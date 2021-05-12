High school sports roundup

BOYS GOLF
Monday, May 3
Coulee
VIROQUA – The Westby-Viroqua co-op boys golf team hosted a Coulee Conference match at Viroqua Hills (Par 35), Monday, May 3.
Black River Falls took first with 163. Other team scores were Arcadia 168, G-E-T 171, Westby-Viroqua 196, West Salem 197 and Luther 199. The medalist was Black River Falls’ Mike Antonelli with 35.
Westby-Viroqua individual scores include Kellen Olson 41, William Mowery 50, Cody Campbell 51, Sidney Ricks 51, Jack Weninger 54 and Brady Mowery 65.
Tuesday, May 4
Coulee
WEST SALEM – The Westby-Viroqua co-op boys golf team traveled to Fox Hollow Golf Course for a Coulee Conference match, Tuesday, May 4.
The scores were as follows: Kellen Olson 54, Cody Campbell 51, William Mowery 50, Sidney Ricks 55, Jack Weninger 64, and Brady Mowery 61.
The team scores were as follows: West Salem 169, Black River Falls 171, Arcadia 172, G-E-T 178, Luther 204 and Westby-Viroqua 210.
BASEBALL
Tuesday, May 3
Coulee
West Salem 8, Westby 6
WESTBY — Isaac Olson, Chris Calico and Brett McConkey all drove two runs to lead the Panthers at the plate.
Olson, who pitched one inning of relief, also picked up the win; he allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits.
Cale Griffin led the Norsemen with two hits and three RBI.
Ridge and Valley
Monday, May 3
De Soto 3, Wauzeka-Steuben 0
STODDARD — Jake Kurszewski drove in two runs, and Alex Scoville and Bryce Grelle had two hits apiece for the Pirates, who scored once in the third and twice in the fourth.
Scoville pitched the first four innings and allowed two hits while walking four and striking out four. Josh Boardman also drove in a run for De Soto (3-0, 3-0).
Coulee
Thursday, May 6
Arcadia 7, Westby 6
Arcadia 8, Westby 7
WESTBY — The Norsemen scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning in the first game, but the Raiders scored three times in the first and three more in the third. Westby cut a two-run deficit to the final margin in the seventh inning but stranded the tying run at second base.
Alex Madden was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBI and Carson Pehler 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Arcadia. Gavin Bergdahl and Cale Griffin had two hits apiece for Westby, which received a double and three RBI from Garrett Vatland.
The Raiders also stranded the tying run at second base during the seventh inning of the second game.
Pehler was 3 for 4 with two doubles, and Ryan Sukup drove in two runs for Arcadia in the second game. Vatland, who drove in a seventh-inning run, and Garrison Korn were both 2 for 4 for the Norsemen. Bo Milutinovich also drove in a run for Westby in the seventh.
Thursday, May 6
Viroqua 10, G-E-T 0 (5)
Viroqua 8, G-E-T 2
VIROQUA — Senior Evan Hubatch was 3 for 3 in the first game and 2 for 3 in the second for the Blackhawks (5-1, 4-0), who ran their winning streak to four games by sweeping the Red Hawks.
Clayton Slack was 3 for 4 in the first game and the winning pitcher of the second. Kamden Oliver was 2 for 3 for Viroqua in the second game.
Ridge and Valley
Thursday, May 6
De Soto 15, Kickapoo/La Farge 3 (5)
LA FARGE, Wis. — Aiden Brosinski, Josh Boardman and Vin Buchner had two hits apiece, and Gabe Walz drove in three runs for the PIrates (5-0, 5-0), who put the game away with four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
De Soto hit four doubles and scored at least twice in every inning to make a strong pitching start by Brock Taylor stand up. Taylor allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out three without walking a batter over four innings.
Bryce Grell also drove in two runs and pitched the last inning for the Pirates.
Saturday, May 8
Altoona 4, Viroqua 1
Viroqua 14, Baldwin-Woodville 10
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Blackhawks used 17 hits to overcome five errors and split two games at an invitational hosted by Cochrane-Fountain City.
Kamden Oliver, who pitched and played first base, was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Viroqua. Teammate Casey Kowalczyk was 3 for 3 with three RBI, and Griffin Olson and Evan Hubatch both went 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Olson doubled twice, and Hubatch recorded two of Viroqua’s seven stolen bases.
