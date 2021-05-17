High school sports roundup

BASEBALL
Monday, May 10
Coulee
Viroqua 11, Westby 5
COON VALLEY — The Blackhawks (7-2, 5-0), who have won six of their last seven games, scored two in the first and four in the second to take an early lead.
The Norsemen (4-4, 0-4) got on the board in the third, but Viroqua responded with five in the fourth.
Clayton Slack and Braden Lendosky drove in two runs apiece for the Blackhawks.
Evan Hubatch, who allowed three runs on six hits and struck out six in five innings, earned the win.
Trevor Lemke, Bo Milutinovich, Cale Griffin, Garrison Korn and Jack Nelson each had an RBI for Westby.
Monday, May 10
Ridge and Valley
Seneca 6, De Soto 0
STODDARD — The Pirates (4-1, 4-1) managed only three hits and committed one error as they suffered their first loss of the season.
Alex Scoville, who allowed six runs — four earned — on 10 hits while striking out 12 in 5⅔ innings, was charged with the loss.
Tuesday, May 11
Nonconference
Aquinas 5, Viroqua 4
LA CROSSE — Chris Wilson’s double in the bottom of the seventh inning was the difference as the Aquinas High School baseball team beat Viroqua 5-4 in a battle of local powerhouses at Holy Cross Field on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks rode a four-run third inning to a lead until the Blugolds tied the score in the bottom of the fifth. Jack Christenson then led off the seventh with an infield single, and Riley Klar hit a one-out single to right field.
Wilson followed that with a double to center, bringing Christenson home with the winning run that pushed the Blugolds, unranked by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, to a 9-0 record.
Viroqua, ranked fifth in Division 3, fell to 7-3 and lost for the second time in three games after being held to three hits. Griffin Olson tripled, Clayton Slack doubled and both drove in a run for Viroqua.
First baseman Jared Everson was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and three runs scored for the Blugolds. Right fielder Michael Lium drove in two runs for Aquinas.
Tuesday, May 11
De Soto 6, West Salem 5
STODDARD — The Pirates came from behind three times and beat the Panthers in the bottom of the seventh inning.
De Soto (5-1) got back on the winning track after losing for the first time with 12 hits. Center fielder Josh Boardman was 2 for 3 with a home run, and left fielder Alex Scoville went 3 for 4 with a run scored.
Vin Buchner and Andrew Thomspon both doubled for De Soto, which scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Bryce Grelle was 2 for 3, and Gabe Walz struck out five over four innings as the Pirates’ starting pitcher.
The Panthers (4-3) made four errors and had four players single once each.
Saturday, May 15
Nonconference
Aquinas 8, Westby 3
After suffering its first loss of the season on Friday, the Aquinas High School baseball team bounced back with an 8-3 nonconference win over Westby on Saturday at Holy Cross.
The Blugolds (12-1) trailed early after the Norsemen (5-5) scored two runs in the top of the first, but Aquinas plated three in the third before adding one in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Eddie Peters was 2 for 4 with four RBI to lead the Blugolds, who rebounded from a 9-8 loss at Onalaska on Friday. Jack Christenson was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Jared Everson and Michael Lium each drove in a run.
Piersen Feehan and Kahler Key combined to throw a three-hitter for Aquinas. Feehan, who allowed two runs — neither earned — on one hit in six innings, earned the win.
Trevor Lemke, Cale Griffin and Andrew Knutson all drove in a run for Westby.
Lemke, who allowed seven runs on nine hits in 5⅔ innings, was charged with the loss.
Friday, May 14
Nonconference
Behind a strong outing from sophomore Tristan Augedahl on the mound and a big fourth inning, the Caledonia High School baseball team earned a 13-3 nonconference win over Viroqua in six innings on Friday at Copeland Park.
Augedahl gave up three runs — two earned — in the top of the first but allowed only three hits and struck out five in five innings. Sophomore Ayden Goetzinger pitched one scoreless inning of relief for the Warriors, who improved to 12-2.
Caledonia tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the second before taking a commanding lead with nine runs in the fourth.
Senior Austin Klug was 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBI, while Goetzinger and senior Andrew Kunelius also drove in two runs.
The loss is the second in a row for the Blackhawks, who fell to 7-4.
Saturday, May 15
Viroqua Invitational
Viroqua 25, Hillsboro 0 (5)
Viroqua 8, G-E-T 2
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (9-4) scored 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning to firmly take control against Hillsboro.
Clayton Slack and Kamden Oliver each hit a home run and had three RBI, while Benny Fergot also drove in three runs.
Andy Quackenbush, who allowed six hits and struck out seven in 4⅔ innings, earned the win.
Oliver and Kowalcyzk each drove in two runs against the Red Hawks, and Oliver earned the win. He allowed one run on four hits in six innings.
SOFTBALL
Monday, May 10
Nonconference
Westby 1, C-FC 0
WESTBY — Ella Johnson, who was 2 for 3, drove in the game’s lone run in the bottom of the first.
