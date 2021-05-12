High school sports roundup

LA FARGE, Wis. — Aiden Brosinski, Josh Boardman and Vin Buchner had two hits apiece, and Gabe Walz drove in three runs for the PIrates (5-0, 5-0), who put the game away with four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.

De Soto hit four doubles and scored at least twice in every inning to make a strong pitching start by Brock Taylor stand up. Taylor allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out three without walking a batter over four innings.

Bryce Grell also drove in two runs and pitched the last inning for the Pirates.

Saturday, May 8

Altoona 4, Viroqua 1

Viroqua 14, Baldwin-Woodville 10

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Blackhawks used 17 hits to overcome five errors and split two games at an invitational hosted by Cochrane-Fountain City.

Kamden Oliver, who pitched and played first base, was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Viroqua. Teammate Casey Kowalczyk was 3 for 3 with three RBI, and Griffin Olson and Evan Hubatch both went 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

Olson doubled twice, and Hubatch recorded two of Viroqua’s seven stolen bases.