High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Jan. 3

West Salem 90, Westby 33

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys basketball team was all over Westby in its home Coulee Conference matchup Tuesday night, winning 90-33.

Senior Carson Koepnick led the Panthers (8-0, 3-0) in scoring with 18 points, all coming in the first half. At halftime, West Salem led 56-23.

A dozen other West Salem players got in on the scoring. The leader of the pack behind Koepnick was senior Brennan Kennedy with 12.

Brett Crume scored 17 points for the Norsemen (4-4, 1-1) as they fell to .500 overall and in conference play.

The Norsemen play Thursday night in hopes of bouncing back against Onalaska Luther on the road. West Salem hopes to stay perfect Friday with a home game against G-E-T.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Onalaska Luther 75, Westby 45

ONALASKA — Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball coach Brad Schaper reached 200 career coaching wins Thursday night when the Knights beat Coulee Conference rival Westby 75-45.

The Knights (7-1, 1-1) were led by senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg with 22 points, followed closely by Kodi Miller’s 11. Miller also had a team-high eight rebounds.

The Norsemen (4-5, 1-2) struggled shooting from the field, finishing with a 25.4% field goal percentage. Luther by comparison shot 39.1% from the field.

Westby was led by Devin Nedland with 15 points, who made three of the Norsemen’s five 3-pointers.

The Knights now have a chance to collect Schaper’s 201st win Friday night in a makeup game against Viroqua. Westby hosts Wisconsin Dells next Tuesday.

Nonconference

De Soto 47, Boscobel 42

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — The Pirates (3-5) got a road win behind junior guard Landon Pedretti.

Pedretti led De Soto with 22 points while another junior guard, Mason Zink, added 10.

Friday, Jan. 6

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 80, Viroqua 38

ONALASKA — The Knights (8-1, 2-1) were led by sophomore forward Synclair Byus in their win over the Blackhawks (2-8, 0-4) at home.

Byus had a game-high 15 points while senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 12 and junior forward Logan Bahr 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Nonconference

Prairie du Chien 57, Westby 22

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (10-2) dominated a nonconference game against the Norsemen (10-2).

Sophomore guard Greenlee Krahn led Prairie with 14 points, followed by senior forward Makenna Forde with 13. The Blackhawks kept Westby to just 8 points in the first half and 14 in the second.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Ridge and Valley

La Farge 64, De Soto 18

LA FARGE, Wis. — The Pirates (0-8, 0-5) took another loss on the road Thursday night.

Nonconference

Westby 55, Houston 40

WESTBY — Senior center Jayda Berg scored a game-high 21 as the Norsemen (11-2) picked up a home win.

Friday, Jan. 6

West Salem 72, Viroqua 14

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (4-0, 9-0) held the Blackhawks (2-8, 0-4) to five points in the first half and nine points in the second on their way to a dominant home win.

Junior forward Anna McConkey had a game-high 15 points, followed by junior forward Reece Sackett with 14.

GYMNASTICS

WHSGA honor roll

Monday, Jan. 2

The West Salem co-op gymnastics team has completed the first month of its season as owner of the state’s top team score in Division 2.

The WHSGA released its first honor roll of the year on Monday, and West Salem sits on top of the Division 2 team list with a score of 136.875. Elkhorn is second (134.2) and Mount Horeb third (133.925).

Chippewa Falls/McDonell owns the top Division 1 team score with a 138.1, and that leads second-place Sun Prairie’s co-op (137.4) and Marshfield (134.275).

Viroqua’s co-op ranks seventh in Division 2 at 130.5 and G-E-T’s co-op is ninth at 126.4.

Sparta’s Ella Hemker owns the top Division 2 all-around performance with a 36.55, and she is followed by Viroqua’s Morgan Siekert (36.0), who is second. West Salem’s Taliya Michlig is sixth (35.0) and Viroqua’s Isabell Korn seventh (34.925).