Jayda Berg allowed only two hits and struck out 11 in seven innings to earn the win.
Tuesday, May 11
Coulee
Westby 1, Arcadia 0
WESTBY — The Norsemen (7-0, 4-0) scored the only run when sophomore Kenzie Stellner singled home Macy Stellner, who was 2 for 3, in the bottom of the first inning. The win gives Westby sole possession of first place in the conference.
Sophomore Jayda Berg shut the Raiders down on two hits and struck out 13 while walking one. Courtney Bjorge allowed seven hits in six innings with five strikeouts and no walks for Arcadia (3-4, 3-1).
Tuesday, May 11
Coulee
G-E-T 8, Viroqua 1
GALESVILLE — Caydence Kokott was 3 for 4 with a two-run double in the first inning and three RBI to lead the Red Hawks (3-2, 1-2) to their first conference win. Maggie Bistodeau was 2 for 4 with three RBI and drove in two of those on a sixth-inning single.
Lindsey Lettner also went 2 for 3 with a double for G-E-T, which scored three runs in the first inning and four in the sixth. Genna O’Neill struck out 10 and allowed two hits for the Red Hawks.
The Blackhawks (2-6, 0-4) were led by a double from Hallie Sherry and held scoreless until the sixth inning.
Thursday, May 13
Coulee
Viroqua 5, Onalaska Luther 1
ONALASKA — The Blackhawks (3-6, 1-4) scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to earn the win.
Hannah Larson had two hits and drove in the Knights’ (3-5, 0-5) lone run in the bottom of the sixth.
Thursday, May 13
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 4, Kickapoo 2
DE SOTO — A three-run first, highlighted by a two-run double from Lilli Runice proved to be the difference for the Pirates (5-1, 4-1).
The three runs proved to be more than enough for De Soto starter Jordan Young, who picked up the win in the circle by allowing two runs on just two hits, while striking 10 in seven innings.
Saturday, May 15
Viroqua Invitational
Viroqua 13, Brookwood 0 (5)
Iowa-Grant 4, Viroqua 3
Iowa-Grant 6, De Soto 2
De Soto 13, Brookwood 3 (6)
VIROQUA — Viroqua’s Saige Zitzner threw a no-hitter and struck out eight against Brookwood.
Zoey Clark was 2 for 2 with three RBI, and Hallie Sherry was 2 for 4 with two RBI.
The Blackhawks (4-7) totaled nine hits against Iowa-Grant but committed five errors.
De Soto moved to 5-2, while Brookwood moved to 2-7.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday, May 10
Nonconference
Viroqua 7, Sparta 0
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won five matches in straight sets via Dustin Kenyon and Dalton Buros at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, and Ben Gillen/Eric Jerdee, Ethan Tubbin/Henry Roels and Garry Mishler/Blaine Conaway at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles.
Ben Kane won at No. 3 singles, and Harry Devine won at No. 4 singles.
Tuesday, May 11
Coulee
Viroqua 6, West Salem 1
WEST SALEM — The Blackhawks swept the doubles matches by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores to put an exclamation point on the victory.
West Salem’s Jack Hehli posted a 6-0, 6-1 win over Dustin Kenyon at No. 1 singles, and Viroqua’s Dalton Buros beat Breezy Hofmeister 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
Viroqua’s Ben Gillen and Eric Jerdee were 6-0, 6-0 winners over Briley Larson and Krish Patel at No. 1 doubles.
Saturday, May 15
Tomah Quadrangular
Viroqua 2, New Richmond 5
Singles:
No. 1—Thomas Smallidge, NEW RICHMOND HIGH def. Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
No. 2—Jordan McGinley, NEW RICHMOND HIGH def. Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3—Tyler Dennis, NEW RICHMOND HIGH def. Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 4—Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH def. Ben Hahn, NEW RICHMOND HIGH, 2-6 , 6-3 , 10-6 ;
Doubles:
No. 1—Ben Gillen, VIROQUA HIGH—Eric Jerdee, VIROQUA HIGH def. Joe Casey, NEW RICHMOND HIGH—Jack Davis, NEW RICHMOND HIGH, 6-0 , 4-6 , 10-4 ;
No. 2—Drew Eckert, NEW RICHMOND HIGH—Sam Tyvoll, NEW RICHMOND HIGH def. Ethan Tubbin, VIROQUA HIGH—Henry Roels, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;
No. 3—Nathan Devereux, NEW RICHMOND HIGH—Andy Johnson, NEW RICHMOND HIGH def. Blaine Conaway, VIROQUA HIGH—Garry Mishler, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
Viroqua 2, Tomah 5
Singles:
No. 1—Joe Venner, TOMAH HIGH def. Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 7-5 , -;
No. 2—Anthony Lord, TOMAH HIGH def. Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;
No. 3—Greg Klouda, TOMAH HIGH def. Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
No. 4—Jonah Nick, TOMAH HIGH def. Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1—Ben Gillen, VIROQUA HIGH—Eric Jerdee, VIROQUA HIGH def. Daniel Swanson, TOMAH HIGH—Ethan Libbey, TOMAH HIGH, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2—Gavin Richer, TOMAH HIGH—Boulton Logan, TOMAH HIGH def. Ethan Tubbin, VIROQUA HIGH—Henry Roels, VIROQUA HIGH, 3-6 , 7-6 (3), 10-8 ;
No. 3—Blaine Conaway, VIROQUA HIGH—Garry Mishler, VIROQUA HIGH def. Collin Dowson, TOMAH HIGH—Nick Schaitel, TOMAH HIGH, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;
TRACK AND FIELD
Monday, May 10
Viroqua Invitational
VIROQUA — West Salem won the boys meet with 174 points, comfortably ahead of second-place Westby (114). Westby, meanwhile, won the girls meet with 144 points.
