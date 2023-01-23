High school sports roundup

GYMNASTICS
Saturday, Jan. 14
McLellan Invitational
HOLMEN — The G-E-T co-operative gymnastics team posted a victory in the Division 2 competition of the McLellan Invitational on Saturday.
G-E-T had a team score of 133.425 to hold off second-place Stevens Point (128.975) and third-place Southwestern co-op (127.625)..
The West Salem co-op was the top local team in the Division 1 team competition and finished third with its score of 134,575, Chippewa Falls (138) won, and West Bend West (135.25) was second.
West Salem had the top team performance on the floor exercise (36.175), and Viroqua’s Isabell Korn had the top local all-around score of 35.6, which was second to Chippewa Falls’ Izzy Keck (36.7). Viroqua’s Morgan Siekert was third all-around (35.45).
Korn was second on the floor exercise (9.35) and uneven bars (9.0) while placing fourth on the balance beam (9.1).
West Salem was led by Hailey Ives’ third-place finish on the vault (8.7) and Camdyn Lyga’s fourth-place score of 9.2) on the floor exercise.
Holmen was fourth in the team standings (134.15) and Viroqua fifth (132.1).
Holmen’s best individual performance came from Maya Amundson, who was third on the floor exercise (9.3).
Sparta’s Ella Hemker won the all-around in Division 2 with a performance of 35.825. She won the bars (8.675) and vault (9.35) and placed tied for first on the floor exercise (9.5).
G-E-T’s Abby Miller tied Hemker on the floor exercise and tied Tomah’s Maddy Pollack for second on the balance beam (9.225). She was also second all-around (35.625).
Sparta’s Gabrielle Bjorkman was second on the vault (8.8) and third on the bars (8.375), and La Crescent-Hokah’s Kalli Jansen was third on the vault (8.75). Bjorklman was third (34.75) and Pollack fourth (34.35) all-around.
Friday, Jan. 20
Viroqua co-op Invitational
VIROQUA – The West Salem co-op won with a team score of 138.260 and finished comfortably ahead of second-place Viroqi (29.10 and third-place Logan/Central (126.075).
Viroqua had the top two all-around with Morgan Siekert leading the way at 36.4 and teammate Isabell Korn following at 36.1
Siekert won the floor exercise (9.45) and vault (9.235). She was second on the balance beam (9.0) and third on the uneven bars (8.6).
Korn was second on the bars (8.9), floor exercise (9.3) and vault (9.15).
Tomah’s Maddie Pollack was third all-around (35.25) and won the balance beam with a 9.1.
West Salem had Natalie Peterson fourth (34.675) and Kennedy Garbers fifth (34.225) all-around. Teammate Taliya Michlig won the bars (9.0).
BOYS WRESTLING
Saturday, Jan. 14
Westby Duals
Westby 51, Nekoosa/Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 30
Westby 45, Brookwood 30
WESTBY – Westby beat Nekoosa/Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 51-30 and Brookwood 45-30 and lost to Belmont/Platteville 47-29.
Jayden Geier (113), Garrett Vatland (145, 152), Gabe Frydenlund (160), Kaston Compton (170), Ty Nottestad (195) and Evan Berklund (220) were all unbeaten for the Norsemen.
