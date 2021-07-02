 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Monday, June 28

(Away)

Viroqua 5, Stoddard 1

Wednesday, June 30

(Away)

La Crescent 5, Viroqua 4

Thursday, July 1

(Viroqua tourney)

Viroqua 3, La Crescent 0

