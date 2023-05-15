SOFTBALL

Monday, May 8

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 11, La Farge 0

STODDARD — Nevaeah Sanders and Elissa Moser were both 2 for 3 with a double as the Pirates (5-8, 5-5) picked up a victory.

Wednesday, May 10

Nonconference

Westby 7, Richland Center 3

WESTBY – The Norsemen (14-2), who are ranked eighth in Division 3 by state coaches, won their third straight game since a loss to Bonduel.

Richland Center managed 13 hits but only scored single runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings.

Westby scored six times in the bottom of the first to take quick control and held it. Center fielder Hanna Nelson was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Westby, which has already won the Coulee Conference title with two games remaining.

Kennedy Brueggen, Olivia Nedland and Maddie Komay all had two hits for the Norsemen. Komay, who pitched a complete game, also walked twice.

Westby finished with 17 stolen bases. Natalie Miller had five and Whitney Hanson three to lead the way as seven players had at least one.

Thursday, May 11

Coulee

Westby 6, G-E-T 1

WESTBY — The Norsemen (16-2, 11-0), who have already won the conference title, scored all of their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to give senior pitcher Jayda Berg all the runs she needed.

Berg held the Red Hawks (7-12, 5-5) to five hits, and four of them were singles. Berg struck out eight and walked one. The Norsemen also had just five hits against Shayna Kirkey.

Kenzie Stellner, Berg and Kylie Molledahl each drove in a run for Westby, which is ranked eighth in Division 3 by state coaches and has won four in a row. Caroline Mack doubled for G-E-T.

BOYS GOLF

Monday, May 8

Coulee Conference Meet

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Arcadia picked up a team victory with a 170 at Skyline Golf Course and finished three shots ahead of both Black River Falls and Westby/Viroqua.

Westby/Viroqua’s Brooks Hoffland and Black River Falls’ Chris Muir tied as co-medalists at 1-over 37. Hoffland and Muir finished five shots ahead of six golfers at 42.

Arcadia had half of that pack with Cole Sobotta, Sid Halvorson and Joey Theis all there with Black River Falls’ Wyatt Madvig, Westby/Viroqua’s Gavyn Hansen and West Salem’s Kyle Hehli.

Thursday, May 11

Coulee Conference championship

HOLMEN — The Arcadia High School boys golf team finished off a Coulee Conference championship and Westby/Viroqua sophomore Brooks Hoffland an individual title in an 18-hole championship event at the Drugan's Castle Mound Golf Course on Thursday.

The Raiders shot a 340 to beat second-place Westby/Viroqua by 17 strokes and complete a sweep of all conference competitions on the way to a season team score of 98. Westby/Viroqua was second (73), West Salem third (59), Black River Falls fourth (55), G-E-T fifth (47) and Onalaska Luther sixth (46).

The Raiders were led on Thursday by Cole Sobotta, whose 6-over-par 76 beat the rest of the pack by at least six strokes. Hoffland was second (82), G-E-T's Nic Jumper third (83) and Black River Falls' Wyatt Madvig fourth (86) ahead of four golfers tied for fifth at 87.

Hoffland's second-place finish in the 18-hole event gave him the individual season title with 134½ points. Sobotta finished second (129), Arcadia's Sid Halvorsen third (113), Onalaska Luther's Tyler Arenz fourth (109) and Arcadia's Joey Theis fifth (80½).

Westby/Viroqua’s Gavyn Hansen made second team all-conference, and Hudson Nundahl and Cody Campbell each earned honorable mention.

BOYS TENNIS

Monday, May 8

Nonconference

Central 4, Viroqua 3

VIROQUA — The RiverHawks won two singles matchups and two doubles matchups from the Blackhawks.

Viroqua won both of the No. 1 matches. Dalton Buros beat Cameron Elwer 6-3, 7-5 in singles, and Gavin Goss and Owen King beat Nou Txeng Yang and Cooper Vanzee 6-4, 6-4 in doubles.

Central won at No. 2 and 3 singles and doubles. Nic Williams beat Sam Kane 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.

