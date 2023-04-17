BASEBALL

Tuesday, April 11

Coulee

Viroqua 10, Onalaska Luther 0 (6 innings)

VIROQUA — Casey Kowalczyk threw 13 strikeouts while keeping the Knights (2-1) to two hits in the Blackhawks (5-1) home win.

Viroqua drew nine walks with three players — Tyler Quackenbush, Jackson Hoyum and Trevor Geary — getting a free 90 feet twice. Myles Frye was the Blackhawks only multi-hit player, finishing 2 for 4.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 5, De Soto 2

STODDARD, Wis. — The Pirates (0-3) fell to the Indians after committing four fielding errors.

Bryce Grelle had two of De Soto’s five hits.

Thursday, April 13

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 3, La Farge 1

LA FARGE, Wis. — Brian Ziegler was 4 for 4, and Bryce Grelle drove in two runs for the Pirates, who received one-hit pitching from Seth Greeno.

Greeno pitched a complete game and finished with four strikeouts and one walk to go with the hit.

Grelle was also 2 for 3 and Bryce Shultz 3 for 4 for De Soto’s offense, which racked up 11 hits.

Friday, April 14

Coulee

Arcadia 7, Westby 1

ARCADIA — The Arcadia High School baseball team got a Coulee Conference win over Westby on Friday, beating the Norseman 7-1.

Connor Weltzien led the way for the Raiders (3-1, 1-0), going 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Weltzien also pitched six innings and struck out nine batters.

Weltzien hit a double in the third to bring home two of the Raiders three runs that inning. Arcadia had three more in the next inning with RBI singles by Weltzein and Max Sobbotta.

The Norseman (2-2, 0-2) managed just one run off an RBI single in the first by Blake Sutton despite nine hits. Prestin Scow finished the job for Arcadia at the mound, working his way out of a bases-loaded jam.

Arcadia hosts G-E-T on Tuesday while Westby is set to host Sparta on Monday.

Viroqua 8, G-E-T 3

GALESVILLE — The Blackhawks (6-1, 3-0) rode an 11-strikeout performance from pitcher Tyler Quackenbush to a win over the Red Hawks (2-4, 0-2).

Quackenbush held G-E-T to just three hits while himself going 3 for 4 with an RBI double. Clayton Weston went 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Warren Stoner went 2 for 3 for the Red Hawks, recording his team’s only RBI.

Saturday, April 15

Baraboo Triangular

Campbellsport 11, Viroqua 5

Viroqua 7, Baraboo 6

BOYS TENNIS

Tuesday, April 11

Nonconference

Viroqua 6, Sparta 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won all four flights of singles matches in two sets against the Spartans.

Dalton Buros won flight No. 1 over Jordan Johnson 6-1, 6-0 before Sam Kane won flight No. 2 6-1, 6-1 against Edgar Aguilar. Odin Snowdeal won flight No. 3 against Landon Burkhardt 6-1, 6-3. Ian Czap beat Brian Sevtigo-Gomez in flight No. 4 6-1, 6-1.

Gavin Goss and Owen King didn’t give up a game in doubles flight No. 1, as did Owen Wagner and Soren Declerq in flight No. 2. The Spartans only win came in doubles flight No. 2 when Diego Ramos and Hunter Erickson won 6-4, 6-4 against Ethan Dobbs and Carter Roels.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, April 11

Coulee

Westby 10, Arcadia 0 (6)

ARCADIA — Kenzie Steiner hit two home runs, including a grand slam, for the Norsemen (3-1) in their win against the Raiders (1-3).

Steiner’s grand slam came in the sixth inning, bringing home four of the Norsemen’s five runs that inning. From the rubber, Jayda Berg held Arcadia to just three hits while throwing six strikeouts.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 10, De Soto 0

STODDARD, Wis. — The Pirates (1-2) were shutout at home by the Indians.

Thursday, April 13

Coulee

West Salem 8, Viroqua 7

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School softball team rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Viroqua 8-7 in a Coulee Conference game on Thursday.

