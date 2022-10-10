High school sports roundup

CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Black River Falls Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The sixth-ranked West Salem boys picked up a victory in a 12-team field and placed all of its runners in the top 14 for a team score of 52.

The Panthers edged second-place Mauston by four points and were led by sixth-place Philip Gabrielson and his time of 17 minutes, 37.6 seconds. Teammate Thompson Steinberg was also ninth (17:46.4) also to give West Salem two runners in the top 10.

Dawson Gronemus (11th, 17:51.3), Brennan garbers (12th, 17:55.9) and Drew Anderson (14th, 18:00.8) finished in a cluster to help the Panthers get the win.

Viroqua’s boys placed sixth and were led by Miles Daniels’ 13th-place finish (17:59.4).

West Salem’s girls placed second out of nine teams with a score of 35.

The Panthers were led by Mia Olson’s third-place finish (20:40.3) and Alena Donahue’s sixth-place run of 21:09.1. Payton Greer (11th, 21:55.2), Kennedy Garbers (12th, 21:57.3) and Morgan Quackenbush (15th, 22:13.7) also scored for West Salem.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Riverdale Invitational

MUSCODA, Wis. — Viroqua’s boys placed seventh out of 17 teams with a score of 202, and its girls were eighth out of 13 teams with a 191.

De Soto’s boys placed ninth (254) and Cashton’s boys 14th (320). Cashton’s girls finished ninth (213).

Viroqua senior Mike Daniels (ninth, 17:43.9) was top top local individual finisher, and Viroqua junior Rachel Diehl (14th, 20:55.1) led the girls. De Soto freshman Logan Brudos (20th, 18:32.1) also finished in the top 20.

VOLLEYBALL

Coulee

Tuesday, Oct. 4

WESTBY — The Westby High School volleyball team recorded a rare sweep of West Salem nearly a month ago and upped the ante of the accomplishment by completing a regular-season sweep of the Panthers on Tuesday.

The Norsemen, who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches, went five sets this time around but had enough in them to finish off a 12-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 16-14 victory in a Coulee Conference match.

Westby (20-1 overall, 9-0 conference) ran its winning streak to 12 matches since a nonconference loss to Logan and was led by senior Jayda Berg’s 22 kills.

Tricia Klum added 34 assists and Bethany Roethel 23 digs for the Norsemen, who are up two on second-place West Salem with three conference matches to play.

The Panthers (7-2) were led by Kendall Burkhamer’s 12 kills, Gen Norman’s 44 assists and Jaden Hammes’ and Kayla Mooney’s 13 digs.

Viroqua 3, Arcadia 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (4-4) beat the Raiders (2-8).

Thursday, Oct. 6

Coulee

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Westby High School volleyball team claimed a piece of its first Coulee Conference championship in nine years by beating Black River Falls 23-25, 25-8, 25-10, 25-8 on Thursday.

The Norsemen (21-1, 10-0), ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches, won their 11 straight match and positioned themselves two matches ahead of second-place West Salem with two matches left to play.

Wesby’s last championship came when it tied the Panthers for the crown in 2013. It needs one win or one West Salem loss to win outright next week.

Senior Jayda Berg led Westby with 13 kills and added seven aces. Tricia Klum had 24 assists and Emily Collins 10 digs. Sierra Campbell had 10 assists and eight digs, and Bella Falcon added eight digs. Bre Norman led Black River Falls with six kills.

Onalaska Luther 3, Viroqua 1

ONALASKA — The Knights (6-5) took care of the Blackhawks (5-5) 25-18, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18.

Hannah Matzke had 18 kills and five blocks for Onalaska Luther, which also received 32 assists from Allie Zittel and 20 digs from Addison hackbarth. Payton Holub also had 11 blocks and five kills for the Knights.

Mara Anderson had 19 assists and Kami DeLap and Aaliyah Fox 16 digs for Viroqua. Fox and Brynne Swenson tied for the team lead with 10 kills.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Logan Invitational

The Westby High School volleyball team won the Logan Invitational by sweeping three opponents in pool play and winning an eight-team qualifying bracket.

The Norsemen, who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches, beat West Salem 23-25, 25-19, 15-9 in the championship match after beating Prairie du Chien in the quarterfinals and Athens in the semifinal round.

Westby beat La Crescent-Hokah 25-16, 25-18, St. Charles 25-12, 25-19 and Bangor 25-14, 25-21 to win Pool A and qualify to play in the championship bracket. La Crescent-Hokah won the consolation bracket by beating Bangor in the championship match.

West Salem was 3-0 in pool play and beat Lewiston-Altura and Logan to reach the finals. Logan was 3-0 in pool play, while La Crescent-Hokah 1-2, Prairie du Chien 1-2, Bangor 0-3 and Arcadia 0-3.

FOOTBALL

Thursday, Oct. 6

De Soto 36, North Crawford 6

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The De Soto High School football team set itself up to take a crack at its first conference championship as an eight-player program on Thursday.

The Pirates (7-0 overall, 4-0 Southern-West) kept an unbeaten season going with a 36-6 victory at North Crawford to set themselves up for a big final regular-season game at Belmont (5-1, 3-0) next week.

Belmont plays at Wisconsin Heights on Friday with the hope of tying De Soto for first place heading into the last game.

Senior quarterback Evan Pedretti completed three touchdown passes — one each to three receivers — and senior Harley Schams rushed for another as the Pirates racked up 28 first-half points to beat the Trojans (3-4, 1-3).

Schams rushed for 84 yards on 11 carries and ran for a 13-yard touchdown that gave the Pirates a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Even Pedretti threw one touchdown pass in the first quarter and two more in the second to give De Soto the halftime lead. He completed a 10-yard scoring pass to Landon Pedretti to open the scoring and added an 8-yarder to Bryce Grelle and 15-yarder to Finn Wrobel before halftime.

Landon Pedretti ran a kickoff back 85 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Coulee

Friday, Oct. 7

Aquinas 50, Viroqua 16

VIROQUA — The second-ranked Blugolds set themselves up for the Week 9 battle with West Salem by beating the Blackhawks (1-7, 0-6) handily.

Senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer completed 8 of 12 passes for 167 yards and four touchdowns as Aquinas (8-0, 6-0) won its 24th straight game. Senior Colin Conzemius caught three passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns, and Zach Malin, Walter Berns and David Malin caught one touchdown apiece for the Blugolds.

Flottmeyer has passed for 1,611 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, and Conzemius caught his eighth and ninth TDs of the season. Malin rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Kyle White added 44 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Blugolds.

G-E-T 34, Westby 12

GALESVILLE — The Norsemen (5-3, 3-3) were held to 133 yards by the Red Hawks (4-4, 4-2), who met WIAA playoff criteria by clinching a winning conference record.

Senior running back Nate Schindler rushed for a game-high 108 yards and reached the end zone twice for G-E-T, which entered the second quarter facing a 6-0 deficit after Garrett Vatland scored on a 21-yard run for Westby.

Vatland was held to 30 rushing yards on 12 carries, and Westby managed just 48 rushing yards on 27 attempts. The Red Hawks answered Vatland’s first-quarter touchdown with 20 straight points before Anders Stakston returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Stakston’s touchdown had Westby within 20-12, but junior quarterback Cody Schmitz scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard run, and Schindler added an 8-yarder with 1:15 left for the final margin.

Schmitz completed 4 of 10 passes for 94 yards, and the Red Hawks passed for 100 yards when factoring in a 6-yard pass completion by Domanick Knott.