Tuesday, May 9

Coulee

Viroqua 7, Mauston 0

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Blackhawks swept the Golden Eagles on the road, giving up just two points in four singles flights. Odin Snowdeal at No. 3 singles and Ian Czap at No. 4 singles each won in two sets with a clean 6-0, 6-0.

In the No. 2 doubles match, Dylan Andersen and Carter Roels overcame a lost first set to win against Mauston’s Antonio Perez and Jesus Gomez Nava 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Wednesday, May 10

Nonconference

Viroqua 5, Reedsburg 2

REEDSBURG, Wis. – The Blackhawks swept the doubles matches and split four singles matchups to pick up a win over the Beavers.

Owen King and Gavin Goss were pushed hard at No. 1 singles but came away with a 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 victory over Mason Siedschlag and Tristan Kuhls.

Carter Roels and Dylan Anderson won in straight sets at No. 2, and Owen Wagner and Soren Declerq won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.

Thursday, May 11

Coulee

Viroqua 7, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Odin Snodeal at No. 3 singles and Ian Czap at No. 4 singles each won in 6-0, 6-0 fashion for the Blackhawks in their road sweep of the Tigers. Dalton Buros and Sam Kane were the other singles winners for Viroqua.

Owen King and Gavin Goss in the No. 1 doubles match against Sander King and Wipamakrere Snake also won without giving up a point.

Saturday, May 13

Viroqua 4, Tomah 3

Singles:

No. 1 - Joe Venner, TOMAH def. Dalton Buros, VIROQUA , 6-3 , 6-2

No. 2 - Jonah Nick, TOMAH def. Sam Kane, VIROQUA , 6-4 , 6-1

No. 3 - Greg Klouda, TOMAH def. Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA , 6-3 , 7-5

No. 4 - Ian Czap, VIROQUA def. Ashton Steele, TOMAH , 6-2 , 3-6 , 10-4

Doubles:

No. 1 - Owen King, VIROQUA - Gavin Goss, VIROQUA def. Ethan Libbey, TOMAH - Brodie Robertson, TOMAH , 6-4 , 4-6 , 10-8

No. 2 - Carter Roels, VIROQUA - Dylan Andersen, VIROQUA def. Ethan Jackson, TOMAH - Wyatt Scheerer, TOMAH , 6-4 , 6-2

No. 3 - Owen Wagner, VIROQUA - Soren Declerq, VIROQUA def. Collin Branch, TOMAH - Lucas Salzwedel, TOMAH , 3-6 , 6-4 , 10-4

Viroqua 5, Westby Salem 2

Singles:

No. 1 - Kyle Hehli, WEST SALEM def. Dalton Buros, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Sam Kane, VIROQUA def. Ben Fleckenstein, WEST SALEM , 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA def. Ben Holter, WEST SALEM , 6-3 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 - Ian Czap, VIROQUA def. Samuel Williams, WEST SALEM , 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Gavin Goss, VIROQUA - Owen King, VIROQUA def. Ethan Crusan, WEST SALEM - Jesse Miller, WEST SALEM , 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Jason Lu, WEST SALEM - Jack Noelke, WEST SALEM def. Carter Roels, VIROQUA - Dylan Andersen, VIROQUA , 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Soren Declerq, VIROQUA - Owen Wagner, VIROQUA def. Tate Eckblad, WEST SALEM - Anthony Balboa, WEST SALEM , 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

TRACK & FIELD

Monday, May 8

Viroqua Invitational

VIROQUA — The West Salem boys and Westby girls track and field teams emerged with championships at the Blackhawk Invitational on Monday.

The Panthers posted victories in three individual events and one relay on their way to 163½ points in the boys competition. Junior Carter Walter won the 100-meter dash in 11.43 seconds over Bangor's Brandon Gilbertson's (12.02) and West Salem teammate Abram Lassen (12.08).

That finish followed a West Salem victory in the 3,200 relay, which was completed by Sawyer Stakston, Brennon Anderson, Carter Quackenbush and Carson Gronemus in 9:06.85.

