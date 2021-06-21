High school sports roundup

But it was that play by Klar, another nice scoop and throw for the second out of the sixth and a long run he made while drifting up against the storage shed at the end of the Aquinas dugout for the first out of the fifth inning that made big differences.

“Those were big-time plays and plays that we needed,” said Everson, a University of Minnesota commit who was 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI. “In a game like this, those could have been big momentum-shifters (for Westby).”

The Norsemen (16-10) came back from a 4-0 deficit, an 8-4 deficit and held a 10-8 lead after four innings, but Chris Wilson and Kahler Key held them scoreless over the final three, and Klar’s defensive plays stopped them from getting anything going on a warm day when everyone swung the bat well.

“That’s what wins games right there,” Westby coach John Hamilton said of the Klar’s performance at third. “He made a couple championship-caliber plays, and that’s what you have to do. It’s deflating for us because we had nice at-bats, struck the ball hard, and the kid made fantastic plays.

“If he doesn’t make that first one, we have a leadoff batter on second with nobody out, and there’s a lot we can do with that.”