High school sports roundup

BASEBALL

Monday, May 2

Coulee

Viroqua 12, Onalaska Luther 0 (5)

ONALASKA — The first-place Blackhawks (6-4, 4-1) received one-hit pitching from Kevin Lendosky, who struck out six and walked three to keep Viroqua a half-game ahead of G-E-T in the conference race.

Benny Fergot, Tyler Quackenbush and Cooper Gelhaus all had two hits for Viroqua, which had five runs in the second inning and five more in the fifth.

Kamden Oliver hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Blackhawks, who also received three RBI from Gelhaus. Fergot added three stolen bases and Casey Kowalczyk a double and two stolen bases for Viroqua, which had nine hits, 10 stolen bases and committed no errors.

Westby 7, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM — The Norsemen extended a two-run lead by scoring three times in the top of the fifth to beat the Panthers.

Pitcher Hudson Lipski drove in two runs for Westby (8-4, 4-3) and limited West Salem to four hits while striking out five. The Panthers (4-7, 2-2) made six errors, and they led to five unearned runs. Chris Calico drove in a run for West Salem.

Garrett Vatland and Cale Griffin each had an RBI for Westby, which made the most of seven hits.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 2

STODDARD — The Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 2-1 deficit and won with the help of just three hits.

Aiden Brosinski, Jimmy Dammon and Brian Ziegler had hits for De Soto (6-3, 5-2). Ziegler’s hit — a grand slam in the fifth — was the big one.

Ziegler also struck out six, walked three and allowed eight hits and two earned runs over five innings.

Thursday, May 5

Coulee

Viroqua 11, West Salem 1

WEST SALEM — Five runs in the first inning and four more in the seventh helped the Blackhawks defeat the Panthers.

Viroqua, which had eight hits, held West Salem to just three hits while the Panthers committed three errors. Tyler Quackenbush drove in two runs for the Blackhawks, and Kamden Oliver reached safely five times with a single and four walks

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 7, La Farge 1

La FARGE, Wis. — The Pirates rode a three-run first inning to a road win over the Wildcats. Bryce Grelle (2 for 4) recorded two RBI while Aiden Brosinski (2 for 4) hit a triple.

Friday, May 6

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 3, De Soto 0

WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Pirates (7-4, 6-3) managed three singles in a loss.

Bryce Grelle was 2 for 3, and Aiden Brosinski added one of his own.

Saturday, May 7

Viroqua 5, Altoona 2

Viroqua 8, Baldwin-Woodville 5

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Viroqua (9-4) beat the Railroaders behind three-hit pitching from Casey Kowalczyk and Tyler Quackenbush and used 11 hits to top Baldwin-Woodville.

Ben Fergot was 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Viroqua, which scored all of its runs against Altoona from the second through fifth innings. Griffin Olson tripled and drove in a run.

Olson doubled, had three hits and stole two bases against Baldwin-Woodville, which tied Viroqua at 5 with a run in the top of the sixth inning. Viroqua responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to win.

Kamden Oliver doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Fergot was 2 for 3 with two RBI.

BOYS GOLF

Monday, May 2

Coulee

ONALASKA – Individual scores for Westby/Viroqua were as follows: Kellen Olson 49, Brooks Hoffland 48, Cody Campbell 49, Dexton Schroeder 55 and Sidney Ricks 55.

As a team, Westby/Viroqua had a score of 201, putting them in fifth place. Arcadia was first with 171, Black River Falls was second with 177, G-E-T was third with 190, Onalaska Luther was fourth with 192, West Salem was sixth with 216 and Hillsboro was seventh with 283.

Tuesday, May 3

Coulee

Conference meet at Coulee

ONALASKA — Arcadia won a conference meet at the Coulee Golf Bowl with a team score of 171, beating out Black River Falls by six strokes.

Mike Antonelli of the Tigers won the individual competition, shooting a 40. Antonelli beat Arcadia’s Sid Halverson by one stroke and teammate Evan Anderson by two strokes.

G-E-T finished third with a team score of 190, followed by Onalaska Luther at 192.

