High school sports roundup

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Onalaska 5, Viroqua 2

Onalaska 5, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — The Hilltoppers’ top three singles players won in two sets to lead Onalaska to a nonconference win.

Alex Drazkowski defeated Viroqua’s Allison Zube 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Jane Fabian won a tiebreak in the first set in a 7-6, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles for the Hilltoppers.

The Blackhawks’ Anika and Lanie Nemes overcame a one-set deficit to beat Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 at No. 1 doubles. Viroqua’s other point came from Nevaeh Hubbard at No. 4 singles in her three-set victory over Onalaska’s Grace Fabian.

The Hilltoppers’ Gabi Anderson and Zoe Brorson outdueled Keisha Glidden and Jordan Sowle at No. 2 doubles 4-6, 6-2, 10-8, tying the No. 1 doubles match with 36 total games played.

GIRLS GOLF

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Holmen Invitational

Westby/Viroqua’s Maddi Fletcher, a freshman at Viroqua High School, scored an 87 and took fifth place out of 48 girls.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

VIROQUA – The Tigers came out on top in a closely-contested conference meet at Viroqua Hills Golf Course on Wednesday.

Junior Zowie Hunter led Black River Falls to victory with a nine-hole score of 46, earning medalist honors. The Tigers’ team score was 215, six strokes better than runner-up G-E-T.

Viroqua freshman Maddi Fletcher shot 48 to take second in the individual standings, and the Westby/Viroqua co-op team finished in fourth with a total score of 229. Arcadia placed third at 227, as senior Whitney Sonsalla fired a 49 to tie for third individually with G-E-T’s Maggie Bistodeau.

CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Ken Trott Invitational

WESTBY — The Westby girls won the team title and West Salem took the boys championship.

In the girls race, Senior Denali Huebner was Westby’s fastest runner on Tuesday, finishing the 4,000-meter course in 17:48.9 to place sixth overall. Senior Audra Johnson was not far behind in 10th place with a time of 17:58.8, and freshman Elizabeth Curtis placed 12th, finishing in 18:06.5. Meghan Nelson and Natalie Miller rounded out the five contributing runners for the Norsemen, as the two finished in 18th and 22nd, respectively.

West Salem finished fourth in the girls team standings as junior Payton Greer and Mia Olson completed the course within a second of each other to take seventh and eighth place in the race. The Brookwood Falcons were fifth overall, led by Margarita and Stephanie Silva, who both were in the top 15 in the individual standings.

Aquinas’ Alexa Myre ran a time of 17:59.1 to take 11th individually and lead her team to sixth place. Luther was paced by Lauren Wickus, who finished the course in 18:33.3, and the Knights placed eighth overall. Logan came in ninth out of ten teams, as Anya Westrich was 42nd-fastest overall with a time of 20:21.5.

Marah Gruen of Royall took the girls individual crown with a 16:22.4, nearly 20 seconds faster than the runner-up.

In the boys race, senior Dawson Gronemus and sophomore Phillip Gabrielsen finished one-two for the Panthers, placing 11th and 12th in the individual race. Tom Stenberg, Carson Gronemus and Brennon Anderson each finished the course in under 16 minutes to lift West Salem to victory.

Brookwood took third place as senior Dylan Powell kept a 5:38 mile pace to finish in 13:59 and take fourth individually. Logan had a pair of runners finish in under 15 minutes, with Daniel Wilson’s 14:21.1 earning sixth and Roman Westrich’s 14:44.8 earning ninth. The Rangers came in sixth as a team.

Aquinas’ Jonathan Skemp was the fastest local runner, taking third with a time of 13:49.1 to help the Blugolds finish seventh. Westby placed ninth, and Luther came in 10th in the 12-team event.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Cashton Invitational

CASHTON — Westby’s girls and Brookwood’s boys won team championships.

The Norsemen had three of the top six finishers to win the girls competition with a score of 48. Kickapoo/La Farge (55) was second and Brookwood (68) third.

Freshman Elizabeth Curtis led Westby with a third-place finish (9:22), while seniors Audra Johnson (22:19.6) and Denali Huebner (22:21) placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

Bangor sophomore Anna Fronk was the top local finisher with a runner-up performance (21:43.7), and Cashton sophomore Mateya Kaduc was fourth (22:17.7).

Brookwood’s boys ran to a team score of 53 and were led by senior Dylan Powell, the overall champion with a time of 17:01.7. Blair-Taylor seniors Kristoffer Sandal (18:01.5) and Delorean Peterson (18:40) were fourth and sixth, respectively.

VOLLEYBALL

Thursday, Aug. 25

ONALASKA — The Central High School volleyball team won seven of its eight matches in the two-day tournament to take home the bronze division title of the Great River Sprawl tournament at the Omni Center on Thursday.

