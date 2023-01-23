High school sports roundup

GYMNASTICS

Saturday, Jan. 14

McLellan Invitational

HOLMEN — The G-E-T co-operative gymnastics team posted a victory in the Division 2 competition of the McLellan Invitational on Saturday.

G-E-T had a team score of 133.425 to hold off second-place Stevens Point (128.975) and third-place Southwestern co-op (127.625)..

The West Salem co-op was the top local team in the Division 1 team competition and finished third with its score of 134,575, Chippewa Falls (138) won, and West Bend West (135.25) was second.

West Salem had the top team performance on the floor exercise (36.175), and Viroqua’s Isabell Korn had the top local all-around score of 35.6, which was second to Chippewa Falls’ Izzy Keck (36.7). Viroqua’s Morgan Siekert was third all-around (35.45).

Korn was second on the floor exercise (9.35) and uneven bars (9.0) while placing fourth on the balance beam (9.1).

West Salem was led by Hailey Ives’ third-place finish on the vault (8.7) and Camdyn Lyga’s fourth-place score of 9.2) on the floor exercise.

Holmen was fourth in the team standings (134.15) and Viroqua fifth (132.1).

Holmen’s best individual performance came from Maya Amundson, who was third on the floor exercise (9.3).

Sparta’s Ella Hemker won the all-around in Division 2 with a performance of 35.825. She won the bars (8.675) and vault (9.35) and placed tied for first on the floor exercise (9.5).

G-E-T’s Abby Miller tied Hemker on the floor exercise and tied Tomah’s Maddy Pollack for second on the balance beam (9.225). She was also second all-around (35.625).

Sparta’s Gabrielle Bjorkman was second on the vault (8.8) and third on the bars (8.375), and La Crescent-Hokah’s Kalli Jansen was third on the vault (8.75). Bjorklman was third (34.75) and Pollack fourth (34.35) all-around.

Friday, Jan. 20

Viroqua co-op Invitational

VIROQUA – The West Salem co-op won with a team score of 138.260 and finished comfortably ahead of second-place Viroqi (29.10 and third-place Logan/Central (126.075).

Viroqua had the top two all-around with Morgan Siekert leading the way at 36.4 and teammate Isabell Korn following at 36.1

Siekert won the floor exercise (9.45) and vault (9.235). She was second on the balance beam (9.0) and third on the uneven bars (8.6).

Korn was second on the bars (8.9), floor exercise (9.3) and vault (9.15).

Tomah’s Maddie Pollack was third all-around (35.25) and won the balance beam with a 9.1.

West Salem had Natalie Peterson fourth (34.675) and Kennedy Garbers fifth (34.225) all-around. Teammate Taliya Michlig won the bars (9.0).

BOYS WRESTLING

Saturday, Jan. 14

Westby Duals

Westby 51, Nekoosa/Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 30

Westby 45, Brookwood 30

WESTBY – Westby beat Nekoosa/Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 51-30 and Brookwood 45-30 and lost to Belmont/Platteville 47-29.

Jayden Geier (113), Garrett Vatland (145, 152), Gabe Frydenlund (160), Kaston Compton (170), Ty Nottestad (195) and Evan Berklund (220) were all unbeaten for the Norsemen.

Match #1 Round 1

Westby defeated Nekoosa/Assumption 51-30

106—Kylie Klum (Westby) over Amiya Leverance (Nekoosa/Assumption) Dec 9-3

113—Jayden Geier (Westby) over Carter Jensen (Nekoosa/Assumption) Fall 3:22

120—Sawyer Ostrum (Nekoosa/Assumption) over Noah Klum (Westby) Fall 0:54

126—Klayten Geier (Westby) over Fletcher Brock (Nekoosa/Assumption) Fall 0:32

132—Jacob Bertling (Nekoosa/Assumption) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138—Brandon Wintlend (Nekoosa/Assumption) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

145—Garrett Vatland (Westby) over Joseph Mitchell (Nekoosa/Assumption) Fall 1:21

152—Jacob Anderson (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

160—Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170—Kaston Compton (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182—Gunner Krause (Nekoosa/Assumption) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195—Ty Nottestad (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220—Evan Berklund (Westby) over Andrew Wenzel (Nekoosa/Assumption) Fall 2:49

285—Daisha Storlie (Nekoosa/Assumption) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match #2 Round 2

Westby defeated Brookwood 45-30

106—Brayden Calhoon (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113—Jayden Geier (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120—Dylan Powell (Brookwood) over Noah Klum (Westby) Fall 1:19

126—Drew Powell (Brookwood) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132—Klayten Geier (Westby) over Alex Guzman (Brookwood) Dec 7-6

138—Caston Gosda (Brookwood) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

