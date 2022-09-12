High school sports roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Coulee

Viroqua 3, Black River Falls 0

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-1) were led by senior Aaliyah Fox’s seven kills, and senior Mara Anderson’s 19 assists and 16 digs in a 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 victory over the Tigers (1-2).

Sienna Campbell had 12 digs, seven assists and five kills for Black River Falls.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Coulee

Viroqua 3, Arcadia 1

ARCADIA — The Blackhawks took care of the Raiders 28-26, 21-25, 25-18, 25-9 for their second straight victory.

Bryne Swenson and Aaliyah Fox each had 13 kills for Viroqua (3-3, 2-1), which also received 37 assists from Mara Anderson and 30 digs from Kami Delap. Trixie Koppa added five blocks and Emma Harem four aces for the Blackhawks.

Arcadia (1-11, 0-4) was led by five kills apiece from Breah Golden and Adella Anderson. Kealey Ziegeweid added 32 digs and Justine Sonsalla 18. Golden also had foour blocks and Anderson a team-high 11 assists.

Westby 3, West Salem 2

The sixth-ranked Westby volleyball team beat West Salem 25-20, 25-17, 27-25 on Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 7, Viroqua 0

ONALASKA — The Knights started a new conference winning streak by sweeping the Blackhawks, and Emma Kolb improved to 12-5 with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kaylee Swenson at No. 3 singles.

Onalaska Luther won all of its matches in straight sets, and the No. 3 doubles team of Clara Baudek and Allison Buege (4-0) won their match 6-0, 6-0.

Maddy Olson also posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over Allison Zube at No. 1 singles, and the Knights’ No. 1 doubles team of Emily Gornholz and Emma Larson (12-5) beat Anika Nemes and Lanie Nemes 6-3, 6-3.

Friday, Sept. 9

Assumption 6, Viroqua 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Ahnabelle Khang, Assumption def. Allison Zube, VIROQUA , 7-6 (4), 6-7 (7), 11-9

No. 2 - Kara Drewiske, Assumption def. Moriah Cress, VIROQUA , 7-5 , 6-4

No. 3 - Macy Vollert, Assumption def. Nevaeh Hubbard, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-1

No. 4 - Kelsey Koran, Assumption def. LInnea Peterson, VIROQUA , 6-4 , 4-6 , 10-7

Doubles:

No. 1 - Sarah Shaw, Assumption - Addi Vollert, Assumption def. Anika Nemes, VIROQUA - Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA , 6-3 , 6-3

No. 2 - Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA - Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA def. Grace Johnson, Assumption - Ari Cavanaugh, Assumption, 7-6 (4), 6-1

No. 3 - Anna Elsen, Assumption - Kaycee Schultz, Assumption def. Jersey Cress, VIROQUA - Kara Wehner, VIROQUA , 6-4 , 6-4

GIRLS GOLF

Thursday, Sept. 8

Coulee Conference meet

COCHRANE, Wis. — Black River Falls won a meet played at Walnut Grove Golf Course by 13 strokes with a score of 187.

The Tigers held off second-place Westby/Viroqua (200), G-E-T (203) and Arcadia (209).

Westby freshman Maddie Fletcher was medalist with a 44, and that was one stroke better than Black River Falls senior Haylie Schmidt and Black River Falls junior Zowie Hunter.

The Tigers also had freshman Megan Windsor tied for fifth with a 47. G-E-T junior Alexis Murphy placed fourth (46), and Arcadia senior Whitney Sonsalla tied Windsor for fifth.

FOOTBALL

Thursday, Sept. 8

De Soto 20, Wild Rose 18

MAUSTON, Wis. — The De Soto High School football team surrendered two late touchdowns but held on to beat Wild Rose 20-18 on Thursday.

Senior quarterback Evan Pedretti rushed for two touchdowns and senior running back Harley Schams added another for the Pirates (3-0), who took a 20-6 lead on Pedretti's second touchdown run — this one a 2-yarder — for the first score of the fourth quarter.

More importantly, Pedretti connected with Landon Pedretti on a conversion pass that ended up being the difference in the game.

Senior Mason Bader scored Wild Rose's first fourth-quarter touchdown, but a conversion run by Brett Mueller was stopped. The Wildcats (1-2) scored again when quarterback Brett Wilbert scored on a 30-yard run, but Bader was stopped on the conversion run this time.

Schams rushed for 84 yards and the touchdown on 19 carries.

De Soto had 176 total yards and picked up 155 of them on the ground. Wild Rose, which opened it season with a 90-0 victory, had 276 total yards and passed for 221 of them.

Friday, Sept. 9

Coulee

Westby 47, Viroqua 7

VIROQUA — The Norsemen bounced back from last week’s loss to West Salem to beat the Blackhawks.

Westby ran up 329 total yards to Viroqua's 51 and held the Blackhawks to zero rushing yards.

Bo Milutnovich completed 9 of 12 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns for the Norsemen, who scored 33 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second. He also returned an interception for a second-quarter touchdown.

Rhett Stenslien carried six times for 57 yards and a touchdown, and Garrett Vatland rushed twice for 28 yards and a score. Quinn Bergdahl, Vatland and Anders Stakston caught Milutnovich's touchdown passes, and Brady Mowery ran a kickoff back 85 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Viroqua (1-3, 0-2) dropped its second consecutive conference game to open the season. Westby (3-1, 1-1) will look to start a winning streak next week when it hosts Arcadia.

CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday, Sept. 10

All-American Invitational

DECORAH, Iowa — Onalaska High School sophomore Manny Putz finished first in a 218-runner boys field at Saturday’s All-American Invitational hosted by Luther College.

Putz’s time of 15:46.88 edged Washburn High School (Minn.) senior Aidan Jones by under four seconds. Putz and junior Blake Burnstad, who finished ninth overall in 17:02.62, helped the Hilltoppers to a fifth-place finish out of 31 schools, and Onalaska was the highest team among Wisconsin schools at the event.

Sophomore Arlo White ran 17:25.97 for the Hilltoppers to take 19th overall, and senior Ryan Topolski (18:25.73) rounded out the four scoring runners for Onalaska.

Aquinas’ boys team also ran in the invite. Blugolds’ junior Jonathan Skemp (17:08.06) came in 12th individually and Aquinas placed 18th as a team. La Crosse Central, Westby and De Soto competed as well, finishing 25th, 26th, and 29th, respectively.

Westby’s girls team was the top local finisher in the girls race, as freshman Elizabeth Curtis’ time of 22:09.73 led the Norsemen to 15th place out of 33 schools. Onalaska senior Alexandra Thomas’ time of 22:11.89 was the fastest among area girls, and the Hilltoppers came in 21st. Aquinas’ girls team placed 27th and Central took 29th.