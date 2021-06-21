High school sports roundup

SOFTBALL
Monday, June 14
Division 3 regional semifinal
Westby 0, Arcadia 1
WESTBY — Jayda Berg was stellar on the mound, but the second-seeded Westby High School softball team was stunned by seventh-seeded Arcadia 1-0 on Monday night in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.
Berg pitched all seven innings and allowed six hits while striking out 14 and walking only one.
But the Raiders (8-9) were able to score the game’s lone run, which was unearned, off a hit by freshman Brynn Aspen in the top of the seventh.
Junior Courtney Bjorge scattered seven Norsemen (17-2) hits and kept the Coulee Conference champions off the board while striking out six and walking three.
Westby beat Arcadia twice during the regular season: 1-0 on May 11 and 7-3 on June 1.
The Raiders advance to play at third-seeded Neillsville for a regional title on Wednesday.
Monday, June 14
Dodgeville 10, Viroqua 0 (5)
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The seventh-seeded Blackhawks finish the season at 6-15.
Monday, June 14
Division 5 regional semifinals
STODDARD — The top-seeded Pirates (15-3) led 6-3 after two innings and pushed that advantage to 10-4 after five.
Val Osthoff hit a home run and had three RBI, while Jordan Young drove in three runs and Gracyn Beck two.
Young also earned the win; she allowed five runs — three earned — on three hits while striking out 13 and walking nine in seven innings.
De Soto will host fifth-seeded Royall on Wednesday.
Tuesday, June 15
Division 3 regional semifinal
Westby 7, Viroqua 6
VIROQUA — The Norsemen scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 7-5 lead and held on to beat the Blackhawks (21-6) for the first time after 11-5 and 12-0 losses during the regular season.
Second baseman Gavin Bergdahl gave Westby those two fifth-inning runs with a single, and Hudson Lipski and Trevor Lemke took care of the rest by shutting Viroqua down in the sixth and seventh.
The Blackhawks made four errors, and the miscues led to four unearned runs in the first inning. Evan Hubatch was Viroqua’s starting pitcher, and he lasted just ⅔ innings while allowing four runs — all unearned.
Sophomore Garrett Vatland was 4 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Westby, which has won seven of its past nine games and will look for more revenge on Wednesday after an 8-3 regular-season loss to the Blugolds.
Clayton Slack and Braden Lendosky each had two hits for Viroqua, which was ranked ninth in Division 3.
Tuesday, June 15
Division 5 regional semifinal
De Soto 6, Cashton 5
STODDARD — The top-seeded Pirates beat the fourth-seeded Eagles despite allowing 12 hits.
De Soto (12-5) won its third straight game and highlighted the performance with a three-run third inning that gave it a 5-2 lead. The Pirates advance to host third-seeded Bangor with a spot in the Pecatonica Sectional on the line.
Josh Boardman and Jacob Kurszewski each had two hits for the Pirates, who received six-strikeout pitching from Alex Scoville over 4⅓ innings. He also allowed nine hits and walked a batter.
Boardman, Scoville and Bryce Grelle each knocked in a run for De Soto, while Aiden Cook was 3 for 4 with a double for the Eagles (9-5). Presley Brueggen was also 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Wednesday, June 16
Division 3 regional final
Aquinas 17, Westby 10
by Todd Sommerfeldt
When Westby High School first baseman Cale Griffin hit what even by Wednesday’s standards would be considered a screamer down the third-base line, Aquinas junior Riley Klar thought he had a play on the ball.
To be completely honest, it looked impossible.
Klar made a dive to his right, slid to the baseball and backhanded it into his glove. He whiffed at the first attempt to secure it with his hand to make a throw to first before grabbing it clean and firing across the diamond outside the Holy Cross Seminary building.
He knew he had a margin for error on the throw because 6-foot-3 Jared Everson awaited it at the bag.
“I knew I had to try,” Klar said. “When I made the play, I had to make the throw. I knew I could throw it high or wide because Jared’s over there, so I just tried to throw it as hard as I could.”
Everson went to the ground to catch the throw, and the umpire called Griffin out for a significant defensive play in 2½-hour WIAA Division 3 regional championship game that was all about offense.
The top-seeded Blugolds scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to emerge with a 17-10 victory over the third-seeded Norsemen in a game that included 28 hits, seven errors and six pitchers.
But it was that play by Klar, another nice scoop and throw for the second out of the sixth and a long run he made while drifting up against the storage shed at the end of the Aquinas dugout for the first out of the fifth inning that made big differences.
“Those were big-time plays and plays that we needed,” said Everson, a University of Minnesota commit who was 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI. “In a game like this, those could have been big momentum-shifters (for Westby).”
The Norsemen (16-10) came back from a 4-0 deficit, an 8-4 deficit and held a 10-8 lead after four innings, but Chris Wilson and Kahler Key held them scoreless over the final three, and Klar’s defensive plays stopped them from getting anything going on a warm day when everyone swung the bat well.