Corbyn Apfel added a victory in the long jump (20-3) and Lassen another in the triple jump (40-10) for the Panthers, who finished comfortably ahead of second-place Bangor (107) in the team standings.

The Cardinals received first-place points in four events and were led by junior Sam Crenshaw, who has spent the spring at or near the top of the overall state honor roll in the pole vault. He cleared 15 feet, 6 inches to win in Viroqua.

Teammates Traevon Delaney (400, 52.14), Gavin Benzing (800, 2:07.37) and Evan Buchholz (3,200, 11:40.81) also won for Bangor.

Viroqua sophomore Kaden Sullivan pulled off a hurdle sweep with times of 16.44 in the 110s and 43.93 in the 300s. The Blackhawks also won relay titles in the 400 and 1,600 events. Preston Buroker, Isaac Pratt and Addisu Wright ran on both teams -- times at 1:34.81 and 3:33.08 -- and Breckin Peterson ran on the 400 and Miles Daniels in the 1,600.

Brookwood received a winning performances from Dylan Powell in the 1,600 (4:31.25), and Cashton's Jack Schlesner and Riley Verken won the high jump (6-4) and shot put 47-0), respectively.

Westby's Lane Fisher won the discus (130-9), and teammates Anders Stakston, Jack Weninger, Zeke Larrington and Joey Ellefson won the 400 relay (45.92).

Westby's girls posted a team score of 179½, and that was enough to beat West Salem (140) and third-place Brookwood (94½).

Senior Meghan Nelson won the 100 (16.57) and 300 hurdles (46.79) and pole vault (10-9) for the Norsemen. Teammate Erin Gluch had the top performance in the high jump (5-5) and teammate Emma Kjos the same in the triple jump (34-6).

Audra Johnson, Rhianna Steiger, Aubrey Jothen and Elizabeth Curtis also teamed up to win the 3,200 relay (10:52.86) for Westby.

Cashton's Braylee Hyatt won the 100 (12;.91) and 200 (25.89), Brookwood's Amelia Muellenberg the 800 (2:26.59), Brookwood's Margarita Silva the 1,600 (5:28.72), Brookwood's Brynn Thurston the 3,200 (13:33.84), Bangor's Grace Wenthold the long jump (15-11½), West Salem's Jaden Hammes the shot put (36-0) and West Salem's Anna McConkey the discus (113-1).

Saturday, May 13

Coulee Conference meet

VIROQUA — The West Salem High School boys track and field team captured their third straight conference title at the Coulee Conference meet Saturday while Westby’s girls team won and ended the two-year reign of G-E-T.

The West Salem boys team finished with 165 team points to beat out second place Viroqua with 120.

Junior Carter Walter won a pair of sprint titles for the Panthers, claiming the boys 100-meter dash in 11.45 seconds and the boys 200-meter in 22.54 seconds. Senior Brennan Kennedy took second in the 100 at 11.71 seconds.

Junior Abram Lassen won the boys triple jump at 41-6.25 feet. Lassen, Kennedy, senior Andy Johnson and senior Kellen Wright won the 4x200 relay in 1:33.65.

Sophomore Carter Quackenbush won the 3200-meter run (10:21. 29) with the Panthers taking the top three spots. The win marks West Salem’s third-straight 3200 Coulee title.

Viroqua sophomore Kaden Sullivan continued his dominance of the hurdles events, winning the 300 for the second year in a row (43.54) while also taking the 110 (16.31) by over a second of the runner up.

The Blackhawks won six titles, including three for senior Preston Buroker. Buroker won the pole vault at 12 feet. Buroker was also a part of two relay titles, first the 4x400 relay with senior Schuyler Hawklove, sophomore Cameron Hawklove and sophomore Nicholas Elisius (3:39.05).

Buroker, senior Miles Daniels, junior James Molner and sophomore Addisu Wright won the 4x800 in 8:44.56. Daniels also won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.35.

Luther finished third (105 points) with G-E-T (97) squeaking by Arcadia (96) for fourth.