Hemker is also first on the vault (9.575), balance beam (9.4) and floor exercise (9.4). She is fifth on the bars (8.75).

Siekert is third on the vault (9.15) and bars (9.0) and fourth on the balance beam (9.25)

Michlig is tied for fifth on the floor exercise (9.2), sixth on the vault (8.95), tied for sixth on the bars (8.65).

Korn is fourth on the floor exercise (9.25) and fifth on the balance beam (9.225).

West Salem’s Hailey Ives is seventh on the balance beam (9.0), Tomah’s Maddy Pollack tied for eighth on the vault (8.65) and G-E-T’s Abby Miller ninth on the floor exercise (9.1).

Thursday, Jan. 5

Coulee

West Salem co-op 134.725, Westby 105.4

WEST SALEM — The Panthers won every event from the Norsemen, and Taliya Michlig was the all-around champion with a score of 35.1.

Michlig won the vault (9.1) and uneven bars (9.05), placed second on the balance beam (8.45) and was fourth in the floor exercise (8.5).

West Salem’s Hailey Ives won the balance beam (8.5) and teammate Kennedy Garbers the floor exercise (8.85).

West Salem’s Hailey Oelfke was second all-around (32.6) with her top performances a second place on the floor (8.65) and third on the balance beam (8.4).

Saturday, Jan. 7

Mount Horeb Invitational

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — The G-E-T co-op placed second among seven teams in the White Division with a score of 131.475, and Viroqua’s co-op was third (127.575).

Viroqua’s Morgan Siekert was the all-around winner with a performance of 36.05, and G-E-T’s Abby Miller followed in second place (35.85). Siekert won the floor exercise (9.4), was second on the vault (8.95) and third on the uneven bars (8.5) and balance beam (9.2).

Miller won the uneven bars (8.7) and was second on the floor exercise (9.325).

Prairie du Chien/Fennimore’s Madilyn Fisher won the vault (9.1).

BOYS WRESTLING

Bi-State Classic

Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30

Viroqua

126: Hunter Thurin (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Jude Stark (Medford Area) over Hunter Thurin (Viroqua) (Fall 0:44) Cons. Round 1—Dale Sayles (Stanley-Boyd) over Hunter Thurin (Viroqua) (Fall 0:49)

132: Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Ethan Anderson (Hudson) (Fall 0:42) Champ. Round 2—Breckin Burzynski (Stanley-Boyd) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (MD 17-6) Cons. Round 2—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Zack Yaktin (De Soto) (Fall 1:37) Cons. Round 3—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Jordan Zibrowski (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) (Fall 1:24) Cons. Round 4—Kade Rule (Mineral Point) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (Dec 8-4)

145: Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Gabriel Galang (Wausau West) over Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) (Fall 0:14) Cons. Round 1—Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 2—Laiken Copeman (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) (Fall 0:58)

160: Blaine Primmer (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Eli Lachecki (Holmen) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (MD 10-2) Cons. Round 1—Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Hayden Lobner (Auburndale) (Fall 1:48) Cons. Round 2—Kaleb Krummel (Stratford) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (MD 11-0)

170: Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Hayden Gyllin (Mauston/Necedah) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Dec 6-1) Cons. Round 1—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 2—John Moyer (Homestead) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (MD 11-1)

195: Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) received a bye Champ. Round 2—Ben Draveling (Hudson) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 1:44) Cons. Round 2—Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) over Lakota Webster (De Soto) (Fall 0:30) Cons. Round 3—Jacques Knight (Bay Port) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 0:29)

Preston Buroker (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Jack Dornack (Chatfield) over Preston Buroker (Viroqua) (MD 10-2) Cons. Round 1—Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Chance Johnson (Boscobel/Wauzeka-Steuben) (Fall 0:36) Cons. Round 2—Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Turner Calhoun (Royall/Wonewoc-Cen.) (Fall 1:40) Cons. Round 3—Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Beau Jaeger (Goodhue) (SV-1 9-7) Cons. Round 4—Ryan Becker (Stratford) over Preston Buroker (Viroqua) (Fall 0:48)

