which he had lobbied coach Tom Lee to do before ultimately getting the green light. Although Schumacher wasn't able to block the punt — as was intended — senior Ben Corsi did.

And the ball popped into the arms of Schumacher, who returned it about 25 yards for a touchdown to push the Blugolds' lead to 28 points midway through the second quarter.

"I think that's the fastest I've run in my life," Schumacher said.

Aquinas dominated in all three phases Friday night, and that led to a 51-14 Coulee Conference win at Veterans Memorial Field on the UW-La Crosse campus.

The victory pushes the Blugolds to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference, assuring them a playoff spot for the fourth year in a row. The weight of that achievement isn't lost on a program that had to forfeit a game in 2016.

"I think back a few years ago when it was Darlington and we got our fourth (conference) win, and I got kind of emotional on the sidelines," Lee said. "And now, it's pretty business-like. It's like, 'OK, let's check that box and go on to the next thing.'"

"It's the culture that we're building here," added senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, who gave credit to the 2019 team for jump-starting that culture. "... It's very special to me. I'm glad to be a part of it because I hope it's something they can continue to do for years and years to come."

Aquinas wasted no time in grabbing a lead Friday night as it set out to assure that playoff appearance.

The Blugolds forced a fumble on the Norsemen's first play from scrimmage, and senior Henry Suttie recovered it. Three plays later, senior Damien Lee scored on a reverse from 23 yards out to put Aquinas up 6-0 just 80 seconds into the game.

The Blugolds recovered another fumble on Westby's ensuing possession, though they were unable to capitalize on that turnover. But their defense, which limited Westby to 89 yards in the first half and 183 for the game, quickly forced a three-and-out.

Aquinas' offense put the game out of reach from there.

Flottmeyer capped a 67-yard touchdown drive with a 21-yard pass to senior wideout Collin Conzemius on fourth-and-7, and the two connected for a 6-yard score after the defense forced another three-and-out.

That pushed the Blugolds' lead to 20-0 with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.

"We've seen that versus Aquinas and West Salem, and I think they're pretty similar teams to be honest with you," said Westby coach Andy Hulst, whose team dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference — with the losses coming to the Blugolds and Panthers. "You have to give yourself a chance to win, and in both games, we made sure that we were not going to do that.

"... If you're down by 20 points against these guys or West Salem, you're not coming back. It's just not going to happen."

The Norsemen — who played without injured junior running back Rhett Stenslien — had some momentum on their second drive of the second quarter, but a holding penalty put them behind the chains. That led to a punt, which Corsi blocked and Schumacher returned.

"We really talk about all three phases, obviously," Schumacher said. "We think most teams don't spend enough time on special teams. Our coaches say if we can win two of the three phases, we're going to win every game."

Aquinas extended its lead throughout the third quarter with touchdown runs from Flottmeyer and senior Calvin Hargrove.

Flottmeyer completed 16 of his 21 passes for 157 yards and two scores to go with his rushing touchdown. Hargrove finished with 13 carries for 96 yards.

The defense got in on the action, too, with junior Anthony Miller forcing a safety.

In all, the Blugolds recovered four fumbles in addition to the blocked punt while Damien Lee had two sacks and junior Brady Lehnerr had one.

Westby, which ran only nine plays in the second half and didn't score until the fourth quarter, was led by senior running back Garrett Vatland and senior quarterback Bo Milutinovich. Vatland rushed for 71 yards on 12 carries, while Milutinovich was 5-for-10 for 86 yards and a touchdown.

The Norsemen will look to rebound — as they did after losing to West Salem — against Black River Falls next week.

Aquinas will look to continue its unbeaten season at Arcadia.