Match #1 Round 1
Westby defeated Nekoosa/Assumption 51-30
- 106—Kylie Klum (Westby) over Amiya Leverance (Nekoosa/Assumption) Dec 9-3
- 113—Jayden Geier (Westby) over Carter Jensen (Nekoosa/Assumption) Fall 3:22
- 120—Sawyer Ostrum (Nekoosa/Assumption) over Noah Klum (Westby) Fall 0:54
- 126—Klayten Geier (Westby) over Fletcher Brock (Nekoosa/Assumption) Fall 0:32
- 132—Jacob Bertling (Nekoosa/Assumption) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 138—Brandon Wintlend (Nekoosa/Assumption) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145—Garrett Vatland (Westby) over Joseph Mitchell (Nekoosa/Assumption) Fall 1:21
- 152—Jacob Anderson (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 160—Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 170—Kaston Compton (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 182—Gunner Krause (Nekoosa/Assumption) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195—Ty Nottestad (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220—Evan Berklund (Westby) over Andrew Wenzel (Nekoosa/Assumption) Fall 2:49
- 285—Daisha Storlie (Nekoosa/Assumption) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #2 Round 2
Westby defeated Brookwood 45-30
- 106—Brayden Calhoon (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113—Jayden Geier (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 120—Dylan Powell (Brookwood) over Noah Klum (Westby) Fall 1:19
- 126—Drew Powell (Brookwood) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 132—Klayten Geier (Westby) over Alex Guzman (Brookwood) Dec 7-6
- 138—Caston Gosda (Brookwood) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145—Cullen Brueggeman (Brookwood) over Jacob Anderson (Westby) Fall 3:51
- 152—Garrett Vatland (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 160—Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) over Carter Arbuckle (Brookwood) Fall 1:13
- 170—Kaston Compton (Westby) over Henner Gomez (Brookwood) Fall 2:53
- 182—Double Forfeit
- 195—Ty Nottestad (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220—Evan Berklund (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285—Graycin Stebbins (Brookwood) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #3 Round 3
Belmont/Platteville defeated Westby 47-29
- 106—Colton Eisele (Belmont/Platteville) over Kylie Klum (Westby) TF 16-1
- 113—Jayden Geier (Westby) over Ignacio Arnaiz (Belmont/Platteville) Maj 9-0
- 120—Alborz Dehnavi (Belmont/Platteville) over Noah Klum (Westby) Fall 2:32
- 126—Dylan Weigel (Belmont/Platteville) over Klayten Geier (Westby) Fall 2:40
- 132—Austin Cushman (Belmont/Platteville) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 138—Carter Spensley (Belmont/Platteville) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145—Garrett Vatland (Westby) over Mason Oellerich (Belmont/Platteville) Maj 11-3
- 152—Cam Spensley (Belmont/Platteville) over Jacob Anderson (Westby) Fall 0:49
- 160—Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 170—Kaston Compton (Westby) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 182—Kadyn Davis (Belmont/Platteville) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195—Ty Nottestad (Westby) over Trenton Paulson (Belmont/Platteville) Fall 0:36
- 220—Evan Berklund (Westby) over Dushan Vystrcil (Belmont/Platteville) Dec 7-4
- 285—Porter Mandurano (Belmont/Platteville) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Saturday, Jan. 21
The Bark Memorial Invite
(Results for Westby)
106
Kylie Klum (11-15) placed 5th and scored 10.5 team points.
- Quarterfinal—Ryan Warzynski (Amherst) 12-11 won by fall over Kylie Klum (Westby) 11-15 (Fall 1:40)
- Cons. Round 1—Kylie Klum (Westby) 11-15 won by decision over Tavish Frank (Middleton) 7-18 (Dec 11-5)
- Cons. Semi—Thane Glewen (Laconia) 14-11 won by major decision over Kylie Klum (Westby) 11-15 (MD 23-12)
- 5th Place Match—Kylie Klum (Westby) 11-15 won by fall over Ryan Warzynski (Amherst) 12-11 (Fall 5:25)
113
Jayden Geier (26-10) placed 2nd and scored 18.5 team points.
- Quarterfinal—Jayden Geier (Westby) 26-10 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal—Jayden Geier (Westby) 26-10 won by decision over Grahm Lemmenes (Laconia) 22-7 (Dec 6-4)
- 1st Place Match—Presly Gutbrod (Tomahawk) 20-2 won by fall over Jayden Geier (Westby) 26-10 (Fall 5:03)
120
Noah Klum (6-23) placed 4th and scored 11.5 team points.
