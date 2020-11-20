 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup
High school sports roundup

FOOTBALL

Thursday, Nov. 19

Nonconference

Cadott 21, De Soto 14

CADOTT, Wis. — The Pirates (3-2) scored the final touchdown but couldn't cut their deficit in a loss at Cadott.

Cezar Garcia rushed for a touchdown, and Alex Scoville threw a touchdown pass to Brett Rebhahn, but De Soto lost for the second straight week.

Scoville complete 9 of 16 passes for 166 yards and rushed 12 times for 32. Aiden Brosinski had five catches for 90 yards and Rebhahn three for 60.

 

