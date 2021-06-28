High school sports roundup

SOFTBALL
Monday, June 21
Sectional semifinal
Division 5
Seneca 9, De Soto 6
STODDARD — The Indians(16-5) scored four runs in the top of the first and never trailed in beating the Pirates (16-4) after the teams split during the regular season and shared the Ridge and Valley Conference championship.
Shortstop Zoey Boardman was 3 for 4 and scored two runs for De Soto, which scored twice in the third inning to get within 6-3 but allowed three more runs to score in the fifth.
Val Osthoff was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Pirates, who had eight hits and received one double each from Boardman and Jordan Young. Young also pitched and allowed seven earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six in a complete game.
TRACK AND FIELD
State
Thursday, June 24
Division 3
De Soto’s Cezar Garcia was a qualifier in the high jump and went out after making his final attempt at 6-0. He placed 11th.
ODDS AND ENDS De Soto senior Natalie Randa tied for ninth in the girls high jump by clearing 5 feet.
Friday, June 25
Division 2
Viroqua senior Nick Schneider added to the local flavor with a sixth-place finish and throw of 49-03/4 in the shot put.
KOPPA SETS PR: Viroqua senior Katrina Koppa enjoyed the challenge presented by Fox Valley Lutheran’s Ellyse Wolfrath on Friday.
Wolfrath had jaws dropping and a buzz around the stadium as she completed preliminary and final hurdle races, but Koppa appreciated the efforts even though she represented the competition.
The motivation provided by Wolfrath pushed Koppa to run the best race of her career and place second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.56 seconds.
“I really like having someone out there to chase and pull me,” Koppa said. “Some people might think that crushes your ego a little bit with someone running that crazy out in front of you, but I think it’s helpful for me.”
Wolfrath ran a 14.29 to win the race easily, but Koppa’s push allowed her to end her career with her best run in a meet with a different format than previous meets.
Koppa ran a prelim early Friday and came back after a short break to compete in the final. While that happens in meets previous to state, it was altered from the normal two-day meet that all divisions usually compete in at UW-La Crosse.
ODDS AND ENDS: Westby junior Evan Gluch took fifth in the pole vault by clearing 14 feet in his final attempt. Fellow Norsemen Brett Jorgenson placed seventh in the 200-meter run at 22.83 seconds.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Wednesday, June 23
(Home)
Viroqua 14, Holmen 3
Viroqua 12, Tomah 2
Thursday, June 24
(Home)
Viroqua 13, Fennimore 3
Friday, June 25
(Away at Rochester, Minn.)
Viroqua 15, Rochester A’s 3
Saturday, June 26
(Away)
Viroqua 10, Stewartville 6
Sunday, June 27