The Knights lone title came in the high jump. Sophomore Jack Schmeling (6-4.5) took the crown with teammate and Luther senior Gabe Huelskamp (6-2) taking third.

G-E-T won three titles, two of which coming in field events. Senior Brady Seiling won the long jump (21-1.5) and junior Carter Repaal staked claim to the shot put title (47-11.75). Senior Sam Ruiter won the 1600 meter run (4:37.73) for the Red Hawks.

The Raiders swept the top two spots in the 400-meter dash as Arcadia junior Joel Fernando (51.37) beat his teammate and fellow junior Landen Bremer by just .07 seconds. Sophomore Trey Lyga gave Arcadia a field title, winning in the discus throw (154-03).

Westby (51) took sixth while Black River Falls (36) rounded out the field in seventh, winning the 4x100 relay (44.90) with junior Nick Dutton, senior Wyatt Tennant, junior Colin Zillmer and senior Trey Cowley.

Gluch, Nelson double-up for Westby girls

Westby narrowly beat out West Salem in the girls points 188 to 162 with six individual titles, including two each from sophomore Erin Gluch and senior Meghan Nelson.

Gluch won the girls 100-meter dash (13.17) and went on to take the high jump (5-4) for the Norsemen for the second year in a row. Nelson swept the hurdles events, winning her second-straight 300 (47.23) and also claiming the 100 title (16.62).

Freshman Elizabeth Curtis won the 800-meter run (2:27.67) and junior Emma Kjos won the triple jump (35-5).

West Salem dominated in the long distance and relay events, taking six titles between the two categories. Sophomore Mia Olson won the 1600 run (5:22.56) while senior Alena Donahue won in the 3200 (12:12.90).

The Panthers took all four relay events, starting with the 4x100 that was won by Juniors Emily Fechner, Rylan Riste, Maria Cannon and freshman Maia Hutchens in 53.32. Fechner, Riste, Hutchens and freshman Olivia Maki won the 4x200 (1:51.86) while Juniors Taylor Burch, Emily Sanwick, McKenna LaFleur and sophomore Faith Minard claimed the 4x400 (4:26.75).

In the 4x800, Donahue, Minard, sophomore Kennedy Garbers and freshman Isabel Kruger won with a time of 10:50.12.

A pair of Panthers seniors took wins in field events. Jaden Hammes won the shot put event (35-10.5) while Anna McConkey won in the discus throw (112).

The two-time defending conference champions, G-E-T, took third with 113 points. Junior Kaylee Hauge defended her 200-meter title (27.58). Junior Alayna Stendahl took home the long jump (16-4.5) for the Red Hawks.

Viroqua placed fourth (105) with senior Linnea Peterson claiming the Blackhawks only individual title in the 400 (1:00.38).

Arcadia took fifth (66), taking the pole vaulting title with junior Casidi Pehler (12-3). Luther (20) took sixth and Black River Falls (13) finished seventh.

BASEBALL

Tuesday, May 9

Coulee

G-E-T 5, Viroqua 1

VIROQUA — The G-E-T High School baseball team managed to do something Tuesday no other Coulee team has been able to do this year, beating Viroqua 5-1 to hand them their first conference loss.

The pitching duo of Warren Stoner and Oliver Marley for the RedHawks (10-7, 5-3) held the Blackhawks (14-5, 9-1) to just one run despite six walks and six hits combined.

Marley got the win, allowing only one hit in 2 and 1/3 innings of relief.

Collin Handke went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, including a pair in the fifth to put G-E-T ahead 5-0. Thomas Haney went 2 for 3 and scored twice from the ninth spot in the lineup.

Viroqua has lost three in a row following a pair of losses Saturday in the Baldwin-Woodville Quad. Myles Frye had the Blackhawks only RBI, bringing home a run on a sixth-inning double.

G-E-T hosts Arcadia on Thursday while Viroqua is off until Friday when they face West Salem.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 9, Weston 3

STODDARD — Harris Krueger had three RBIs for the Pirates (5-9, 5-7) in their home win.