- Quarterfinal—Noah Klum (Westby) 6-23 won by decision over Joe Cristoforo (Middleton) 7-21 (Dec 7-4)
- Semifinal—Logan Carley (Omro) 20-6 won by fall over Noah Klum (Westby) 6-23 (Fall 1:36)
- Cons. Semi—Noah Klum (Westby) 6-23 received a bye () (Bye)
- 3rd Place Match—Caden Ruetten (Markesan) 17-10 won by fall over Noah Klum (Westby) 6-23 (Fall 3:09)
132
Braedyn Grant (5-17) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal—Chase Powell (Markesan) 27-5 won by fall over Braedyn Grant (Westby) 5-17 (Fall 1:06)
- Cons. Round 1—Braedyn Grant (Westby) 5-17 won by fall over Brayden Nelson (Amherst) 3-8 (Fall 3:23)
- Cons. Semi—Braedyn Grant (Westby) 5-17 won by injury default over Joey Williams (Ripon) 22-5 (Inj. 0:00)
- 3rd Place Match—Addison Piessig (Tomahawk) 19-4 won by fall over Braedyn Grant (Westby) 5-17 (Fall 1:01)
145
Garrett Vatland (24-7) placed 2nd and scored 18.5 team points.
- Quarterfinal—Garrett Vatland (Westby) 24-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal—Garrett Vatland (Westby) 24-7 won by decision over Finn Grauwels (Middleton) 25-10 (Dec 7-2)
- 1st Place Match—Bryce Crowley (Omro) 28-3 won by decision over Garrett Vatland (Westby) 24-7 (Dec 8-3)
160
Gabe Frydenlund (9-8) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal—Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) 9-8 won by fall over Kaiden Kappilusch (Tomahawk) 8-10 (Fall 1:05)
- Semifinal—Colton Hagner (Laconia) 23-4 won by fall over Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) 9-8 (Fall 2:56)
- Cons. Semi—Xander Sowls (Omro) 15-10 won by decision over Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) 9-8 (Dec 11-8)
- 5th Place Match—Corben Falk (Middleton) 9-10 won by fall over Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) 9-8 (Fall 1:19)
170
Kaston Compton (5-13) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal—Jacob Calkins (Omro) 8-6 won by fall over Kaston Compton (Westby) 5-13 (Fall 0:57)
- Cons. Round 1—Kaston Compton (Westby) 5-13 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi—Jabin Lawson (Markesan) 13-3 won by fall over Kaston Compton (Westby) 5-13 (Fall 1:13)
- 5th Place Match—Kaston Compton (Westby) 5-13 won by fall over Christian Franco (Marshall) 7-18 (Fall 1:21)
195
Ty Nottestad (26-11) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal—Ty Nottestad (Westby) 26-11 won by fall over Fox Hernandez (Omro) 4-21 (Fall 1:01)
- Semifinal—Jordan Perkins (Ripon) 20-8 won by fall over Ty Nottestad (Westby) 26-11 (Fall 2:58)
- Cons. Semi—Ty Nottestad (Westby) 26-11 won by fall over Karston Crute (Middleton) 3-8 (Fall 0:32)
- 3rd Place Match—Ty Nottestad (Westby) 26-11 won by fall over Hunter Biadasz (Amherst) 10-10 (Fall 3:05)
220
Evan Berklund (15-11) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal—Evan Berklund (Westby) 15-11 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal—Evan Berklund (Westby) 15-11 won by fall over Gavin Morrison (Ripon) 10-15 (Fall 4:48)
- 1st Place Match—Ethan Rowe (Markesan) 26-7 won by fall over Evan Berklund (Westby) 15-11 (Fall 1:36)
Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals
Saturday, Jan. 21
(Results for Viroqua)
Hunter Thurin (Viroqua)—DNP
Champ. Round 1—Hunter Thurin (Viroqua) over Fredrick Goy (Badger) (MD 19-5) Champ. Round 2—Riley Johnson (Crandon) over Hunter Thurin (Viroqua) (Fall 2:49) Cons. Round 1—Chase Wangsness (Jefferson) over Hunter Thurin (Viroqua) (Dec 6-4)
Saturday, Jan. 21
Sparta Invitational
(Results for Viroqua)
Preston Buroker (Viroqua)—DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler
Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua)—DNP
Champ. Round 1—Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) over Bob Shearer (Marshfield) (MD 16-4) Quarterfinals—Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) over Austin Walters (Sparta) (Fall 0:58) Semifinals—Luke Statz (Baraboo) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 1:51) 3rd Place Match—Preston Wampler (Adams-Friendship) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 3:40)
Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua)—DNP
Champ. Round 1—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) over Avery Hanusa (Baraboo) (Fall 1:21) Quarterfinals—Devin Judd (Reedsburg Area) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (MD 14-2) Cons. Round 2—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) over Colton Petska (Chippewa Falls) (Fall 2:30) Cons. Semis—Dane Luchterhand (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 1:52) 7th Place Match—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) over Dillon Hagen (Marshfield) (Fall 1:36)
Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua)—DNP
Champ. Round 1—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) received a bye Quarterfinals—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Boede Wallner (Adams-Friendship) (Fall 0:41) Semifinals—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Reid Sawyer (New Lisbon) (Fall 1:44) 1st Place Match—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Derek Zschernitz (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) (Fall 1:44)
Seamus Gerrity (Viroqua)—DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler
Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua)—DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler
Patrick Keenan (Viroqua)—DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler
Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua)—DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler
Jack Klizer (Viroqua)—DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler
Alex Klum (Viroqua)—DNP
Champ. Round 1—Alex Klum (Viroqua) received a bye Quarterfinals—Espen Pitts (Mauston/Necedah) over Alex Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 4:31) Cons. Round 2—Alex Klum (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Semis—Alex Klum (Viroqua) over Anthony Soberano (Chippewa Falls) (Fall 3:48) 5th Place Match—Jin Xiong (Holmen) over Alex Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 3:14)
Vinny Klum (Viroqua)—DNP
Champ. Round 1—Taryn Callaway (DeForest) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 5:09) Cons. Round 1—Vinny Klum (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 2—Colton Herritz (Reedsburg Area) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 1:50)
Alder Moffett (Viroqua)—DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler
Blaine Primmer (Viroqua)—DNP
Champ. Round 1—Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Lucas Stanley (Adams-Friendship) (Fall 0:41) Quarterfinals—Dylan O`Brien (New Lisbon) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Fall 1:39) Cons. Round 2—Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Tiesto Noun-Haas (Monona Gr./McFarland) (Fall 0:51) Cons. Semis—Eli Lachecki (Holmen) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Dec 4-2) 7th Place Match—Jakob Luchterhand (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Dec 5-2)
Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua)—DNP
Champ. Round 1—Zach Sherfield (Holmen) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 0:36) Cons. Round 1—Austen Sader (Holmen) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 0:48)
Evan Solberg (Viroqua)—DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler
Charles Sullivan (Viroqua)—DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler
Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua)—DNP
Champ. Round 1—Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) over Ross Stanley (Adams-Friendship) (TF 23-8 4:22) Quarterfinals—Jackson Shramek (Blair-Taylor) over Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) (Fall 1:59) Cons. Round 2—Dakota Mayr (DeForest) over Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) (Fall 2:40)
Hunter Thurin (Viroqua)—DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler
Owen Zahm (Viroqua)—DNP
Champ. Round 1—Nolan Pesola (Chippewa Falls) over Owen Zahm (Viroqua) (Fall 3:17) Cons. Round 1—Owen Zahm (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 2—Owen Zahm (Viroqua) over Hayden Mathews (DeForest) (Fall 1:37) Cons. Semis—Isaac Henke (Reedsburg Area) over Owen Zahm (Viroqua) (Fall 0:33) 7th Place Match—Owen Zahm (Viroqua) received a bye
GIRLS WRESTLING
Saturday, Jan. 21
2023 Wisconsin Challenge Series
(Results for Viroqua)
Madi Zube (Viroqua)—DNP
Champ. Round 1—Madi Zube (Viroqua) over Alexis Maier (Holmen) (Fall 1:07) Quarterfinals—Madi Zube (Viroqua) over Rebecca Wolfe (Jefferson) (Fall 2:55) Semifinals—Madi Zube (Viroqua) over Shylah Hisey (Suring/Gillett) (Fall 2:43) 1st Place Match—Alexandra Hofrichter (Antigo) over Madi Zube (Viroqua) (Fall 0:58)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday, Jan. 16
Nonconference
Cashton 68, De Soto 39
CASHTON — The Eagles (10-2, 5-1) won their sixth game in a row behind a 20-point performance from senior Jacob Huntzicker, who made 12 of 13 free throws.