145—Cullen Brueggeman (Brookwood) over Jacob Anderson (Westby) Fall 3:51

152—Garrett Vatland (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

160—Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) over Carter Arbuckle (Brookwood) Fall 1:13

170—Kaston Compton (Westby) over Henner Gomez (Brookwood) Fall 2:53

182—Double Forfeit

195—Ty Nottestad (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220—Evan Berklund (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285—Graycin Stebbins (Brookwood) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match #3 Round 3

Belmont/Platteville defeated Westby 47-29

106—Colton Eisele (Belmont/Platteville) over Kylie Klum (Westby) TF 16-1

113—Jayden Geier (Westby) over Ignacio Arnaiz (Belmont/Platteville) Maj 9-0

120—Alborz Dehnavi (Belmont/Platteville) over Noah Klum (Westby) Fall 2:32

126—Dylan Weigel (Belmont/Platteville) over Klayten Geier (Westby) Fall 2:40

132—Austin Cushman (Belmont/Platteville) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138—Carter Spensley (Belmont/Platteville) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

145—Garrett Vatland (Westby) over Mason Oellerich (Belmont/Platteville) Maj 11-3

152—Cam Spensley (Belmont/Platteville) over Jacob Anderson (Westby) Fall 0:49

160—Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170—Kaston Compton (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182—Kadyn Davis (Belmont/Platteville) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195—Ty Nottestad (Westby) over Trenton Paulson (Belmont/Platteville) Fall 0:36

220—Evan Berklund (Westby) over Dushan Vystrcil (Belmont/Platteville) Dec 7-4

285—Porter Mandurano (Belmont/Platteville) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Saturday, Jan. 21

The Bark Memorial Invite

(Results for Westby)

106

Kylie Klum (11-15) placed 5th and scored 10.5 team points.

Quarterfinal—Ryan Warzynski (Amherst) 12-11 won by fall over Kylie Klum (Westby) 11-15 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 1—Kylie Klum (Westby) 11-15 won by decision over Tavish Frank (Middleton) 7-18 (Dec 11-5)

Cons. Semi—Thane Glewen (Laconia) 14-11 won by major decision over Kylie Klum (Westby) 11-15 (MD 23-12)

5th Place Match—Kylie Klum (Westby) 11-15 won by fall over Ryan Warzynski (Amherst) 12-11 (Fall 5:25)

113

Jayden Geier (26-10) placed 2nd and scored 18.5 team points.

Quarterfinal—Jayden Geier (Westby) 26-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal—Jayden Geier (Westby) 26-10 won by decision over Grahm Lemmenes (Laconia) 22-7 (Dec 6-4)

1st Place Match—Presly Gutbrod (Tomahawk) 20-2 won by fall over Jayden Geier (Westby) 26-10 (Fall 5:03)

120

Noah Klum (6-23) placed 4th and scored 11.5 team points.

Quarterfinal—Noah Klum (Westby) 6-23 won by decision over Joe Cristoforo (Middleton) 7-21 (Dec 7-4)

Semifinal—Logan Carley (Omro) 20-6 won by fall over Noah Klum (Westby) 6-23 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Semi—Noah Klum (Westby) 6-23 received a bye () (Bye)

3rd Place Match—Caden Ruetten (Markesan) 17-10 won by fall over Noah Klum (Westby) 6-23 (Fall 3:09)

132

Braedyn Grant (5-17) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.

Quarterfinal—Chase Powell (Markesan) 27-5 won by fall over Braedyn Grant (Westby) 5-17 (Fall 1:06)

Cons. Round 1—Braedyn Grant (Westby) 5-17 won by fall over Brayden Nelson (Amherst) 3-8 (Fall 3:23)

Cons. Semi—Braedyn Grant (Westby) 5-17 won by injury default over Joey Williams (Ripon) 22-5 (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match—Addison Piessig (Tomahawk) 19-4 won by fall over Braedyn Grant (Westby) 5-17 (Fall 1:01)

145

Garrett Vatland (24-7) placed 2nd and scored 18.5 team points.

Quarterfinal—Garrett Vatland (Westby) 24-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal—Garrett Vatland (Westby) 24-7 won by decision over Finn Grauwels (Middleton) 25-10 (Dec 7-2)

1st Place Match—Bryce Crowley (Omro) 28-3 won by decision over Garrett Vatland (Westby) 24-7 (Dec 8-3)

160

Gabe Frydenlund (9-8) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal—Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) 9-8 won by fall over Kaiden Kappilusch (Tomahawk) 8-10 (Fall 1:05)

Semifinal—Colton Hagner (Laconia) 23-4 won by fall over Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) 9-8 (Fall 2:56)

Cons. Semi—Xander Sowls (Omro) 15-10 won by decision over Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) 9-8 (Dec 11-8)

5th Place Match—Corben Falk (Middleton) 9-10 won by fall over Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) 9-8 (Fall 1:19)

170

Kaston Compton (5-13) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.

