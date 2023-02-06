GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Jan. 30

Nonconference

Westby 47, Hillsboro 40

WESTBY — The Norsemen (16-3) picked up their fifth win in a row and pulled away from a one-point halftime advantage to take care of the Tigers (15-4).

Senior Aubrey Jothen scored 12 points to lead seven players with at least flour for Westby. She scored eight in the first half, and Kennedy Brueggen made four free throws late on her way to eight points. Hanna Nelson added seven and Jayda Berg six.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 57, Weston 56 (2 OT)

CAZENOVIA, Wis. — Freshman Ella Koch hit a 3-pointer to force overtime and scored a team-high 17 points for the Pirates (1-16, 1-9).

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Nonconference

Viroqua 60, De Soto 28

DE SOTO — The Blackhawks (4-15) ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Pirates (1-17), who were coming off their first victory.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 57, De Soto 29

DE SOTO — The Pirates (1-18, 1-10) lost their second game in a row.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Jan. 30

Coulee

Arcadia 72, Westby 58

ARCADIA — The Raiders (7-8, 2-5) pushed their winning streak to three games behind the one-two punch of Connr Weltzien and Maverick Drazkowski.

Weltzien made a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points for Arcadia, which has beaten Viroqua, Altoona and Westby in the past five days.

Drazkwoski scored 15 of his 20 in the first half as the Raiders built a 42-35 advantage. Weltzien had 13 in the first half and both of his 3s in the second.

The Norsemen (5-10, 2-4) were led by 14 points apiece from Caleb Johnson and Brett Crume and 11 from Devin Nedland.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Coulee

Westby 54, Viroqua 49

WESTBY — Senior Jack Wieninger scored 16 points to lead three in double figures for the Norsemen (6-10, 3-4).

Juniors Caleb Johnson and Rhett Stenslien added 14 and 11, respectively, as Westby ended a four-game losing streak.

Clayton Weston scored a game-high 17 points for the Blackhawks (1-14, 0-6).

Thursday, Feb. 2

Coulee

WESTBY — Junior Cody Schmitz broke out for 34 points as the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball team made a run at the century mark before handing Westby a 90-59 Coulee Conference defeat on Thursday.

Schmitz, who averages 27.9 points per game, made four 3-pointers and made three of them during a 22-point first half. G-E-T (9-8, 5-3) outscored Westby 52-31 in the second half.

Junior Braden Anibas added 15 points and senior Will Mack 12 for the Red Hawks, who have won four of their past five games.

Junior Rhett Stenslien made five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 22 for the Norsemen (6-11, 3-5).

Friday, Feb. 3

Coulee

West Salem 92, Westby 38

WESTBY — The Panthers (16-1, 9-0), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press had little trouble beating the Norsemen (6-12, 3-6) for a second time.

Fourteen West Salem players scored at least two points, and sophomore Kyle Hehli led the way with 17 as the Panthers won their fifth game in a row and scored at least 90 points for the seventh time this season.

Senior Brett McConkey added 12 points for West Salem, which led 54-16 at the half.

Senior Jack Weninger scored 12 points to lead Westby.

Onalaska Luther 70, Viroqua 30

VIROQUA — The Knights (17-1, 7-1), ranked second in Division 4, used 16 points from senior Kodi Miller and held the Blackhawks to 11 points in the second half to win their 15th straight game.

Miller made two 3-pointers and led three double-figure scorers for Luther, which had a 38-19 lead after one half and outscored Viroqua by 21 points the rest of the way.

Gabe Huelskamp added 13 points, Isaiah Schwichtenberg 12 points and eight assists and Logan Bahr nine points and 11 rebounds for the second-place Knights.

The Blackhawks (1-15, 0-7) were led by Clayton Weston’s 14 points.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 60, De Soto 57 (OT)

DE SOTO — Junior Landon Pedretti scored a game-high 22 points for the PIrates (8-10, 4-6), who outscored Seneca 38-25 in the second half to force overtime.

Junior Mason Zink added 11 and sophomore Harris Krueger nine for De Soto.

BOYS WRESTLING

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Viroqua 52, Lancaster 18

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks received a pin from Preston Buroker (152) and an 8-0 decision from Ethan Dobbs (132) to highlight a win over the Flying Arrows.