Seamus Gerrity (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Patrick Keenan (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Jack Klizer (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Alex Klum (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Alex Klum (Viroqua) received a bye Champ. Round 2—Colin Cournoyer (Stratford) over Alex Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 1:17) Cons. Round 2—Alex Klum (Viroqua) over Forfeit Forfeit (Winona-Winona Cotter) (For.) Cons. Round 3—Alex Klum (Viroqua) over Carter Jensen (Nekoosa/Assumption) (Fall 2:59) Cons. Round 4—Cole Cunningham (Mt. Horeb/Barneveld) over Alex Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 2:05)

Vinny Klum (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Preston Kratochvill (Holmen) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 0:26) Cons. Round 1—Wyatt Nachreiner (River Valley) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 1:59)

Alder Moffett (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Tucker Peterson (Evansville) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 1:18) Cons. Round 1—Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 2—Evan Peirce (Hutchinson) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 0:27)

Evan Solberg (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Charles Sullivan (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Mason Lane (Lodi) over Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) (Fall 1:22) Cons. Round 1—Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 2—Jack Carlson (Goodhue) over Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) (Fall 0:36)

Westby

106

Brayden Calhoon (2-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1—Adam Parish (Cannon Falls/Randolph) 10-2 won by fall over Brayden Calhoon (Westby) 2-2 (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Round 1—Francis Hurley (Boscobel/Wauzeka-Steuben) 5-7 won by decision over Brayden Calhoon (Westby) 2-2 (Dec 7-0)

113

Jayden Geier (18-8) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1—Kaine Vinson (South Saint Paul) 7-3 won by fall over Jayden Geier (Westby) 18-8 (Fall 3:44)

Cons. Round 1—Jayden Geier (Westby) 18-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2—Jayden Geier (Westby) 18-8 won by fall over Nick Malchow (Medford) 4-13 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 3—Hunter Frank (Caledonia/Houston) 6-9 won by decision over Jayden Geier (Westby) 18-8 (Dec 11-4)

120

Ryan Hawkins (9-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1—Ethan Stowell (Ithaca/Weston) 13-7 won by fall over Ryan Hawkins (Westby) 9-9 (Fall 3:01)

Cons. Round 1—Ryan Hawkins (Westby) 9-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2—Mason Hird (Prairie du Chien) 10-2 won by fall over Ryan Hawkins (Westby) 9-9 (Fall 0:40)

126

Noah Klum (4-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1—Tomas Ochocki (South Saint Paul) 12-9 won by fall over Noah Klum (Westby) 4-15 (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Round 1—Noah Klum (Westby) 4-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2—Marcus Klar (Aquinas) 8-4 won by fall over Noah Klum (Westby) 4-15 (Fall 1:42)

132

Braedyn Grant (1-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1—Jackson Blaken (Gale-Ett.-Tremp./Melrose-Mind.) 17-5 won by fall over Braedyn Grant (Westby) 1-13 (Fall 1:15)

Cons. Round 1—Conner Brimeyer (Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern) 9-12 won by fall over Braedyn Grant (Westby) 1-13 (Fall 1:30)

138

Brady Mowery (10-4) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1—David Hiles (Gale-Ett.-Tremp./Melrose-Mind.) 2-2 won by fall over Brady Mowery (Westby) 10-4 (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 1—Brady Mowery (Westby) 10-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2—Brady Mowery (Westby) 10-4 won by medical forfeit over Bodie Gabriel (New Richmond) 9-5 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 3—Nick Stitzer (Riverdale) 12-8 won by fall over Brady Mowery (Westby) 10-4 (Fall 3:44)

145

Garrett Vatland (15-6) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1—Garrett Vatland (Westby) 15-6 won by major decision over Job Wetter (Boscobel/Wauzeka-Steuben) 5-10 (MD 10-0)

Champ. Round 2—Garrett Vatland (Westby) 15-6 won in sudden victory—1 over Josh Route (Hastings) 14-7 (SV-1 3-1)

