High school sports roundup

ODDS AND ENDS De Soto senior Natalie Randa tied for ninth in the girls high jump by clearing 5 feet.

Friday, June 25

Division 2

Viroqua senior Nick Schneider added to the local flavor with a sixth-place finish and throw of 49-03/4 in the shot put.

KOPPA SETS PR: Viroqua senior Katrina Koppa enjoyed the challenge presented by Fox Valley Lutheran’s Ellyse Wolfrath on Friday.

Wolfrath had jaws dropping and a buzz around the stadium as she completed preliminary and final hurdle races, but Koppa appreciated the efforts even though she represented the competition.

The motivation provided by Wolfrath pushed Koppa to run the best race of her career and place second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.56 seconds.

“I really like having someone out there to chase and pull me,” Koppa said. “Some people might think that crushes your ego a little bit with someone running that crazy out in front of you, but I think it’s helpful for me.”