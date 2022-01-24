High school sports roundup

GYMNASTICS

Saturday, Jan. 15

McLellan Invitational

HOLMEN — Kamryn McNally won the all-around to lead the Holmen High School gymnastics team to victory in the McLellan Invitational.

The Vikings totaled a score of 142.35 to finish in front of Sparta (137.55), the West Salem co-op (136.375), Chippewa Falls (135.75) and G/M/C (133.625).

McNally won the vault (9.15) and the uneven bars (8.95), while teammate Harley Bartels won the balance beam (9.45).

McNally was also second on the floor exercise (9.5) and sixth on the beam (9.2) for an all-around total of 36.8.

Holmen also got top-five finishes from Emma Lubinksy (tied for fourth on the vault, 8.95), Ava Clark (tied for fourth on the beam, 9.25) and Maddy Lau-Melby (tied for fourth on the floor, 9.275; fifth on the bars, 8.25).

The Spartans’ Ella Hemker finished second in the all-around (36.45) by winning the floor (9.55), taking second on the bars (8.85) and finishing third on the vault (9.05).

The Viroqua co-op’s Morgan Siekert finished third in the all-around (35.975) to help her team finish sixth overall (130.5).

La Crescent-Hokah took 10th (121.75), Tomah was 11th (107.425), Westby finished 12th (97.175) and the Arcadia co-op was 13th (65.125).

Friday, Jan. 21

Nonconference

Viroqua co-op Invitational

VIROQUA — The West Salem co-op had at least two of the top five finishers in each event and won the invite with a score of 134.425.

Junior Sara Gyllander won the vault (8.85), tied for first on the balance beam (8.9), tied second on the floor exercise (8.725) and tied for fifth on the uneven bars (8.025) en route to a second-place finish in the all-around (34.5).

Gyllander was joined in the top five by junior Alex Roupe and freshman Hailey Ives (tied for third, 8.55) on the vault; Roupe (second, 8.425), sophomore Natalie Peterson (third, 8.3) and junior Gretta Gyllander (tied for fifth, 8.025) on the bars; Ives (third, 8.475) and freshman Kennedy Garbers (fifth, 8.25) on the beam; and Garbers (tied for second, 8.725) on the floor.

The Viroqua co-op finished third as a team (123.975) behind freshman Isabell Korn, who won the all-around (34.775).

Korn won the bars (8.925) and floor (9.0) and tied for first on the beam (8.9).

Logan/Central finished fourth (121.525), Tomah was fifth (107.45), Westby was sixth (105.35), Onalaska was seventh (102.75) and Arcadia was eighth (49.4).

Logan/Central freshman Madison Misch finished fourth on the bars (8.175) and fifth in the all-around (31.95).

Tomah junior Peyton Foster finished fourth on the floor (8.7).

WRESTLING

Saturday, Jan. 15

Westby Duals

WESTBY — Riverdale won the team championship, and Westby wound up fifth after winning one dual and losing four. The Norsemen pulled out a 43-9 victory over Nekoosa/Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

Dylan Nottestad (285) was undefeated and won both matches he wrestled. Garrett Vatland was also unbeaten in his spot and won all three matches he wrestled at 152, getting two of them by decision and the other my major.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Coulee

Viroqua 41, Black River Falls 30

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won four of the five matches contested, and Ethan Dobbs (132), Preston Buroker (152) and Hadley Gilardi (195) recorded pins.

160: Austin Winker (VIRO) over Wyatt Moses (BRF) (TF 16-0 3:43) 170: Anthony DiPietro (VIRO) over (BRF) (For.) 182: Jacob Blackdeer (BRF) over Aaron DiPietro (VIRO) (Fall 0:57) 195: Hadley Gilardi (VIRO) over Jevon Rave (BRF) (Fall 0:35) 220: Sullivan King (BRF) over (VIRO) (For.) 285: Keanu Maphis (BRF) over (VIRO) (For.) 106: Deacon Brown (BRF) over (VIRO) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Vinny Klum (VIRO) over (BRF) (For.) 126: Evan Solberg (VIRO) over (BRF) (For.) 132: Ethan Dobbs (VIRO) over Daniel Goldsmith (BRF) (Fall 0:42) 138: Double Forfeit 145: Jackson McCormick (BRF) over (VIRO) (For.) 152: Preston Buroker (VIRO) over Sander King (BRF) (Fall 0:50)

Thursday, Jan. 20

West Salem/Bangor 64.0, Westby 15.0

WEST SALEM -- 132: Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 138: Isaac Corbin (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 145: Evan Wolfe (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 152: Garrett Vatland (WEST) over Trevor Arentz (WSB) (Dec 8-5) 160: Cody Petersen (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 170: Andy Johnson (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 182: Luke Noel (WSB) over Ty Nottestad (WEST) (Fall 1:21) 195: Chris Najera (WSB) over Jake Collins (WEST) (Fall 1:38) 220: Ty Harbaugh (WEST) over Marty Roesler (WSB) (Fall 0:52) 285: Dylan Nottestad (WEST) over Reid Rasmussen (WSB) (Fall 1:27) 106: Jackson Roesler (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 113: Brett Plomedahl (WSB) over Brock Hoskins (WEST) (MD 10-0) 120: Bradyn Glasspoole (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 126: Nick Ziegler (WSB) over (WEST) (For.)