Champ. Round 3—Tucker Ginther (Caledonia/Houston) 12-1 won by fall over Garrett Vatland (Westby) 15-6 (Fall 5:21)

Cons. Round 4—Landon Radtke (River Valley) 20-4 won in sudden victory—1 over Garrett Vatland (Westby) 15-6 (SV-1 3-1)

160

Gabe Frydenlund (3-3) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1—Charlie Millard (Homestead) 26-1 won by fall over Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) 3-3 (Fall 0:26)

Cons. Round 1—Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) 3-3 won by fall over Michael Self (Ithaca/Weston) 0-2 (Fall 3:28)

Cons. Round 2—Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) 3-3 won by fall over Aiden Duran (Dodgeville) 0-7 (Fall 0:48)

Cons. Round 3—Kaleb Krummel (Stratford) 13-6 won by fall over Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) 3-3 (Fall 2:43)

170

Forfeit Forfeit (0-2) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1—Kole Breininger (Richland Center) 12-5 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Westby) 0-2 (For.)

Cons. Round 1—Forfeit Forfeit (Westby) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2—Logan Kawa (Medford) 20-5 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Westby) 0-2 (For.)

195

Ty Nottestad (17-9) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1—Ty Nottestad (Westby) 17-9 won by fall over Carson Kilty (Spencer/Columbus Catholic) 2-10 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 2—Ben Kienbaum (Kiel) 20-4 won by tech fall over Ty Nottestad (Westby) 17-9 (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-3))

Cons. Round 2—Ty Nottestad (Westby) 17-9 won by fall over Cesar Gonzalez (Tomah) 2-9 (Fall 0:41)

Cons. Round 3—Ty Nottestad (Westby) 17-9 won by decision over Wyatt Mulder (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 6-4 (Dec 13-10)

Cons. Round 4—Ethan Dupont (Eastview) 14-7 won by fall over Ty Nottestad (Westby) 17-9 (Fall 2:05)

220

Forfeit Forfeit (0-2) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1—Tyler Jennings (Caledonia/Houston) 3-3 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Westby) 0-2 (For.)

Cons. Round 1—Forfeit Forfeit (Westby) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2—Casaan Krause (Sparta) 6-6 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Westby) 0-2 (For.)

Saturday, Jan. 7

Lee Griffin Invitational

VIOLA, Wis. — Blair-Taylor finished second (119), Westby fourth (91) and Cashton fifth (86) in a nine-team meet won by Iowa-Grant/Highland (114).

The Wildcats had four individual champions led by junior Jackson Shramek (21-2), who had two pins then shut out Richland Center’s Kolten Stibbe 5-0 in the 182 final.

Bryan Rogstad (16-7) had three pins at 195 and pinned Westby’s Ty Nottestad (20-10) in 2:43. Dylan Elkaver (9-5, 220) and Ryan Flynn (10-9, 138) also won championships for Blair-Taylor.

Garrett Vatland (19-6, 145) won a title for the Norsemen and had a technical fall over De Soto’s Trenton Baldwin in the final, while Alex Klum (13-9, 113) and Ethan Dobbs (19-6, 132) won for Viroqua.

Cashton received championship performances from Colin O’Neill (19-6) and Austin Culpitt (21-7, 285), and Seth Greeno (21-8) won at 152 for De Soto.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Lee Griffin Invitational

Viroqua results

113: Alex Klum (Viroqua)—1st

Varsity—Round 1—Alex Klum (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Round 2—Alex Klum (Viroqua) over Tyler Miller (Boscobel/Wauzeka-Steuben) (Fall 0:47) Varsity—Round 3—Alex Klum (Viroqua) over Ryan Hawkins (Westby) (Dec 11-6)

132: Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua)—1st

Varsity—Quarterfinals—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Carter Beeler (Onalaska/Luther) (Fall 1:42) Varsity—Semifinals—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Jack Thorgerson (Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth In.) (Fall 1:33) Varsity—1st Place Match—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Jackson McGuire (Iowa-Grant/Highland) (Dec 8-3)

