High school sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Monday, April 25

Nonconference

Westby 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1

WESTBY — Kenzie Stellner went a perfect 3 for 3 and drove in two runs for the Norsemen in their win over La Crescent.

Tuesday, April 26

Coulee

Westby 6, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — Senior Autumn Ward went 2 for 3 with a double while Zoey Clark hit a home run in Westby’s (3-1, 1-1) win over Viroqua (2-2, 1-2) on Tuesday.

Ridge and Valley

Ithaca 10, De Soto 9

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Bulldogs (4-2, 3-1) defeated the Pirates (1-5, 1-2) at home despite recording only four hits. Sophomore pitcher Alivya Young was credited with the win, throwing a complete game while striking out five batters and walking five more.

BASEBALL

Monday, April 25

Nonconference

De Soto 8, Boscobel 4

STODDARD — A five-run sixth inning helped the Pirates create a lead to hold off Boscobel.

Bryce Grelle was 2 for 2 with a double and drove in two runs, and Aiden Brosinski was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for De Soto.

Tuesday, April 26

Ridge and Valley

Ithaca 10, De Soto 8

STODDARD — The Pirates scored four runs in the final two innings, but the late surge wasn’t enough to overcome a six-run opening frame by Ithaca. Josh Boardman went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBI for De Soto, while Aiden Brosinski was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.

Jimmy Dammon and Landon Pedretti added two hits apiece for the Pirates, who scored the last four runs.

Nonconference

Aquinas 15, Westby 3 (5)

An eight-run fourth inning helped the Blugolds (12-0) defeat the Norsemen in five innings.

Senior infielder Kyle Keppel went 3 for 4 and was one of five players to record two RBI for Aquinas. Sophomore shortstop Eddie Peters went 2 for 3 and scored three runs.

Viroqua 15, Lancaster 5

LANCASTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks scored three times in the top of the first inning and eight more in the top of the third to pull away from the Flying Arrows.

Left fielder Kevin Lendosky was 2 for 2 and one of five Viroqua batters with two RBI. Griffin Olson, Casey Kowalczyk, Kamden Oliver and Cooper Gelhaus also drove in two runs for the Blackhawks.

Oliver homered, and Kowalczyk doubled. Olson stole three bases and Gelhaus two.

Thursday, April 28

Coulee

Westby 3, Arcadia 1

Arcadia 5, Westby 2

WESTBY — The Norseman and the Raiders each took a win in their doubleheader.

Westby scored three runs in the top of the first of game one, proving to be enough to get the win. Norseman pitcher Hudson Lipski pitched a complete game, struck out nine batters and allowed only four hits.

Arcadia took an early 2-1 lead in game two and sealed the win with three runs in the top of the fifth. Carson Martin went 1 for 4 and had two RBI. Cameron Boland (1 for 2) walked twice and scored two runs.

G-E-T 9, Viroqua 0

Viroqua 3, G-E-T 2

GALESVILLE — The RedHawks (5-4, 3-2) split a home Coulee Conference doubleheader against the Blackhawks (5-3, 3-1), winning the first game handily to give Viroqua its first conference loss, but losing a close contest in game two.

After two scoreless innings, G-E-T started the scoring with one run in the third inning. The RedHawks added one more in the fourth and two in the fifth before a five-run rally in the sixth sealed the deal.

A trio of pitchers combined for the shutout, with starter Thomas Haney throwing five innings and relievers Jack Beedle and Warren Stoner each adding one inning.

G-E-T had two multi-hit performances, with Cole Williams going 2 for 4 with two RBI and one run and Brady Seiling going 2 for 3 with one RBI and two runs.

The RedHawks started strong in game two, scoring two runs in the first inning, but the Blackhawks held them scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Viroqua’s only runs came in a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Both teams’ starting pitchers racked up strikeouts, with G-E-T’s Collin Handke striking out eight in six innings while allowing three runs and Viroqua’s Kamden Oliver throwing 5 and ⅔ innings with 10 strikeouts and two runs.

Stoner led the RedHawks, hitting 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI.