“That’s what wins games right there,” Westby coach John Hamilton said of the Klar’s performance at third. “He made a couple championship-caliber plays, and that’s what you have to do. It’s deflating for us because we had nice at-bats, struck the ball hard, and the kid made fantastic plays.
“If he doesn’t make that first one, we have a leadoff batter on second with nobody out, and there’s a lot we can do with that.”
Aquinas (24-3), which is ranked third by state coaches, advances to the Viroqua Sectional on Tuesday. It matches up with Marathon (17-7) in an 11 a.m. semifinal. Fourth-ranked Mineral Point (25-3) plays sixth-ranked Markesan (18-2) in the second semifinal with the championship game scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Blugolds had 15 hits — catcher Calvin Hargrove added a 3-for-5 performance with four RBI — and the Norsemen 13 behind a 3-for-5 game by sophomore Bo Milutinovich. Aquinas made five errors that only led to one unearned run and Westby two that led to four unearned runs.
The Blugolds had trouble getting to Milutinovich — Westby’s first relief pitcher — after he shifted from shortstop to pitcher at the beginning of the third. Milutinovich pitched a scoreless third and fourth before allowing the Blugolds to score twice on an Everson two-run single in the fifth that tied the game at 10.
Then the wheels fell off in the sixth.
Eddie Peters singled, and Hargrove reached on an error before Wilson dropped a nice bunt that allowed him to reach and load the bases. Jack Gagermeier drew a walk to break the tie, and Kole Keppel lined a two-run single to left.
Milutinovich was pulled for Garrett Vatland, who retired one batter and allowed an RBI single to Everson. Hargrove’s two-out single later scored Everson for his fourth RBI and provide the final margin.
Klar, after making the defensive plays, had his first hit of the game with an RBI single in the sixth. He also brought home a run with a squeeze bunt in the second.
Like it did early in twice coming back from four-run deficits, Westby tried to battle back and loaded the bases in the seventh before Key caught Griffin looking at the third strike on the final out.
“It was just one we had to grind out and try to survive mentally,” Aquinas coach Scott Bagniefski said. “It felt like a four-hour game, and Westby was banging the ball all over the park, but I give credit to our players and Westby’s players because it was a good high school game.”
NOTES: This marked the ninth time Aquinas and Westby had met in a Division 3 regional final since 2008. The Blugolds have won five of those games and two in a row after Westby won four straight from 2011-2014.
The Norsemen also eliminated the Blugolds 8-3 in 11 innings during the regional semifinals in 2019.
BOYS TENNIS
State
Thursday, June 17
by Todd Sommerfeldt
Seeded entries from the Coulee Region had a good day at the respective WIAA state boys tennis tournaments being played in Eau Claire, Wis., and Kohler, Wis.
West Salem High School junior Jack Hehli, competing in Division 2 singles at Sports Core in Kohler, won his first-round match over Manitowoc Roncalli’s Steffen Lipski 6-0, 6-3 and will take a 25-0 record to the second round against unseeded Jacob Anderson (9-5) of Edgerton.
Hehli, seeded seventh, and Anderson will play at 9 a.m. Friday with the winner advancing to a quarterfinal later the same day. Semifinals and finals are played on Saturday.
Doubles teams from Aquinas and the co-op program of Viroqua/Westby also advanced through Thursday’s first round at Kohler.
Seniors Garrett Butler and Seth Capelli improved to 17-0 with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Baldwin-Woodville’s Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker (13-8). They advance to play Monroe’s Charlie Frehner and Aaron Roidt (10-6) in Friday morning’s second round.
Viroqua/Westby seniors Eric Jerdee and Ben Gillen (16-9) emerged victorious in a wild match against Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s Trent Adamson and Ian Horder. Jerdee and and Gillen won the first set 6-1 and lost the second by the same score before emerging with an 11-9 victory. They next play New Berlin Eisenhower’s fourth-seeded Hayden Houselander and Tanner Witt (13-9), who had a first-round bye,
Onalaska’s doubles team of senior Chase Podurgiel and junior Tony Nguyen qualified in Division 1 and opened their tournament at Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire with a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Sun Prairie’s Erik Spence and Kyle Helmenstine (23-6). Podurgiel and Nguyen finished their season with an 8-5 record.
TRACK AND FIELD
Thursday, June 17
Division 2 sectional
Whitewater Sectional
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Westby senior Brett Jorgenson qualified for state in the 100 and 200 with second-place finishes and respective times of 11.49 and 22.88 seconds.
Junior teammate Evan Gluch placed second in the pole vault (13-0).
Senior Katrina Koppa got through in the 100 hurdles (16.16), and senior Nick Schneider did the same in the shot put (50-8) for Viroqua.
LEGION BASEBALL
Thursday, June 17
Viroqua 138’ers 6, Prairie du Chien 2
Viroqua 138’ers 13, Prairie du Chien 1