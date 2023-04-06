SOFTBALL
Tuesday, March 28
Nonconference
Tomah 5, Westby 3
TOMAH — Junior pitcher Madison Johnson went on a tear in the Timberwolves (1-0) season opener against the Norsemen (1-1).
Johnson struck out 15 batters on 128 pitches in a complete game effort while also batting in a pair of RBIs. The leadoff hitter for Tomah, senior Hannah VanTreese, went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs.
Westby senior pitcher Jayda Berg struck out 10 batters, but the Norsemen offense managed just six hits off Johnson — three of which came from senior infielder Easton Grass.
People are also reading…
Viroqua 6, Sparta 2
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-0) were led on the circle by senior pitcher Zoey Clark and at the plate by senior shortstop Mara Anderson in a win against the Spartans (0-2).
Clark struck out five batters and only allowed three hits to Sparta in the win. Anderson led her team in hits, going 3 for 4 with a triple while also scoring a run and stealing a base.
The Spartans are still searching for their first win despite a good showing from Morgan Revels, who had a triple among her pair of hits.
BASEBALL
Thursday, March 30
Caledonia (Minn.) 2, Viroqua 1
Saturday, April 1
Viroqua 10, Nothwood/Solon Springs 9
Viroqua 7, Medford 2