After a 4-1 day on Wednesday, the RiverHawks won their final three matches to close out the invitational. Despite dropping the first set to Bangor, Central came back to win 22-25, 25-15, 15-8, and the RiverHawks won against Green Bay Preble 25-18, 25-12.

Aliyah Schieldt led the team with 19 kills, and Alyssa Brickson had 15 kills and 10 blocks. Avery Veenendall dished out 53 assists and recorded her 1,000th career assist in Wednesday’s win over Ashland. Veenendall also had 10 aces and 21 digs, while Laurel Erickson led the RiverHawks with 33 digs.

Westby went a perfect 8-0 at the tournament with three wins on the final day.

The Norsemen swept Onalaska 25-19, 25-13 and Ladysmith 25-16, 25-19, and outdueled Baldwin-Woodville in three sets 21-25, 25-11, 15-11.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Melrose-Mindoro Quadrangular

Melrose-Mindoro 2, Greenwood 0

Melrose-Mindoro 2, De Soto 0

Melrose-Mindoro 2, Whitehall 1

Whitehall 2, De Soto 0

De Soto 2, Greenwood 1

MELROSE – The Mustangs won all three matches at their home quadrangular, while DeSoto salvaged a win in its final match.

Melrose-Mindoro (3-0) beat Greenwood 26-24, 25-17, De Soto 25-16, 25-21 and Whitehall 25-11, 10-25, 16-14.

The Pirates dropped their first two matches, falling to Whitehall 25-7, 25-17, but De Soto outlasted Greenwood 22-25, 25-19, 15-9 to finish 1-2 on the day.

The Mustangs are back in action on Saturday at the Black River Falls tournament with matches scheduled against Logan and Westby.

FOOTBALL

Friday, Aug. 26

De Soto 56, Williams Bay 8

DE SOTO — The lights shined bright on the manicured grass, the cheerleaders chanted after first downs and touchdowns, and the unmistakable thud of colliding shoulder pads echoed throughout The Pit at De Soto High School on Friday, just like at any other high school.

The only difference in the Pirates’ 56-8 drubbing of Williams Bay from past games was the width of the field and the number of players on it.

De Soto collected its first win as an 8-man program in style, scoring touchdowns on its first five possessions. Senior quarterback Evan Pedretti threw for 141 yards and three touchdowns, with his younger brother Landon on the receiving end for two of the scores. Landon also rushed for two touchdowns in the rout.

De Soto coach Ev Wick said after the game that the intensity and competitiveness from his Pirates team was identical to a traditional 11-man matchup.

“It’s football. These kids still get excited, and they have goals they want to hit,” Wick said. “We really wanted to focus on winning this game to get a jumpstart and get the community used to what we’re playing now.”

The Pirates bombarded the visiting Bulldogs in the first quarter, forcing four punts on defense and scoring four touchdowns and two-point conversions. Each of the touchdowns occurred on a play of at least 39 yards.

Landon Pedretti made history with De Soto’s first 8-man touchdown, taking a handoff from his brother Evan and scampering 52 yards to the end zone. Landon said he knew he was destined for the end zone when the Pirates broke the huddle.

“We called the jet sweep, and in my head I was like, ‘I want this.’ First time touching the ball in a varsity 8-man game, it turned out really well,” Landon said.

De Soto doubled its lead when senior running back Harley Schams rumbled for a 39-yard touchdown and Evan Pedretti ran a quarterback draw into the end zone for the two-point conversion. Evan then connected with both Landon Pedretti and senior tight end Bryce Grelle on long touchdown passes to put the Pirates up 32-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The senior quarterback completed each of his seven passing attempts and contributed on four two-point conversions, rushing for two and passing for two. With De Soto leading 48-0 at the halftime break, freshman quarterback Finn Wrobel took the reigns for the final two quarters.

Williams Bay broke the shutout in the fourth quarter, as senior quarterback Dominic Robbins found senior wide receiver Elian Valadez for a 37-yard score. Besides the one touchdown, Wick said he was pleased with the Pirates' performance in the opener, with the Pirates holding the Bulldogs to only 59 yards of total offense.

"We had a pretty good showing in our scrimmage last week, but game speed is a little bit different," Wick said. "We didn't make many mental mistakes or physical mistakes today, and the kids did a really great job of coming out and not letting them hang around."

Landon Pedretti caught six balls for 77 yards and tallied 91 rushing yards on just two attempts, with both resulting in touchdowns. Freshman running back Austin DeFlorian rushed for 67 yards and scored De Soto's only second-half touchdown.

The Pirates have qualified for the WIAA playoffs every year since 1996, but even for a program with a winning tradition, Landon said Friday's win felt especially satisfying.

"So exciting. First 8-man game, and we go out there and show everybody what we're made of," Pedretti said. "It was super fun to be a part of."