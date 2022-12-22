High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Nonconference

Westby 48, Cashton 33

WESTBY — The Norsemen (8-1) got back on the winning track by holding the Eagles (4-4) to 14 first-half points.

Senior Kennedy Brueggen scored 14 points to lead Westby, which also received 12 points from Jayda Berg and 11 from Hanna Nelson.

Cashton was led by Braylee Hyatt’s game-high 20 points.

Ridge and Valley

North Crawford 55, De Soto 31

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Pirates (0-6, 0-3) were taken out by the Trojans.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Badger

Viroqua 2, Baraboo 0

BARABOO, Wis. — After two scoreless periods, goals by Rachel Simonson and Aida Karwoski helped the Blackhawks (3-3, 2-1) to a road win over the Lightning.

Viroqua won despite being outshot 34-30 and serving 16 minutes of penalty time. Goalie Sami Bramstedt had 34 saves in net for the Blackhawks.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Sparta 53, Viroqua 52

VIROQUA — The Spartans (3-6) put an end to a two-game losing streak by beating the Blackhawks (1-5).

BOYS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Nonconference

Aquinas co-op 7, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The Avalanche put up a shutout road performance to defeat the Blackhawks.

WRESTLING

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Coulee

Black River Falls Triangular

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers narrowly lost to Westby 39-36 in the first match of their home triangular before being defeated 69-12 by G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro.

The Titans also beat the Norsemen 72-6, and Carson Koss picked up a big over Garrett Vatland at 152 pounds.

A pinfall win at 120 by Jayden Geier of Westby over Kuno Hanson of BRF in just 18 seconds, put the Norsemen in position to win with a forfeit at 126 to close out the meet.

The Titans managed eight pins against BRF, the fastest of which was 19 seconds by Layne Fry at 126. Daniel Goldsmith at 132 and Jevon Rave at 182 managed the two Tigers pins to each go 2-0 on the day.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Nonconference

Quad

Viroqua 42, Postville 26

Viroqua vs. Postville @ Waukon, Postville, Viroqua, River Ridge/Cassville, De Soto Multi

Viroqua (VIRO) 42.0 Postville (POST) 26.0

132: Ethan Dobbs (VIRO) over Abdiaziz Ibrahim (POST) (Fall 2:29) 138: Evan Solberg (VIRO) over (POST) (For.) 145: Preston Buroker (VIRO) over Manuel Garrido (POST) (Fall 1:15) 152: Double Forfeit 160: Blaine Primmer (VIRO) over Isaac Hernandez (POST) (Fall 1:20) 170: Stephen Russell (POST) over Anthony DiPietro (VIRO) (Dec 6-2) 182: Kayden Sullivan (VIRO) over Conner Wenthe (POST) (Fall 1:17) 195: Aaron DiPietro (VIRO) over Aydan Palafox-Schultz (POST) (Fall 0:52) 220: Sam Acevedo (POST) over Treyton Schmidt (VIRO) (Fall 1:24) 285: Dorian Gutierrez (POST) over (VIRO) (For.) 106: Moe Hashi (POST) over (VIRO) (For.) 113: Alex Klum (VIRO) over (POST) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Abdikhalia Ibrahim (POST) over Hunter Thurin (VIRO) (TF 18-2 0:00)

Waukon 48, Viroqua 36

145: Ethan Baker (WAUK) over Vinny Klum (VIRO) (Fall 0:00) 152: Preston Buroker (VIRO) over Bralin Regan (WAUK) (Fall 0:00) 160: Blaine Primmer (VIRO) over Holten Palmer (WAUK) (Fall 0:00) 170: Anthony DiPietro (VIRO) over Riley Burington (WAUK) (Fall 0:00) 182: Cullen Dickson (WAUK) over Kayden Sullivan (VIRO) (Fall 0:00) 195: Aaron DiPietro (VIRO) over Mason Kelly (WAUK) (Fall 0:00) 220: John Marti (WAUK) over Treyton Schmidt (VIRO) (Fall 0:00) 285: Isaac Ericson (WAUK) over (VIRO) (For.) 106: Skyler Dugan (WAUK) over (VIRO) (For.) 113: Alex Klum (VIRO) over Landon Burington (WAUK) (Fall 1:37) 120: Max Jones (WAUK) over (VIRO) (For.) 126: Jakob Regan (WAUK) over Hunter Thurin (VIRO) (Fall 0:00) 132: Ethan Dobbs (VIRO) over Ethan Gibbs (WAUK) (Fall 0:00) 138: Ryland Egan (WAUK) over Evan Solberg (VIRO) (Fall 0:00)