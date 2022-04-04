High school sports roundup

BASEBALL

Friday, April 1

Nonconference

Westby 16, Sparta 6 (5)

SPARTA — Designated hitter Garrett Vatland tripled, went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs for the Norsemen, who broke things open with a 10-run second innin

Bo Milutinovich doubled, went 4 for 5 and drove in four runs for Westby, which had 16 hits and made just one error. He also pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts, two walks and two hits allowed.

Tye Klass was 2 for 3 with three RBI for the Spartans, who scored all of their runs in the first two innings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0