The Panthers had eight victories in the boys meet: Nathan Gribble won the shot put (52 feet, 9 inches) and the discus (162-8); Brady Niemeier won the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 54.76 seconds); Brennan Garbers won the 3,200 (10:32.12); Noah LaFleur won the 110 hurdles (18.75); Abram Lassen won the triple jump (37-11½); the 400 relay team of Lassen, Carter Walter, Orin Schwier and Adam Gorski won the event in 46.83; and the 3,200 relay team of Niemeier, Garbers, Max Wolf and Vincent Schwarz won the event in 8:57.67.
Norsemen senior Brett Jorgenson won the 100 (11.38), 200 (23.33) and 400 (53.57). Westby’s 800 relay team of Jay Dodge, Grant McCauley, Clay Nottestad and Lukas Hanson won the event in 1:43.43, while junior Evan Gluch won the pole vault (12-0).
Brookwood’s Cristian Barrientos won the 800 (2:09.64); De Soto’s Cezar Garcia won the high jump (6-0); and Viroqua’s 1,600 relay team of Isaac Porter, Jackson Rott, Max Thew and Miles Daniels won the event in 3:45.14.
Viroqua (84) finished third in the boys meet, Cashton (51.5) was fourth, Bangor (48) was sixth, Brookwood (23) was eighth, and De Soto (18.5) was ninth.
Westby won five events in the girls meet: Grace Hebel won the 100 (13.19), 200 (27.23) and long jump (16-3); Audra Johnson won the 3,200 (13:00); and 1,600 relay team of Meghan Nelson, Montana Lindahl, Natalie Benish and Bethan Roethel won the event in 4:40.55.
Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt won the 100 hurdles (15.84) and 300 hurdles (48.59); Annie Schreier won the shot put (34-3); and its 400 relay team of Hyatt, Braylee Hyatt, Jaiden Hansberry and Annie Schreier won the event in 52.12.
Brookwood’s Cora Brandau won the discus (91-½), and its 3,200 relay team of Margarita Silva, Kimberlee Downing, Lainey Teynor and Katie Gruen won the event in 11:01.
Viroqua’s Anna Dlugi won the 800 (2:37.07), and Jessica Anderson won the pole vault (9-0).
West Salem’s 800 relay team of Emma Clements, Machaela Antony, Kyla Mooney and Genevieve Merkel-Sprain won the event in 2:02.41.
De Soto’s Trinity Vento won the 400 (1:05.32).
West Salem (93.5) was third, Cashton (89) was fourth, Viroqua (86.5) was fifth, Brookwood (60.5) was sixth, De Soto (29) was seventh and Bangor (25) was eighth.
Thursday, May 13
Westby Invitational
WESTBY — Westby’s Grace Hebel won three events, taking the 100 (13.34), long jump (16-9) and triple jump (34-4).
Cashton had a strong showing in the relays, with the team of Adelynn Hyatt, Braylee Hyatt, Jaiden Hansbery and Annie Scheier winning the 400 relay (54.02) and 800 relay (1:49.36).
The Eagles 1,600 relay team of Izzi Mason, Julia Boisen, Kate Gronemus and Emma Schlesner finished second in the event (4:51.04).
In the boys portion, Westby’s Brett Jorgenson, Arcadia’s Jose Monroy and Viroqua’s Nick Schneider all won two events.
Jorgenson won the 100 (11.61) and 200 (23.27), Monroy won the 1,600 (4:50.25) and 3,200 (10:46.01), and Schneider won the shot put (47-10½) and discus (127-½).
BOYS GOLF
Tuesday, May 11
Coulee Meet
ARCADIA — Arcadia beat second-place Black River Falls and G-E-T by 19 strokes to win the team championship.
The Raiders had the top two finishers in Chandler Sonsalla (3-under-par 32) and Cole Sobotta (1-under 34) on the way to a team score of 153. The Tigers had fourth-place Mike Antonelli (37) and fifth-place Caden Skelding (42) on the way to their 172.
West Salem’s Max Goetz shot a 36 and placed third individually.
The Red Hawks were led by Mason Truax and Lance Jumbeck, both of whom tied Skelding for fourth at 42. Onalaska Luther’s Mitch Christie was also part of that tie.
West Salem shot a 182, Luther a 183 and Westby/Viroqua a 206.