Junior Grace Peterson put the finishing touch on the victory with a two-out single that scored sophomore Megan Johnson for the winning run on a day the program celebrated an appearance by junior Zoe Coder.

Coder suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident last October and was in attendance for the excitement.

The Panthers started the rally with a Dylynn Bayer one-out walk, and she went to second base on a wild pitch. Junior Signe Roesler followed with a single and stolen base to put runners at second and third base.

Josie Brudos then brought home one run on a groundout before Johnson tied the game with an RBI single and set up Peterson for the heroics.

Johnson and Roesler went 3 for 4, and Brudos drove in three runs after slugging a two-run home run in the first inning. Peterson was 2 for 4, and her winning hit gave her a second RBI.

The Blackhawks had 15 hits and had six players with at least two. Senior Maggie Berra went 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBI.

Westby 7, Onalaska Luther 2

WESTBY — Senior Jayda Berg struck out 15 and held the Knights to four hits in a victory for the Norsemen.

Berg also went 3 for 3 for Westby, which scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning and added two in the fifth. Olivia Nedland drove in two runs and scored twice for the Norsemen.

Nedland also had four of Westby’s 11 stolen bases.

Jolene Jordahl tripled and drove in both runs for Luther.

Friday, April 14

Nonconference

Cashton 19, De Soto 0

STODDARD — The Eagles (8-0) shut out the Pirates (2-3) on the road with their fourth double-digit run total already this season.

TRACK & FIELD

Tuesday, April 11

HOLMEN — The West Salem boys and Holmen girls track and field teams pulled out championships during tight competitions during the MVC/Coulee meet at Empire Stadium in Holmen on Tuesday.

The boys race had three teams finish with three points of each other, and the Panthers (102) nipped second-place Central (101) and third-place Holmen (99). Holmen’s girls scored 146 points to hold off Westby (140) and third-place West Salem (104).

Central junior Aaron Poelma was a double winner with victories in the 110-meter hurdles (16.33 seconds) and 300 hurdles (43.42), and senior teammate Bennett Fried matched his individual victory total with wins in the long jump (23 feet, 1¾ inches) and triple jump (45-9). Fried won the triple jump by more than 5 feet.

Tomah sprinters Elijah Brown and Alex Boyko also had big days as individuals and part of relays.

Brown, a junior, won the 100 (11.14) and Boyko, a sophomore, the 200 (23.55). They also teamed up with freshmen Jaden Johnson and Jaxon Ruland to win the 400 relay (45.27) and 800 relay (1:35.23).

Holmen junior Sam Horman was also a combo winner with a victory in the 800 (2:07.83) and participation with senior Kyle Jackson, junior Lucas Strauss and sophomore Dylan Whiteaker for the best time in the 1,600 relay (3:38.58).

Holmen freshman Lydia Lazarescu continued her hot spring with victories in the 100 (12.94), 200 (26.93) and one leg for the Vikings’ 400 relay team (52.86). She was joined by freshmen Alivia Wichstrom, Abry Bloyer and Piper Haight in that performance.

Tomah junior Lily Joyce swept the hurdle races with respective times of 15.96 and 47.02. Onalaska Luther sophomore Lauren Wickus won the 400 (1:02.89) and long jump (17-1¾) to go with second place in the 200 (27.19).

BOYS GOLF

Thursday, April 13

Coulee

ONALASKA — Arcadia won the first conference meet of the season with a 179 at Coulee Golf Bowl.

The Raiders were led by Cole Sobotta’s 40 and Sid Halvorson’s 44.

Sobotaa nipped Onalaska Luther’s Tyler Arenz and West Salem’s Kyle Hehli by one stroke for medalist honors, and Arenz and Hehli finished one shot better than Westby’s Brooks Hoffland.

West Salem finished second (184) and Westby third (185) in the team standings.

Westby/Viroqua individual scores were as follows: Brooks Hoffland 42; Cody Campbell 47; Gavyn Hansen 47; Dexton Schroeder 49; Hudson Nundahl 51; and Sidney Ricks 66.