BOYS TENNIS

Monday, May 2

Nonconference

Viroqua 6, Reedsburg 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH def. Anthony Buss, REEDSBURG AREA HIGH, 6-1, 6-4

No. 2 - Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH def. Joshua Thomas, REEDSBURG AREA HIGH, 6-2 , 6-1

No. 3 - Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH def. Brogan Helmeid, REEDSBURG AREA HIGH, 6-2 , 6-3

No. 4 - Sam Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Zach Tourdot, REEDSBURG AREA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-4

Doubles:

No. 1 - Simon Wenninger, REEDSBURG AREA HIGH - Jordan Matyas, REEDSBURG AREA HIGH def. Gavin Goss, VIROQUA HIGH - Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 4-6 , 6-1

No. 2 - Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH - Owen King, VIROQUA HIGH def. Dayne Meinhardt, REEDSBURG AREA HIGH - Tyler Singletary, REEDSBURG AREA HIGH, 2-6 , 6-1 , 6-2

No. 3 - Carter Roels, VIROQUA HIGH - Nick Thelen, VIROQUA HIGH def. Giovani Rojas, REEDSBURG AREA HIGH - Lincoln Montelongo, REEDSBURG AREA HIGH, 5-7, 6-4 , 6-2

Tuesday, May 3

Coulee

Viroqua 7, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks swept the Tigers in conference play. Dustin Kenyon won singles No. 1 over Michael Roou, 6-0, 6-3. The No. 2 doubles team of Ben Kane and Owen King defeated Ari Rukavina and Reese Cowley 6-0, 6-2. Every other contest was decided 6-0, 6-0 except one forfeit.

Thursday, May 5

Coulee

Viroqua 5, West Salem 2

VIROQUA — After splitting their four singles contests, the Blackhawks swept the Panthers in doubles competition to get the win in conference play.

Saturday, May 7

Nonconference

Viroqua 4, Eau Claire Regis 3

Viroqua 7, Lakeland 0

Altoona 4, Viroqua 3

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Dalton Buros won all three of his matches at No. 2 singles for the Blackhawks.

Sam Kane won a No. 3 singles match against Lakeland and a No. 4 singles match against Altoona, while the doubles team of Ben Kane and Owen King won at No. 1 against Regis and at No. 2 against Lakeland.

TRACK AND FIELD

Tuesday, May 3

BANGOR — The Westby girls’ track and field team and Onalaska Luther boys’ track and field team took home team wins from the Bruce Brewer Invitational at Bangor High School on Tuesday.

Westby freshman Erin Gluch recorded a personal best in the girls’ 100-meter dash at 13.59, but fell short of taking first place from Kickapoo junior Lilly Geary — who ran a 13.52.

The Aquinas group of Macy Donarski, Autumn Passehl, Kate Fortney and Gretta Gyllander won the girls’ 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:53.35, beating out Cashton by four hundredths of a second. Black River Falls junior Heidi Williams won the girls’ shot put competition with a throw of 32 feet and 2 ½ inches.

Luther’s boys team swept the throwing competitions with senior Gavin Proudfoot winning shot put at 46 feet, 10 ¼ inches and discus at 148 feet, 2 inches.

Junior Collin Conzemius of Aquinas won the boys’ 400-meter dash with a time of 50.31 to record a top-10 time in the state, according to MileSplit.

SOFTBALL

Wednesday, May 4

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Westby High School softball team used a big offensive effort and one-hit pitching from junior Jayda Berg to beat Black River Falls 12-0 in a six-inning Coulee Conference game on Wednesday.

Senior first baseman Finley Konrad was 2 for 4 with two singles and three RBI as the Norsemen improved their overall record to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Junior right fielder Kenzie Stellner, junior catcher Kennedy Brueggen and senior second baseman Ella Johnson also had two hits apiece for Westby, which finished the game with four runs in the top of the sixth. Brueggen doubled, and Johnson drove in two runs for the Norsemen.

Berg, who also hit a double, struck out 10 and walked two. Summer Rufsholm singled for the Tigers (5-8, 2-5), who made seven errors.

Thursday, May 5

Coulee

Westby 12, Onalaska Luther 2 (6)

Westby 8, Onalaska Luther 3

WESTBY — The Norsemen took both ends of their doubleheader against the Knights.In the opener, pitcher Jayda Berg struck out 10 batters as the starter while Kennedy Brueggen (3 for 4) had a double and a home run for Westby.

Berg got the start in the second game, but Luther managed three runs in the bottom of the first. Berg pitched the second inning before Maddie Komay came in and shut down the Knights with no runs allowed.

Friday, May 6

Coulee

G-E-T 6, Viroqua 0

GALESVILLE — The first-place Red Hawks (12-3, 9-0) stayed on top of the conference behind a two-hitter pitched by Genna O’Neill.