145: Prestyn Clemens (LANC) over Gunnar Keenan (VIRO) (Fall 4:58) 152: Preston Buroker (VIRO) over Nolan Wolf (LANC) (Fall 1:01) 160: Blaine Primmer (VIRO) over (LANC) (For.) 170: Anthony DiPietro (VIRO) over (LANC) (For.) 182: Kayden Sullivan (VIRO) over (LANC) (For.) 195: Aaron DiPietro (VIRO) over (LANC) (For.) 220: Treyton Schmidt (VIRO) over (LANC) (For.) 285: Synger Runde (LANC) over Owen Zahm (VIRO) (Fall 2:43) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Alex Klum (VIRO) over (LANC) (For.) 120: Alyvia Bahl (LANC) over (VIRO) (For.) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Ethan Dobbs (VIRO) over Joe Esser (LANC) (MD 8-0) 138: Vinny Klum (VIRO) over (LANC) (For.)

Coulee

West Salem/Bangor 75, Westby 5

WEST SALEM — The Catbirds won all but one match in a dual victory over the Norsemen.

Bradyn Glasspoole (120), Mason Chambers (132), Cody Petersen (160), Cameron Sidie (220) all won by pin for West Salem/Bangor, and Teghan Moore won by decision at 113.

Garrett Vatland won by technical fall at 145 for Westby.

120: Bradyn Glasspoole (WSB) over Joel Lucas (WEST) (Fall 1:16) 126: Nick Ziegler (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 132: Mason Chambers (WSB) over Braedyn Grant (WEST) (Fall 0:50) 138: Caden Anderson (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 145: Garrett Vatland (WEST) over Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (WSB) (TF 16-1 3:25) 152: Trevor Arentz (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 160: Cody Petersen (WSB) over Gabe Frydenlund (WEST) (Fall 1:12) 170: Andy Johnson (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 182: Miles Olson (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 195: Luke Noel (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 220: Cameron Sidie (WSB) over Evan Berklund (WEST) (Fall 4:50) 285: Marty Roesler (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 106: Cayson Anderson (WSB) over (WEST) (For.) 113: Teghan Moore (WSB) over Ryan Hawkins (WEST) (Dec 16-9)

Thursday, Feb. 2

Coulee

G-E-T/Mel.-Min. 69, Viroqua 12

VIROQUA — Jackson Blaken (33-9) picked up a big third-period pin of Ethan Dobbs (29-7) at 132 pounds to lead the Titans.

G-E-T/Mel.-Min’s Gunnar Johnson (21-18) also pinned Blaine Primmer (17-15) at 160, Viroqua’s Aaron DiPietro (22-11) pinned Mitch Berg (21-17) at 132, and G-E-T/Mel.-Min.’s Koda Purney (24-14) handed Alex Klum (18-16) a 6-0 defeat at 113 in other competitive individual matchups.

120: Jayce Stetzer (GETMM) over (VIRO) (For.) 126: Layne Fry (GETMM) over (VIRO) (For.) 132: Jackson Blaken (GETMM) over Ethan Dobbs (VIRO) (Fall 5:05) 138: Carson Koss (GETMM) over Vinny Klum (VIRO) (Fall 1:21) 145: Jeron Hansen (GETMM) over Gunnar Keenan (VIRO) (Fall 1:57) 152: Preston Buroker (VIRO) over Layne Fry (GETMM) (Fall 4:40) 160: Gunnar Johnson (GETMM) over Blaine Primmer (VIRO) (Fall 3:44) 170: Ben Peterson (GETMM) over Kayden Sullivan (VIRO) (Fall 1:03) 182: Max Knapmiller (GETMM) over Anthony DiPietro (VIRO) (Fall 3:30) 195: Aaron DiPietro (VIRO) over Mitch Berg (GETMM) (Fall 0:32) 220: Alex Wieczorek (GETMM) over (VIRO) (For.) 285: Cisco Jimenez (GETMM) over Owen Zahm (VIRO) (Fall 1:12) 106: Colton Koss (GETMM) over (VIRO) (For.) 113: Koda Purney (GETMM) over Alex Klum (VIRO) (Dec 6-0)

Nonconference

Dodgeville 48, Viroqua 33

VIROQUA — Ethan Dobbs (29-7, 132), Vinny Klum (138), Preston Buroker (17-8, 145) and Gunnar Keenan (152) gave the Blackhawks wins in the first four matches, but they could get the dual victory.