Junior Noah Hemmersbach and senior Zack Mlsna each added 13 points for Cashton, which last beat Bangor on Jan. 23, 2009.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Nonconference
Aquinas 69, Westby 47
WESTBY — The Blugolds (11-1) won their third game in a row and had a 34-18 halftime lead in the process.
Junior Walter Berns scored a game-high 27 points with 14 in the first half and 13 in the second half for Aquinas, which also received two 3-pointers and 14 points from junior Tanner Peterson. Berns made three 3-pointers in the second half.
Junior Rhett Stenslien scored a team-high 13 points for the Norsemen (5-7).
Friday, Jan. 20
Coulee
G-E-T 70, Viroqua 44
VIROQUA — The Red Hawks (6-7, 3-2) ended a two-game losing skid with a road win against the Blackhawks (1-10, 0-4).
Junior wing Cody Schmitz led his team in scoring with 29 points while junior forward Braden Anibas added 14.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 78, Weston 44
WESTON, Wis. — Junior guard Landon Pedretti had 30 points for the Pirates (6-8, 3-4) in their blowout road win over Weston.
Another junior guard, Mason Zink, added 14 points. Sophomore forward Harris Krueger had eight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday, Jan. 16
Cashton 68, De Soto 23
CASHTON — The Eagles (8-6) ran their winning streak to four games and were led by a 33-point performance from senior Braylee Hyatt.
Hyatt scored 27 points in the first half and made six 3-pointers to go with 5-for-5 shooting from the free throw line. She is averaging 19.8 points per game.
Sophomore Taylor Lindley-Schendel added 12 points for Cashton.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Coulee
Westby 35, Onalaska Luther 31
ONALASKA —The Norsemen (13-3, 5-1) took over second place in the conference standings by breaking a tie with the Knights (6-8, 4-2).
Seniors Jayda Berg and Kennedy Brueggen scored 10 points apiece for Westby in its second straight win. Brueggen also hit a 3-pointer.
Luther, which faced a 14-13 deficit after one half, was led by senior Hannah Matzke and her nine points. Kenzie Van Loon added eight.
Black River Falls 59, Viroqua 33
VIROQUA — The Tigers (1-10, 1-5) finally captured their first win this season with a conference win over the Blackhawks (3-11, 0-6).
Senior forward Neejana Armstrong had 15 points to lead Black River Falls, who led at halftime 23-9.
Friday, Jan. 20
Coulee
Westby 63, G-E-T 18
GALESVILLE — The Norsemen (14-3, 6-1) dominated their road game against the Red Hawks (2-13, 2-5) behind 18 points from senior guard Kennedy Brueggen.
Brueggen had 13 points in the first half while G-E-T only scored four points in the second half.
Senior center Jayda Berg and senior guard Aubrey Jothen each added 10 for Westby. G-E-T senior Nevaeh Becker led her team with seven.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Friday, Jan. 20
Nonconference
Cap City 1, Viroqua co-op 0
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — A first-period power play goal by Olivia Kaminsky was the lone goal of a win by the Cougars over the Blackhawks.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Nonconference
Fond du Lac 7, Viroqua 0
VIROQUA — The Warbirds shutout the hosting Blackhawks (7-5) while firing 53 shots on goalie Lilliah Tambourine. Tambourine managed 46 saves despite the loss.
BOYS HOCKEY
Friday, Jan. 20
Nonconference
La Crescent-Hokah 9, Viroqua 1
VIROQUA — The Lancers (12-3) have now won five straight, scoring at least eight goals in all but one of those victories.