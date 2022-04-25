High school sports roundup

BOYS TENNIS

Tuesday, April 19

Viroqua 7, Mauston 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Mason Hawkins, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-4 , 6-3

No. 2 - Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH def. Sam Oliver, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Sam Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Rumen Southworth, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 4 - Nick Thelen, VIROQUA HIGH def. Mike Waldhart, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Gavin Goss, VIROQUA HIGH - Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH def. Airic Jopling, MAUSTON HIGH - Sean Muchenberger, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-1 , 7-6

No. 2 - Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH - Carter Roels, VIROQUA HIGH def. Tyler Neron, MAUSTON HIGH - Brody McCluskey, MAUSTON HIGH, 7-6 , 6-2

No. 3 - Owen King, VIROQUA HIGH - Soren Declerq, VIROQUA HIGH def. Anthony Lopez-Fike, MAUSTON HIGH - Aidan Rasmussen, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2

BOYS GOLF

Tuesday, April 19

Conference

LA CROSSE – The Viroqua/Westby boys golf team played in a conference match at the Fox Hollow Golf Course.

Brooks Hoffland had a score of 42; Kellen Olson had a score of 48; Cody Campbell had a score of 50; Dexton Schroeder had a score of 51; and Sydney Rick had a score of 62.

The team scores were Arcadia 168 (14); Black River Falls 174 (12); G-E-T 182 (10); Viroqua/Westby 191 (8); Onalaska Luther 204 (6); and West Salem 222 (4).

BASEBALL

Coulee

Tuesday, April 19

Viroqua 1, Arcadia 0

Viroqua 12, Arcadia 6

VIROQUA -- The Blackhawks shut out Arcadia on 10 strikeouts by Griffin Olson in the opener. Viroqua then scored seven runs in the seventh inning to win the second game.

Thursday, April 21

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 5, Westby 3

ONALASKA — Pitcher Jackson Kendall picked up the win for Luther after allowing one run and one hit in five innings. Four runs in the first two innings was enough for the Knights to beat the Norsemen.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 13, North Crawford 0 (5)

STODDARD — A dozen runs in the second helped lift De Soto over the Trojans. The Pirates (4-1) pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and only allowed one hit in a five-inning effort.

Jimmy Dammon was 3 for 3 with a double, four RBI and four stolen bases for the Pirates. Evan Pedretti added two hits and two RBI for De Soto, while Aiden Brosinski, Brock Taylor and Drake Kumlin handled the pitching.

SOFTBALL

Coulee

Tuesday, April 19

Onalaska Luther 8, Viroqua 7

ONALASKA -- A tie-breaking run in the bottom of the sixth helped secure the win. Ali Werner was 2 for 4 and scored three runs for Luther.

Thursday, April 21

Viroqua 7, West Salem 6

WEST SALEM — Three errors in the sixth inning helped Viroqua score five runs to take the lead. West Salem rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to come back.

Zoey Clark, Whitney Skrade and Braylan Zitzner each doubled for the Blackhawks.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 16, North Crawford 3 (5)

STODDARD — Pirates first baseman Elissa Moser drove in five runs on 3-for-4 hitting in De Soto’s blowout victory over North Crawford.

De Soto led 10-2 after the first inning, including an RBI double by Moser and another by pitcher Jenna Gianoli. Gianoli struck out seven in four innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

Thursday, April 21

Nonconference

Westby Invitational

WESTBY — Westby's girls won, and its boys placed second to Mauston.

Sophomore Erin Gluch ran a personal best 25.81 to win the girls 200-meter dash. The boys relay team of Anders Stakston, Grant McCauley, Jack Weninger and Prince Preston won the 1,600 with a time of 47.19.