132: Ethan Dobbs (VIRO) over Nathan Johnson (DODG) (Fall 1:54) 138: Vinny Klum (VIRO) over Colin Judd (DODG) (Dec 8-5) 145: Preston Buroker (VIRO) over Langdon Judd (DODG) (DQ) 152: Gunnar Keenan (VIRO) over Brady Godfrey (DODG) (Fall 0:31) 160: Mason Winch (DODG) over Blaine Primmer (VIRO) (Fall 2:59) 170: Anthony DiPietro (VIRO) over Aiden Duran (DODG) (Fall 0:30) 182: John Qualley (DODG) over Kayden Sullivan (VIRO) (Fall 2:19) 195: Aaron DiPietro (VIRO) over Izaak Duran (DODG) (Fall 3:55) 220: Alex Pipkorn (DODG) over (VIRO) (For.) 285: Justin Emrick (DODG) over (VIRO) (For.) 106: Haakon Peterson (DODG) over (VIRO) (For.) 113: Charlie Meudt (DODG) over Alex Klum (VIRO) (Fall 1:58) 120: Reid Spurley (DODG) over (VIRO) (For.) 126: Braydenn Husom (DODG) over (VIRO) (For.)

Saturday, Feb. 4

Coulee Conference tournament

VIROQUA — The G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro co-op wrestling team crowned six individual champions on its way to winning the Coulee Conference tournament on Saturday.

The Titans manufactured 360 points to hold off second-place West Salem/Bangor (319) in what became a two-team race. The Catbirds also had six individual champions.

Colton Koss (34-10, 106 pounds), Jackson Blaken (38-9, 132), Carson Koss (32-10, 138), Ben Peterson (40-4, 170), Mitch Berg (26-17, 182) and Alex Wieczorek (29-12, 220) all won titles for G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro.

Carson Koss, Peterson, Berg and Wieczorek all had four pins during undefeated performances.

Colton Koss majored West Salem/Bangor’s Teghan Moore (29-11), Peterson pinned West Salem/Bangor’s second-place Andy Johnson (37-10) and Berg pinned Viroqua’s Aaron DiPietro (27-12) for the most significant victories among that group.

Bradyn Glasspoole (41-5, 120), Nick Ziegler (19-11, 126), Trevor Arentz (36-7, 152), Cody Petersen (38-10, 160), Luke Noel (22-1, 195) and Cameron Sidie (24-16, 285) won championships for West Salem/Bangor.

Arentz pinned all four of his opponents, including Arcadia’s Cruz Patzner (34-10) in 55 seconds. Noel pinned Westby’s Ty Nottestad (34-13) in 1:16, and Sidie pinned Arcadia’s Eric Bustos (28-11) in 2:49 and G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro’s Cisco Jimenez (26-11) in 4:19.

Westby’s Jayen Geier (36-10, 113) and Garrett Vatland (35-7, 145) also won individual titles.

Geier had four pins and a 1-0 win over G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro’s Koda Purney (28-15), and Vatland followed up a first-round decision with four pins in matches that ended in the first period.

Viroqua’s results

Preston Buroker (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Round 1—Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Katelyn Nosbisch (Black River Falls) (Fall 1:01) Varsity—Round 2—Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Nicolas Esteban (Arcadia) (Fall 1:12) Varsity—Round 3—Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Jeron Hansen (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) (Fall 3:40) Varsity—Round 4—Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Isaiah Murphy (West Salem/Bangor) (Dec 11-7) Varsity—Round 5—Garrett Vatland (Westby) over Preston Buroker (Viroqua) (Fall 2:00)

Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Round 1—Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Round 2—Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) over Keanu Maphis (Black River Falls) (Fall 0:55) Varsity—Round 3—Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) over Martin Aguilar (Arcadia) (Fall 1:58) Varsity—Round 4—Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) over Miles Olson (West Salem/Bangor) (Fall 0:46) Varsity—Round 5—Mitch Berg (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 5:21)

Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Round 1—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) over Gery Lopez (Arcadia) (Dec 3-2) Varsity—Round 2—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Round 3—Andy Johnson (West Salem/Bangor) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 5:27) Varsity—Round 4—Ben Peterson (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 5:39) Varsity—Round 5—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) over Jevon Rave (Black River Falls) (Fall 1:13)

Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Round 1—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Austin Lund (Black River Falls) (Fall 0:53) Varsity—Round 2—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Mason Chambers (West Salem/Bangor) (Fall 0:57) Varsity—Round 3—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Hunter Fitzpatrick (Arcadia) (Fall 0:53) Varsity—Round 4—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Round 5—Jackson Blaken (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (Fall 2:20)

Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Round 1—Cruz Patzner (Arcadia) over Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) (Fall 1:00) Varsity—Round 2—Trevor Arentz (West Salem/Bangor) over Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) (Fall 1:19) Varsity—Round 3—Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Round 4—Hayden Fry (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) (Fall 0:37) Varsity—Round 5—Sander King (Black River Falls) over Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) (Fall 3:21)

Alex Klum (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Round 1—Alex Klum (Viroqua) over Cayson Anderson (West Salem/Bangor) (Fall 1:29) Varsity—Round 2—Alex Klum (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Round 3—Koda Purney (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Alex Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 2:39) Varsity—Round 4—Jayden Geier (Westby) over Alex Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 3:38) Varsity—Round 5—Alex Klum (Viroqua) over Andy Monroy (Arcadia) (Fall 1:11)

Vinny Klum (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Round 1—Vinny Klum (Viroqua) over David Escalera (Arcadia) (Fall 0:49) Varsity—Round 2—Vinny Klum (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Round 3—Caden Anderson (West Salem/Bangor) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Dec 12-6) Varsity—Round 4—Carson Koss (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 0:56) Varsity—Round 5—Vinny Klum (Viroqua) over Ashton Volkey (Black River Falls) (Fall 1:13)

Blaine Primmer (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Round 1—Wyatt Moses (Black River Falls) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Dec 5-3) Varsity—Round 2—Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Round 3—Gunnar Johnson (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Fall 5:11) Varsity—Round 4—Cody Petersen (West Salem/Bangor) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (TF 17-2 4:31) Varsity—Round 5—Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Gabe Frydenlund (Westby) (Fall 1:35)

Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Round 1—Sullivan King (Black River Falls) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Dec 8-2) Varsity—Round 2—Alex Wieczorek (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 1:04) Varsity—Round 3—Marty Roesler (West Salem/Bangor) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 1:00) Varsity—Round 4—Eric Rodriguez (Arcadia) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 3:04) Varsity—Round 5—Evan Berklund (Westby) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 4:59)

BOYS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Aquinas co-op 10, Viroqua co-op 1

ONALASKA — The Avalanche (12-7) had five in the first period alone against the Blackhawks (4-15) with eight players scoring goals in their win.

Owen Hoehn and Calvin Gilberston each had two goals and two assists for Aquinas. Ethan Meyer, Tanner Bass, Eli Grimslid, Christian McConghy, Ayden Dirks and Brany Hundt all scored one apiece.

Jack Dahl had the lone goal for Viroqua.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Badger

Viroqua co-op 2, Sun Prairie 0

VIROQUA — Freya Rising got the Blackhawks on the board with a short handed goal in the second period before Gracie Goss added an empty netter in the third for a win.

For the second game in a row, Lilliah Tambourine finished with 39 saves during her third shutout of the season.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Badger

Viroqua 5, Badger 4

VIROQUA — After the Lightning evened the score early in the third period, Rachel Simonson scored the winner 10 minutes and 16 seconds into the final frame with an assist from Marayah Morrison.

The Blackhawks (11-6, 8-2) sit second in the Badger Conference behind only the Metro Lynx.

The first four Viroqua goals came on power plays, including a pair in the second period scored by Gabby Olson. Kayla Capener had a hat-trick for Badger while Gracie Goss and Cadence Dehlin each scored for the Blackhawks.