138: Vinny Klum (Viroqua)—3rd

Varsity—Champ. Round 1—Vinny Klum (Viroqua) over Eli Muckler (Richland Center) (Fall 5:53) Varsity—Quarterfinals—Ryan Flynn (Blair-Taylor) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Dec 11-7) Varsity—Cons. Round 2—Vinny Klum (Viroqua) over Thomas Sprosty (North Crawford/Seneca) (Dec 9-7) Varsity—Cons. Semis—Vinny Klum (Viroqua) over Maximus Todd (Onalaska/Luther) (Fall 4:05) Varsity—3rd Place Match—Vinny Klum (Viroqua) over Eli Muckler (Richland Center) (Dec 2-0)

160: Blaine Primmer (Viroqua)—2nd

Varsity—Quarterfinals—Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Henner Gomez (Brookwood) (Fall 1:09) Varsity—Semifinals—Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Peyton Crager (De Soto) (Fall 0:49) Varsity—1st Place Match—Jackson Hughes (Onalaska/Luther) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Fall 3:57)

170: Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Quarterfinals—Maverick McCauley (Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth In.) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 4:50) Varsity—Cons. Round 1—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) over Alex Trumm (Boscobel/Wauzeka-Steuben) (Fall 0:28) Varsity—Cons. Round 2—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) over Ethan McCollough (Boscobel/Wauzeka-Steuben) (Dec 8-2) Varsity—Cons. Semis—Darren Laufenberg (Iowa-Grant/Highland) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 3:30)

GIRLS WRESTLING

Lee Griffin Invitational

Saturday, Jan. 7

165/185: Madi Zube (Viroqua)—1st

Round 1—Madi Zube (Viroqua) over Manda Hemmersbach (Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth In.) (Fall 1:33) Round 2—Madi Zube (Viroqua) over Manda Hemmersbach (Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth In.) (Fall 1:48)

Friday, Dec. 30

Bi-State Classic Women’s Showcase 2022 #165

Madi Zube (VQ) vs. Schauer (FENN)—Schauer Dec. 6-2

Madi Zube (VQ) vs. Lokken (ECN)—Zube Fall 1:09

Madi Zube (VQ) vs. Olson (Eastview)—Zube Fall 3:36

Saturday, Dec. 17

Badger State Invitational—Girls Division #165 lbs

Madi Zube (VQ) vs. Maier (HOLM)—Zube Fall 0:23

Madi Zube (VQ) vs. Schauer (FENN)—Schauer Fall 1:26

Madi Zube (VQ) vs. Meyer (CHILT)—Zube Fall 2:15

Saturday, Dec. 10

EauClaire North Girls Husky Invite 2022 #165 lbs

Madi Zube (VQ) vs. Maier (HOLM)—Zube Fall 0:53

Madi Zube (VQ) vs. Peterson (SUPE)—Zube Fall 0:50

Madi Zube (VQ) vs. Baldwin (ECN)—Zube Fall 0:21

Madi Zube (VQ) vs. Maier (HOLM)—Zube Fall 0:41 Finals Match

BOYS HOCKEY

Thursday, Jan. 5

Coulee

West Salem 5, Viroqua 3

WEST SALEM — The Panthers scored four goals in the second period to take control after the Blackhawks took a 1-0 lead in the first.

Aiden Koonce scored twice in the second, and teammates Jacob Helgeson, Tyler Meyer and Al Jankowski also scored once each.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Saturday, Jan. 7

Badger

Viroqua 3, Rock County 2

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Blackhawks (4-3, 3-1) won their conference matchup with the Fury behind a hat-trick from Rachel Simonson.

After a power play goal by Rock County in the first, Simonson tied with her own power play goal to make it 1-1. Simonson’s short-handed goal six minutes and 10 seconds into the second put Viroqua ahead while a short-handed goal a few minutes later added to the lead.