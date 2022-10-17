High school sports roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Coulee

Westby 3, Arcadia 0

ARCADIA — The Norsemen (28-1, 11-0) officially won the outright conference championship with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-20 win over the Raiders.

Emily Collins had 15 kills, Tricia Klum 18 assists and Kennedy Brueggen eight digs for the Norsemen, who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches and have won 18 straight matches.

Westby closes out the regular season at Onalaska Luther on Thursday.

Viroqua 3, G-E-T 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (11-11, 6-5) had a pair players record double-digit kills in their victory over the Red Hawks (5-19, 4-8) in four sets, 25-10, 25-18, 15-25, 25-12.

Aaliyah Fox had 11 kills and Bryne Swenson had 10 for Viroqua. The duo also tied with Kami Delap for a team-high 16 digs. Maa Anderson had 24 assists.

G-E-T had Jordan Stanislowski lead the team with 10 kills while Elyse Schoonover added nine. Tatum Johnson had five kills, four service aces and five blocks.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Coulee

Westby 3, Onalaska Luther 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen (29-1, 12-0), who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches, completed an unbeaten outright conference championship by sweeping the Knights.

This is Westby’s first outright conference championship in the Coulee.

West Salem 3, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The Panthers (10-2) nailed down second place in the conference with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 win over the Blackhawks (11-12, 6-6).

Jaden Hammes had eight kills, 10 digs and five aces for West Salem. Reece Sackett had six kills and Anna McConkey five. Gen Norman added 25 assists and seven digs.

Kami Delap had 23 digs, Mara Anderson 20 assists and Bryne Swenson nine kills and three aces for Viroqua.

CROSS COUNTRY

Thursday, Oct. 13

Ridge and Valley Meet

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — De Soto’s boys placed second to Kickapoo/La Farge with a team score of 64 and were led by freshman Logan Brudos, who placed fifth overall with a time of 19:08.2.

Sophomore Jonathan Montes-Johnson added a 10th-place finish and time of 19:38.5, and sophomore teammate Seth Greeno was 11th (19:42.8).

De Soto’s girls had an incomplete team, and freshman Sadie Venner completed the race in 25:13 to place 16th.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Coulee Conference championships

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys and girls cross country teams won Coulee Conference championships at Maple Grove Venues on Saturday.

The Panthers posted a team score of 16 in the boys race and 26 in the girls and had individual champions in senior Dawson Gronemus and sophomore Mia Olson.

Gronemus led a pack of four West Salem runners at the front of the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 6.74 seconds. Sophomores Philip Gabrielson (17:07.07), Tom Stenberg (17:19.65) and Carter Quackenbush (17:26.32) followed him.

G-E-T senior Sam Ruiter spoiled the perfect score with a fifth-place finish and time of 17:29.46, but freshman Carson Gronemus was there to place sixth (17:35.14) for West Salem.

Ruiter led the Red Hawks to second place (58), and Onalaska Luther finished third (81) and Westby fourth (90).

The Panthers had two of the top four and five of the top nine runners to win the girls race.

Olson crossed the finish line first in 20:19.32, and junior teammate Payton Greer was fourth (20:48).

Sophomore Kennedy Garbers was seventh (20:55.23), senior Morgan Quackenbush eighth (20:55.84) and senior Alena Donahue ninth (21:05.88.

Westby finished second in the team standings with a score of 43, and G-E-T was third (90).

G-E-T junior Adrianna Rotering was second (20:32.82), Westby freshman Elizabeth Curtis third (20:36.95) and Westby senior Denali Huebner fifth (20:48.89).

FOOTBALL

Friday, Oct. 14

Coulee

Westby 27, Altoona 12

WESTBY — The Norsemen (6-3, 4-3) met playoff criteria by finishing the regular season with a win over the Railroaders.

Black River Falls 24, Viroqua 22

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (2-7, 1-6) finished their season with their first conference victory, beating the Blackhawks (1-8, 0-7) at home.

Ridge and Valley-West

Belmont 32, De Soto 20

BELMONT, Wis. — The Braves defeated the Pirates behind a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Kolby Lancaster.

Lancaster — who finished with three rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass — put Belmont ahead with 4:50 remaining on a 12-yard touchdown run. Lancaster ran the ball 37 times for 184 yards.

De Soto tied the game in the fourth with a one-yard touchdown run by Evan Pedretti and a two-point conversion run by Harley Schams. Pedretti finished with 223 passing yards while Schams rushed for 54 yards and one touchdown.