Quarterfinal—Jacob Calkins (Omro) 8-6 won by fall over Kaston Compton (Westby) 5-13 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 1—Kaston Compton (Westby) 5-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi—Jabin Lawson (Markesan) 13-3 won by fall over Kaston Compton (Westby) 5-13 (Fall 1:13)

5th Place Match—Kaston Compton (Westby) 5-13 won by fall over Christian Franco (Marshall) 7-18 (Fall 1:21)

195

Ty Nottestad (26-11) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points.

Quarterfinal—Ty Nottestad (Westby) 26-11 won by fall over Fox Hernandez (Omro) 4-21 (Fall 1:01)

Semifinal—Jordan Perkins (Ripon) 20-8 won by fall over Ty Nottestad (Westby) 26-11 (Fall 2:58)

Cons. Semi—Ty Nottestad (Westby) 26-11 won by fall over Karston Crute (Middleton) 3-8 (Fall 0:32)

3rd Place Match—Ty Nottestad (Westby) 26-11 won by fall over Hunter Biadasz (Amherst) 10-10 (Fall 3:05)

220

Evan Berklund (15-11) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal—Evan Berklund (Westby) 15-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal—Evan Berklund (Westby) 15-11 won by fall over Gavin Morrison (Ripon) 10-15 (Fall 4:48)

1st Place Match—Ethan Rowe (Markesan) 26-7 won by fall over Evan Berklund (Westby) 15-11 (Fall 1:36)

Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals

Saturday, Jan. 21

(Results for Viroqua)

Hunter Thurin (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Hunter Thurin (Viroqua) over Fredrick Goy (Badger) (MD 19-5) Champ. Round 2—Riley Johnson (Crandon) over Hunter Thurin (Viroqua) (Fall 2:49) Cons. Round 1—Chase Wangsness (Jefferson) over Hunter Thurin (Viroqua) (Dec 6-4)

Saturday, Jan. 21

Sparta Invitational

(Results for Viroqua)

Preston Buroker (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) over Bob Shearer (Marshfield) (MD 16-4) Quarterfinals—Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) over Austin Walters (Sparta) (Fall 0:58) Semifinals—Luke Statz (Baraboo) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 1:51) 3rd Place Match—Preston Wampler (Adams-Friendship) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 3:40)

Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) over Avery Hanusa (Baraboo) (Fall 1:21) Quarterfinals—Devin Judd (Reedsburg Area) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (MD 14-2) Cons. Round 2—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) over Colton Petska (Chippewa Falls) (Fall 2:30) Cons. Semis—Dane Luchterhand (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 1:52) 7th Place Match—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) over Dillon Hagen (Marshfield) (Fall 1:36)

Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) received a bye Quarterfinals—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Boede Wallner (Adams-Friendship) (Fall 0:41) Semifinals—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Reid Sawyer (New Lisbon) (Fall 1:44) 1st Place Match—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Derek Zschernitz (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) (Fall 1:44)

Seamus Gerrity (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Patrick Keenan (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Jack Klizer (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Alex Klum (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Alex Klum (Viroqua) received a bye Quarterfinals—Espen Pitts (Mauston/Necedah) over Alex Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 4:31) Cons. Round 2—Alex Klum (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Semis—Alex Klum (Viroqua) over Anthony Soberano (Chippewa Falls) (Fall 3:48) 5th Place Match—Jin Xiong (Holmen) over Alex Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 3:14)

Vinny Klum (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Taryn Callaway (DeForest) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 5:09) Cons. Round 1—Vinny Klum (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 2—Colton Herritz (Reedsburg Area) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 1:50)

Alder Moffett (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Blaine Primmer (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Lucas Stanley (Adams-Friendship) (Fall 0:41) Quarterfinals—Dylan O`Brien (New Lisbon) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Fall 1:39) Cons. Round 2—Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Tiesto Noun-Haas (Monona Gr./McFarland) (Fall 0:51) Cons. Semis—Eli Lachecki (Holmen) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Dec 4-2) 7th Place Match—Jakob Luchterhand (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Dec 5-2)

Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Zach Sherfield (Holmen) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 0:36) Cons. Round 1—Austen Sader (Holmen) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 0:48)

Evan Solberg (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Charles Sullivan (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) over Ross Stanley (Adams-Friendship) (TF 23-8 4:22) Quarterfinals—Jackson Shramek (Blair-Taylor) over Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) (Fall 1:59) Cons. Round 2—Dakota Mayr (DeForest) over Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) (Fall 2:40)

