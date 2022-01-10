High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Nonconference

Westby 52, Houston 39

HOUSTON, Minn. — The Norsemen, who led 31-23 at the half, won their second in a row and improved to 7-5.

Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Viroqua 16

WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Blackhawks lost their fifth in a row and fell to 2-9.

De Soto 58, Coulee Christian 33

DE SOTO — The Pirates won for the second time in three games and improved to 2-7.

Coulee Christian fell to 0-4.

Thursday, Jan. 6.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 52, North Crawford 35

DE SOTO — The Pirates (3-7, 2-2) have won two in a row and three of their last four.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Jan. 4

WESTBY — The West Salem High School boys basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Coulee Conference with an 84-62 win over Westby on Tuesday.

The Panthers took the conference lead away from the Norsemen and made the most of the return of injured senior Jack Hehli to stay unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the Coulee.

West Salem handed Westby (6-3, 2-1) its second consecutive loss after a four-game win streak.

“Westby is a hard team to take out of its offense,” West Salem coach Mark Wagner said. “They are such a good screening team, and that really gave us problems tonight. They made layups and open 3s, and their execution was amazing.”

But that couldn’t get the Norsemen a victory against a team that has been held to less than 80 points just once.

Hehli played in his first game of the season after being sidelined by a broken tibia and scored 10 points in limited action.

“I would guess he played 10 or 12 minutes,” Wagner said of Hehli. “He hit a couple of 3s and played well. It’s a work in progress, for sure, with him and CJ (McConkey).

“They aren’t quite where they were a year ago, but having them back on the floor means a lot to our team.”

McConkey has played sparingly while working back from multiple football injuries, but Wagner said his return is close.

Junior Carson Koepnick scored 19 points and made three of West Salem’s 11 3-pointers. Junior Peter Lattos also made three 3s and scored 16 points for the Panthers.

Brett McConkey added 15 points for West Salem, which plays at G-E-T on Saturday.

The Norsemen were led by Rhett Stenslien’s 14 points. Hudson Lipski added 12.

Onalaska Luther 79, Viroqua 54

VIROQUA — The Knights made 10 of their 19 3-point attempts as they ran their winning streak to six games since losing to West Salem on Dec. 7.

Kodi Miller made three triples and finished with a game-high 17 points for Onalaska Luther (8-1, 2-1), while Gabe Huelskamp made two 3s and added 14 points.

Gavin Proudfoot had 13 points and Sam Horman made a pair of 3s for the Knights, who led 45-31 at the half.

Kamden Oliver led the Blackhawks (5-3, 1-2) with 14 points, nine of which came from the free-throw line.

Nonconference

De Soto 65, Coulee Christian 50

DE SOTO — Senior Josh Boardman scored a team-high 19 points, and Jimmy Dammon added 17 as the Pirates (3-4) ended a four-game losing streak.

Tanner Pedretti added 14 points and Landon Pedretti 10 for De Soto.

Thursday, Jan. 6

WESTBY — Senior Gavin Proudfoot posted a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team to a 70-63 Coulee Conference victory over Westby on Thursday.

Kodi Miller also had 19 points for Onalaska Luther (9-1, 3-1), which won its seventh straight game and trails West Salem in the conference standings. Gabe Huelskamp added 14 points, while Logan Bahr nearly registered a double-double with eight points and 13 rebounds.

Cale Griffin made seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 31 points to go with 10 rebounds for the Norsemen, who lost their third in a row as they fell to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

Hudson Lipski (15 points) and Grant McCauley (14 points) were also in double figures for Westby.

Black River Falls 66, Viroqua 53

VIROQUA — The Tigers, who have won two in a row and three of their last four, improved to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

The Blackhawks (5-4, 1-3), meanwhile, lost their fourth straight.

WRESTLING

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Nonconference

De Soto 54, Blair-Taylor 15

BLAIR — De Soto senior Aiden Brosinksi (22-1) bumped up from 162 pounds to 170 and pinned Jackson Shramek (14-3) in 4 minutes, 52 seconds in the biggest match of the night.

Seth Greeno (16-5) also moved up one class to 138 and pinned Gunar Koxlien (7-5) in 3:22.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Lee Griffin Invitational

VIOLA, Wis. — Viroqua placed second with 100 points, and Westby (97½) was third out of 11 teams. Brookwood (61) was fifth, Blair-Taylor (52½) seventh, Onalaska/Luther (50) eighth and De Soto (49) ninth.

De Soto senior Aiden Brosinski (25-1) won a 152-pound championship with three pins, and Viroqua’s Ethan Dobbs (17-7) and Blair-Taylor’s Brian Rogstad (14-10) matched the performance to win at 132 and 182, respectively. Brookwood’s Dylan Powell (16-3, 113) wrestled four matches and won all of them by pin.

Blair-Taylor’s Jackson Shramek (17-3, 170), Viroqua’s Hadley Girardi (10-2, 195) and Westby’s Dominick Hansen (17-3, 138) also won individual championships. Viroqua’s Madi Zube (9-5) won her girls bracket.

BOYS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Nonconference

Altoona co-op 8, Viroqua co-op 1

ALTOONA, Wis. — Austin Nundahl scored the lone goal for the Viroqua co-op (0-7-1).

Thursday, Jan. 6

Coulee

West Salem 4, Viroqua co-op 1

VIROQUA — Connor Brown scored a pair of goals for the Panthers (6-6, 3-0), while Zach Long and Noah LaFleur added one apiece.

Brown scored once in the first and second periods before the Blackhawks (0-8-1, 0-2) cut West Salem’s lead in half early in the third period.

But Long and LaFleur responded with their goals to seal the game.

GYMNASTICS

Saturday, Jan. 8

Mt. Horeb Invitational

MT. HOREB – Viroqua Area placed third in the Mt. Horeb Invitational Saturday with a team score of 128.8250. Mt. Horeb placed first with a score of 142.3250 and GMC Co-op placed second with 132.1000.

Viroqua’s balance beam score was 32.950, floor exercise 32.700, vault 32.00 and uneven bars 31.175.