Altoona scored all of its runs in the third inning to beat the Blackhawks. Left fielder Noah Mathison and second baseman Ayden McDowell each went 2 for 3, and Mathison doubled.
Saturday, May 8
Westby 13, Marshfield Columbus 7
Westby 14, Bangor 7
Bangor 5, Fennimore 2
WESTBY— The Norsemen (4-3) used big days by Bo Milutinovich and Cade Griffin to win two games at their own invitational.
Milutinovich was 2 for 4 with two RBI in the win over Marshfield Columbus and 2 for 5 with three RBI in the win over Bangor. Griffin was a combined 4 for 5 with a double and five RBI.
Trevor Lemke was 4 for 5 and drove in two runs against Marshfield Columbus, and teammate Gavin Bergdahl also drove in two. Austin Nundahl was 2 for 2 with two RBI and Jack Nelson 2 for 3 against the Cardinals.
Bangor split its first two games of the season and scored at least once in each of the first four innings to beat Fennimore. Evan Wolfe was 3 for 3, and Ashton Michek and Sam Wittmershaus combined on a three-hitter.
Michek struck out 10 batters.
Wolfe was 3 for 5 with a triple, Michek 2 for 3 with a double and Mathieu Oesterle and Sam Cropp 2 for 3 against Westby.
SOFTBALL
Coulee
Thursday, May 6
Black River Falls 7, Viroqua 2
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (0-5, 0-3) tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the third, but the Tigers (3-1, 3-0) scored one run in each of the next three innings to reclaim the lead.
Mady Schultz, who struck out nine and also hit a home run, picked up the win.
Whitney Skrede drove in two runs to lead Viroqua.
Thursday, May 6
Westby 2, Onalaska Luther 0
ONALASKA — Jayda Berg was 2 for 3 at the plate and also threw a no-hitter for the Norsemen (4-0, 3-0).
Berg totaled 13 strikeouts and was two walks away from a perfect game.
Westby scored one run in the first and one in the fourth, while the Knights (1-3, 0-3) made two errors.
Aubrey Palubicki, who allowed two runs — one earned — on six hits and struck out seven in seven innings, was charged with the loss.
Saturday, May 8
Nonconference
Viroqua 9, Royall 5
Viroqua 13, Kickapoo 2
VIROQUA — Saige Zitzner had 16 strikeouts against Royall, while the Blackhawks (2-5) took advantage of five errors in at invitational at Viroqua.
Whitney Skrede was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Jayden Tosca and Kaylee Congdon each drove in a run.
Skrede and Zitzner also led Viroqua against Kickapoo; Skrede was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI, while Zitzner was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
Alicia Stuber also drove in three runs, while Zoey Clark struck out five and earned the win.
BOYS TENNIS
Friday, May 7
Nonconference
Viroqua 5, Reedsburg 2
REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Blackhawks won three of four matches in singles and two of three in doubles to claim the dual victory.
Dustin Kenyon won at No. 1 singles, and Dalton Burns (No. 2) and Ben Kane (No. 3) followed suit. Ethan Tubbin and Henry Roels added a win at No. 2 doubles and Garry Mishler and Blaine Conway at No. 3 doubles for Viroqua.
Saturday, May 8
Nonconference
Decorah (Iowa) 8, Viroqua 1
DECORAH, Iowa — The Blackhawks’ lone win came from their pairing of Blaine Conaway and Garry Mishler at No. 3 doubles.
TRACK AND FIELD
Friday, May 7
Prairie du Chien Relays
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Onalaska’s boys placed second to Richland Center, and its girls were third behind Lancaster and runner-up Platteville.
Senior Landon Peterson won the 110 hurdles (14.6 seconds) and long jump (21-10¾) and senior Jacob Oyen the 1,600 (5 minutes, 0.49 seconds) and 3,200 (10:36.82) for the Hilltoppers. Hudson Weber (300 hurdles, 44.08; high jump, 6-2) and its 1,600 relay team of Parker Lorentz, Oyen, Nick Odom and Peterson (3:36.97) also won for Onalaska.
Onalaska received winning performances from Jillian Lonning in the 800 (2:26.77) and Alli Thomas in the 300 hurdles (50.52), and Viroqua senior Katrina Koppa won the triple jump (32-7).