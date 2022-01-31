High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Jan. 24

De Soto 65, New Lisbon 56

DE SOTO – The Pirates had an 11-point lead by halftime and held on to beat the Rockets and end a two-game losing streak.

De Soto (6-7) has won three of its past five and was led by sophomore Landon Pedretti’s game-high 21 points. Senior Tanner Pedretti added 19 and senior Jimmy Dammon 15 for the Pirates.

Wisconsin Dells 51, Westby 44

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – The Norsemen (6-8) lost their seventh straight game and were led by sophomore Rhett Stenslien’s 17 points.

Stenslien, who has averaged 14.7 points per game over his past three, had 13 points in the second half. Senior Hudson Lipski made two 3-pointers and added 12 points for Westby.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Lancaster 62, Viroqua 36

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (5-8) lost their eighth straight game after opening the season with five straight victories.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Coulee

Westby 67, G-E-T 66

WESTBY — The Norsemen (7-8, 3-3) had four players reach double figures and battled back from a 39-32 halftime deficit to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Rhett Stenslien led the way with 18 points, while Hudson Lipski made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Cale Griffin made four 3s and added 14 points, and Grant McCauley scored 10 points.

Sophomore Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 28 points for the Red Hawks (7-9, 2-4), while Jack Beedle made five 3s for his 15 points.

Arcadia 41, Viroqua 37

VIROQUA — Kevin Cruz and Richard Gomez scored nine points apiece for the Raiders (4-11, 2-5), who won their third game in a row and handed the Blackhawks (5-9, 1-6) their ninth loss in a row.

Trev Bjorge added eight points for Arcadia, which led 18-17 at the half. Viroqua was led by 10-point performances from Grif Olson and Kamden Oliver. Oliver scored eight in the second half.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Jan. 24

Coulee

G-E-T 55, Viroqua 40

GALESVILLE – The second-place Red Hawks (8-9, 6-2) led by 12 points after one half and extended the lead from there for their fourth win in five games.

De Soto 49, New Lisbon 46

DE SOTO – The Pirates (6-9) won their third game in a row.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Coulee

Westby 53, Arcadia 44

ARCADIA — The Norsemen (10-6, 3-4) handed the Raiders (3-14, 3-4) their 10th straight loss.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 77, De Soto 29

DE SOTO — The Pirates (6-10) had a three-game winning streak come to an end.

WRESTLING

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Coulee

Viroqua 42, Westby 34

WESTBY -- 145: Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (VIRO) over (WEST) (For.) 152: Garrett Vatland (WEST) over Preston Buroker (VIRO) (MD 11-2) 160: Blaine Primmer (VIRO) over (WEST) (For.) 170: Anthony DiPietro (VIRO) over (WEST) (For.) 182: Austin Winker (VIRO) over (WEST) (For.) 195: Hadley Gilardi (VIRO) over Jake Collins (WEST) (Fall 1:32) 220: Ty Harbaugh (WEST) over (VIRO) (For.) 285: Dylan Nottestad (WEST) over (VIRO) (For.) 106: Jayden Geier (WEST) over (VIRO) (For.) 113: Brock Hoskins (WEST) over (VIRO) (For.) 120: Klayton Geier (WEST) over Vinny Klum (VIRO) (Fall 1:13) 126: Evan Solberg (VIRO) over (WEST) (For.) 132: Ethan Dobbs (VIRO) over (WEST) (For.) 138: Double Forfeit

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 36, Kickapoo/La Farge 30

VIOLA, Wis. — The Pirates earned the victory when Nathan Woodhouse gave them a 36-18 lead with a pin at 195. Aiden Brosinski (152), Seth Greeno (138) and Trenton Baldwin (145) also had pins for De Soto.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Indee Invitational

Westby participated in the 32nd annual Indee Invitational at Independence High School.

The Most Valuable Wrestler was Dylan Nottestad, Westby, 285.

106

Jayden Geier (14-5) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Geier (Westby) 14-5 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Jayden Geier (Westby) 14-5 received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Cayden Guntner (Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek) 29-10 won by fall over Jayden Geier (Westby) 14-5 (Fall 2:26)

• Cons. Round 3 - Jayden Geier (Westby) 14-5 won by fall over Nolan Thompson (Whitehall) 13-9 (Fall 2:00)

• 3rd Place Match - Jayden Geier (Westby) 14-5 won by major decision over Brendan Rick (Royall) 20-11 (MD 9-0)

113

Brock Hoskins (28-6) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Brock Hoskins (Westby) 28-6 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Brock Hoskins (Westby) 28-6 won by fall over A.J. Willette (Gale-Ettrick-Tremp/Mel-Min Varsity Reserves) 12-18 (Fall 0:47)