Viroqua had a pair of two-hit performances, with Griffin Olson going 2 for 3 with one run and Tyler Quackenbush going 2 for 3 with one RBI.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 13, Weston 0 (6)

CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Pirates shutout the Silver Eagles with the combined efforts of Brock Taylor and Mason Zink. Together, Taylor and Zink struckout seven batters and only allowed two hits.

The Pirates sealed the game in the sixth inning with six runs.

Senior Aiden Brosinski (3 for 3) hit two doubles and a triple en route to scoring two runs and recording an RBI. Zink and Drake Kumlin both went 1 for 2 and recorded two RBI.

BOYS GOLF

Monday, April 25

Coulee Conference meet

VIROQUA — Arcadia took the win with Black River Falls and G-E-T tying for second just four strokes behind at Viroqua Hills.

On a par-36 course, Tigers golfer Mike Antonelli shot a 2-over 38 to lead the individual running by two strokes. Brooks Hoffland of Westby/Viroqua finished second at 4-over while G-E-T’s Christopher Wagner placed third with a 7-over 43.

Thursday, April 28

ETTRICK – Westby-Viroqua placed fifth with a team score of 208. Arcadia was first with 176, Black River Falls was second with 178, G-E-T was third with 185, Onalaska Luther was fourth with 235 and West Salem was sixth.

Brooks Hoffland had a score of 43, Kellen Olson had a score of 51, Cody Campbell had a score of 52 and Dexton and Sidney Rick each had a score of 62.

BOYS TENNIS

Monday, April 25

Coulee

Viroqua 7, Black River Falls 0

VIROQUA — With the help of two forfeits, Viroqua swept all the points against Black River Falls. The Blackhawks’ Harry Devine and Carter Roels won a tiebreaker set one against Ari Rukavina and Reece Cowley of the Tigers and eventually won in two sets.

Thursday, April 28

Viroqua 7, Sparta 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH def. Adam Thompson, SPARTA HIGH, 6-4 , 6-2

No. 2 - Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH def. Karson Knoll, SPARTA HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0

No. 3 - Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH def. Alex Kress, SPARTA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2

No. 4 - Sam Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Brandon Rand, SPARTA HIGH, 7-5 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH - Gavin Goss, VIROQUA HIGH def. Alexander Andros, SPARTA HIGH - Jordan Johnson, SPARTA HIGH, 6-2 , 6-4

No. 2 - Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH - Owen King, VIROQUA HIGH def. Adrian Jewell, SPARTA HIGH - Landon Burkhardt, SPARTA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1

No. 3 - Carter Roels, VIROQUA HIGH - Nick Thelen, VIROQUA HIGH def. Charlie Anderson, SPARTA HIGH - Gavin Weibel, SPARTA HIGH, 6-4 , 6-2

Nonconference

Friday, April 29

Viroqua 0, Decorah 9

Singles:

No. 1 - Caden Branum, DECORAH HIGH SCHOOL def. Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 2 - Daniel Skade, DECORAH HIGH SCHOOL def. Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-7 (6), 11-9

No. 3 - Landon Baker, DECORAH HIGH SCHOOL def. Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-4 , 7-5

No. 4 - Brendon Hunter, DECORAH HIGH SCHOOL def. Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-3

No. 5 - Liam Chamberlain, DECORAH HIGH SCHOOL def. Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-

No. 6 - Aiden Nalen-Carlson, DECORAH HIGH SCHOOL def. Gavin Goss, VIROQUA HIGH, 3-6 , 6-2 , 10-7

Doubles:

No. 1 - Caden Branum, DECORAH HIGH SCHOOL - Daniel Skade, DECORAH HIGH SCHOOL def. Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH - Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2 - Brandon Baker, DECORAH HIGH SCHOOL - Brendan Hunter, DECORAH HIGH SCHOOL def. Gavin Goss, VIROQUA HIGH - Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-3

No. 3 - Aiden Nalen-Carlson, DECORAH HIGH SCHOOL - Liam Chamberlain, DECORAH HIGH SCHOOL def. Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH - Owen King, VIROQUA HIGH, 7-5 , 6-1