Hunter Thurin (Viroqua)—DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Owen Zahm (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Nolan Pesola (Chippewa Falls) over Owen Zahm (Viroqua) (Fall 3:17) Cons. Round 1—Owen Zahm (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 2—Owen Zahm (Viroqua) over Hayden Mathews (DeForest) (Fall 1:37) Cons. Semis—Isaac Henke (Reedsburg Area) over Owen Zahm (Viroqua) (Fall 0:33) 7th Place Match—Owen Zahm (Viroqua) received a bye

GIRLS WRESTLING

Saturday, Jan. 21

2023 Wisconsin Challenge Series

(Results for Viroqua)

Madi Zube (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Madi Zube (Viroqua) over Alexis Maier (Holmen) (Fall 1:07) Quarterfinals—Madi Zube (Viroqua) over Rebecca Wolfe (Jefferson) (Fall 2:55) Semifinals—Madi Zube (Viroqua) over Shylah Hisey (Suring/Gillett) (Fall 2:43) 1st Place Match—Alexandra Hofrichter (Antigo) over Madi Zube (Viroqua) (Fall 0:58)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Jan. 16

Nonconference

Cashton 68, De Soto 39

CASHTON — The Eagles (10-2, 5-1) won their sixth game in a row behind a 20-point performance from senior Jacob Huntzicker, who made 12 of 13 free throws.

Junior Noah Hemmersbach and senior Zack Mlsna each added 13 points for Cashton, which last beat Bangor on Jan. 23, 2009.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Nonconference

Aquinas 69, Westby 47

WESTBY — The Blugolds (11-1) won their third game in a row and had a 34-18 halftime lead in the process.

Junior Walter Berns scored a game-high 27 points with 14 in the first half and 13 in the second half for Aquinas, which also received two 3-pointers and 14 points from junior Tanner Peterson. Berns made three 3-pointers in the second half.

Junior Rhett Stenslien scored a team-high 13 points for the Norsemen (5-7).

Friday, Jan. 20

Coulee

G-E-T 70, Viroqua 44

VIROQUA — The Red Hawks (6-7, 3-2) ended a two-game losing skid with a road win against the Blackhawks (1-10, 0-4).

Junior wing Cody Schmitz led his team in scoring with 29 points while junior forward Braden Anibas added 14.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 78, Weston 44

WESTON, Wis. — Junior guard Landon Pedretti had 30 points for the Pirates (6-8, 3-4) in their blowout road win over Weston.

Another junior guard, Mason Zink, added 14 points. Sophomore forward Harris Krueger had eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Jan. 16

Cashton 68, De Soto 23

CASHTON — The Eagles (8-6) ran their winning streak to four games and were led by a 33-point performance from senior Braylee Hyatt.

Hyatt scored 27 points in the first half and made six 3-pointers to go with 5-for-5 shooting from the free throw line. She is averaging 19.8 points per game.

Sophomore Taylor Lindley-Schendel added 12 points for Cashton.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Coulee

Westby 35, Onalaska Luther 31

ONALASKA —The Norsemen (13-3, 5-1) took over second place in the conference standings by breaking a tie with the Knights (6-8, 4-2).

Seniors Jayda Berg and Kennedy Brueggen scored 10 points apiece for Westby in its second straight win. Brueggen also hit a 3-pointer.

Luther, which faced a 14-13 deficit after one half, was led by senior Hannah Matzke and her nine points. Kenzie Van Loon added eight.

Black River Falls 59, Viroqua 33

VIROQUA — The Tigers (1-10, 1-5) finally captured their first win this season with a conference win over the Blackhawks (3-11, 0-6).

Senior forward Neejana Armstrong had 15 points to lead Black River Falls, who led at halftime 23-9.

Friday, Jan. 20

Coulee

Westby 63, G-E-T 18

GALESVILLE — The Norsemen (14-3, 6-1) dominated their road game against the Red Hawks (2-13, 2-5) behind 18 points from senior guard Kennedy Brueggen.

Brueggen had 13 points in the first half while G-E-T only scored four points in the second half.

Senior center Jayda Berg and senior guard Aubrey Jothen each added 10 for Westby. G-E-T senior Nevaeh Becker led her team with seven.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Friday, Jan. 20

Nonconference

Cap City 1, Viroqua co-op 0

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — A first-period power play goal by Olivia Kaminsky was the lone goal of a win by the Cougars over the Blackhawks.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Nonconference

Fond du Lac 7, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The Warbirds shutout the hosting Blackhawks (7-5) while firing 53 shots on goalie Lilliah Tambourine. Tambourine managed 46 saves despite the loss.

BOYS HOCKEY

Friday, Jan. 20

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Viroqua 1

VIROQUA — The Lancers (12-3) have now won five straight, scoring at least eight goals in all but one of those victories.