• Semifinal - Brock Hoskins (Westby) 28-6 won by fall over Hunter Saemisch (Royall) 10-7 (Fall 2:20)

• 1st Place Match - Drake Gosda (Mauston/Necedah) 23-7 won by fall over Brock Hoskins (Westby) 28-6 (Fall 1:48)

120

Noah Klum (4-10) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Noah Klum (Westby) 4-10 won by fall over Alex Johnson (Independence/Gilmanton) 4-17 (Fall 1:01)

• Quarterfinal - Gunnar Wopat (Royall) 26-3 won by fall over Noah Klum (Westby) 4-10 (Fall 0:44)

• Cons. Round 2 - Noah Klum (Westby) 4-10 received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 3 - Dryden Luther (Pittsville) 12-7 won by fall over Noah Klum (Westby) 4-10 (Fall 3:39)

138

Dominick Hansen (26-6) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Dominick Hansen (Westby) 26-6 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Dominick Hansen (Westby) 26-6 won by fall over Gabe Pietrek (Independence/Gilmanton) 15-14 (Fall 4:53)

• Semifinal - Alex Katzman (Whitehall) 16-7 won by fall over Dominick Hansen (Westby) 26-6 (Fall 1:00)

• Cons. Round 3 - Dominick Hansen (Westby) 26-6 won by decision over Easton Dammann (Pittsville) 17-14 (Dec 8-4)

• 3rd Place Match - Christian Franchuk (Eau Claire Memorial) 21-7 won by fall over Dominick Hansen (Westby) 26-6 (Fall 0:29)

145

Garrett Vatland (26-6) placed 1st and scored 27.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Garrett Vatland (Westby) 26-6 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Garrett Vatland (Westby) 26-6 won by fall over Brandon Peterson (Eau Claire Memorial) 9-12 (Fall 1:49)

• Semifinal - Garrett Vatland (Westby) 26-6 won by major decision over Bryce Buchanan (Onalaska/Luther) 23-17 (MD 12-2)

• 1st Place Match - Garrett Vatland (Westby) 26-6 won by decision over Carson Koss (Gale-Ettrick-Tremp/Mel-Min Varsity Reserves) 14-6 (Dec 4-3)

182

Ty Nottestad (20-12) placed 4th and scored 18.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Ty Nottestad (Westby) 20-12 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Ty Nottestad (Westby) 20-12 won by medical forfeit over Adam Kleinhans (Whitehall) 11-8 (M. For.)

• Semifinal - Dalton Hoehn (Mauston/Necedah) 26-6 won by fall over Ty Nottestad (Westby) 20-12 (Fall 1:02)

• Cons. Semi - Ty Nottestad (Westby) 20-12 won by fall over Kaden Moseley (Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek) 16-16 (Fall 1:55)

• 3rd Place Match - Jacob Cooper (Eau Claire Memorial) 14-14 won by major decision over Ty Nottestad (Westby) 20-12 (MD 11-3)

195

Jake Collins (10-11) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Jake Collins (Westby) 10-11 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Madden McCluskey (Royall) 10-14 won by fall over Jake Collins (Westby) 10-11 (Fall 2:48)

• Cons. Round 2 - Jake Collins (Westby) 10-11 received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 3 - Logan Govek (Eau Claire Memorial) 21-15 won by decision over Jake Collins (Westby) 10-11 (Dec 3-0)

• 5th Place Match - Jake Collins (Westby) 10-11 won by fall over Madden McCluskey (Royall) 10-14 (Fall 1:52)

220

Ty Harbough (8-9) placed 5th and scored 15.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Ty Harbough (Westby) 8-9 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Ty Harbough (Westby) 8-9 won by fall over Wyatt Wulff (Thorp) 9-12 (Fall 0:51)

• Semifinal - Ethan Brunner (Durand) 24-6 won by major decision over Ty Harbough (Westby) 8-9 (MD 9-1)

• Cons. Round 3 - Domonik Quarne (New Lisbon) 11-9 won by fall over Ty Harbough (Westby) 8-9 (Fall 2:45)

• 5th Place Match - Ty Harbough (Westby) 8-9 won by fall over Nate Schindler (Gale-Ettrick-Tremp/Mel-Min Varsity Reserves) 6-11 (Fall 1:57)

285

Dylan Nottestad (36-1) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Nottestad (Westby) 36-1 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Dylan Nottestad (Westby) 36-1 won by fall over Keenan Josett (New Lisbon) 7-18 (Fall 0:42)

• Semifinal - Dylan Nottestad (Westby) 36-1 won by fall over Jacobo Medina (Independence/Gilmanton) 23-8 (Fall 1:19)

• 1st Place Match - Dylan Nottestad (Westby) 36-1 won by decision over Wylie Dunn (Whitehall) 24-3 (Dec 5-1)

