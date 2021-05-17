High school sports roundup

STODDARD — The Pirates came from behind three times and beat the Panthers in the bottom of the seventh inning.

De Soto (5-1) got back on the winning track after losing for the first time with 12 hits. Center fielder Josh Boardman was 2 for 3 with a home run, and left fielder Alex Scoville went 3 for 4 with a run scored.

Vin Buchner and Andrew Thomspon both doubled for De Soto, which scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Bryce Grelle was 2 for 3, and Gabe Walz struck out five over four innings as the Pirates’ starting pitcher.

The Panthers (4-3) made four errors and had four players single once each.

Saturday, May 15

Nonconference

Aquinas 8, Westby 3

After suffering its first loss of the season on Friday, the Aquinas High School baseball team bounced back with an 8-3 nonconference win over Westby on Saturday at Holy Cross.

The Blugolds (12-1) trailed early after the Norsemen (5-5) scored two runs in the top of the first, but Aquinas plated three in the third before adding one in the fourth and four in the sixth.