Saturday, Jan. 22

Viroqua at Sparta Invitational

Preston Buroker (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Austin Mcgraw (Chippewa Falls) (Dec 6-0) Quarterfinals - Brett Franklin (Marshfield) over Preston Buroker (Viroqua) (Fall 1:09) Cons. Round 2 - Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Jayden Zimbauer (Mauston/Necedah) (Fall 1:50) Cons. Semis - Cole Docken (Adams-Friendship) over Preston Buroker (Viroqua) (Fall 2:09) 7th Place Match - Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Ryan Flynn (Blair-Taylor) (Dec 7-3)

Steven Burrows (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Garrett Learman (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) over Steven Burrows (Viroqua) (Fall 2:43) Cons. Round 1 - Steven Burrows (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Schickert (Reedsburg Area) over Steven Burrows (Viroqua) (Fall 0:40)

Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Brock Connelly (Sparta) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 1:58) Cons. Round 1 - Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 2 - Devin Judd (Reedsburg Area) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 2:47)

Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Daniel Goldsmith (Black River Falls) (Fall 1:48) Quarterfinals - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Taryn Callaway (DeForest) (TF 17-2 2:41) Semifinals - Keagan Cliver (Marshfield) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (Dec 10-4) 3rd Place Match - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Jordan Dolata (Adams-Friendship) (MD 12-2)

Hadley Gilardi (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Carson Halverson (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Reggie Hendrickson (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Vinny Klum (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Connor Bruhn (Chippewa Falls) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 5:52) Cons. Round 1 - Vinny Klum (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 2 - Lucas Evans (DeForest) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Dec 7-2)

Alder Moffedt (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Vincent Tikkanen (Baraboo) (SV-1 13-12) Quarterfinals - Garrett Willuweit (Marshfield) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Fall 1:47) Cons. Round 2 - Vincent Bellock (Mauston/Necedah) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Fall 3:29)

Evan Solberg (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Evan Solberg (Viroqua) received a bye Quarterfinals - Evan Solberg (Viroqua) over Carter Erickson (Sparta) (Fall 1:43) Semifinals - Derek Zschernitz (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) over Evan Solberg (Viroqua) (Fall 0:20) 3rd Place Match - Trenton Curtin (Reedsburg Area) over Evan Solberg (Viroqua) (Fall 3:35)

Austin Winker (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Austin Winker (Viroqua) received a bye Quarterfinals - Austin Winker (Viroqua) over Carson Kelsey (Sparta) (Fall 2:37) Semifinals - Ryan Dolezal (Marshfield) over Austin Winker (Viroqua) (TF 22-7 5:42) 3rd Place Match - Austin Winker (Viroqua) over Hunter Breaker (Osseo-Fair./Aug./Fall Cr.) (Fall 0:34)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 74, De Soto 51

WAUZEKA, Wis. — Tanner Pedretti scored 25 points for the Pirates (5-6, 2-3).

Nonconference

Sparta 66, Viroqua 61

SPARTA — Thomas Laufenberg made three 3-pointers and totaled a game-high 32 points as the Spartans (3-9) snapped a three-game skid.

Layden Bender also made three triples and added 18 points for Sparta, which led 29-26 at the half.

The Blackhawks, who lost their sixth in a row to drop to 5-6, had three players in double figures. Kamden Oliver led the way with 22 points, while Clayton Weston added 15 and Griffin Olson had 10.

Thursday, Jan. 20

VIROQUA — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School sophomore Cody Schmitz did it again, and his latest scoring outburst helped give his team a two-game winning streak.

Schmitz scored 56 points Thursday night to help the Red Hawks beat Viroqua 71-65 in overtime during a Coulee Conference game.

Schmitz, who averages 33.6 points per game, made 22 of 27 free throws and six 3-pointers. He scored 10 points — all on free throws — after the game went to overtime tied at 58.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 50, Westby 46

WESTBY — The Knights (10-4, 4-2) took sole possession of third place with their ninth win in 10 games.

Senior Rachel Koenig, a Division II Bemidji State commit, scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists for Luther, which built a 31-22 lead in the first half. Brianna Zenke added 10 points and six rebounds, and Hannah Matzke had nine points and eight rebounds for the Knights.

The Norsemen (8-6, 1-4) were led by Aubrey Jothen’s 16 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Hanna Nelson added 13 points.

Friday, Jan. 21

Coulee

Westby 40, G-E-T 33

WESTBY — Jayda Berg scored 10 points to lead a balanced attack as the Norsemen (9-6, 2-4) came back from a 21-15 halftime deficit.

Aubrey Jothen added nine points for Westby — which has won four of its last five — while Hanna Nelson finished with eight.

Lindsey Lettner scored 11 points for the Red Hawks (7-9, 5-2), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

BOYS HOCKEY

Thursday, Jan. 20

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 10, Viroqua co-op 2

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (8-5-1) are 3-1-1 over their past five games.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Thursday, Jan. 20

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 3, Viroqua co-op 2

VIROQUA — The Hilltoppers (12-4) won the game in the final minute when Kiya Bronston converted a pass from Jaden Hammes with 45 seconds left.

The Blackhawks (7-4) tied the game at 1 at the end of the first period and at 2 early in the third before Bronston’s winner.

Alex Meyer and McKenna LaFleur also scored for Onalaska, and Leonie Boettcher and Nola Karwoski scored for Viroqua. Diana Hanson stopped 35 shots for the Hilltoppers and Sami Bramstedt 17 for Viroqua.

LaFleur has 17 goals and Bronston 16 for Onalaska, which has won eight games in a row.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Nonconference

Fond du Lac 7, Viroqua co-op 2

VIROQUA — Leonie Boettcher tied the game at 1-1 with a goal in the second period, but Fond du Lac scored the next five goals.

Boettcher also assisted on a Lucia Nannini goal, but the Blackhawks lost their second in a row and fell to 7-5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0