High school sports roundup

GIRLS GOLF
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Coulee Conference Meet
VIROQUA — Arcadia won the meet with a score of 195 at Viroqua Hills. Black River Falls (215) was second and G-E-T (217) third.
Arcadia had the top two individuals in senior Hailie Tulip (41) and junior Whitney Sonsalla (47) and four of the top seven after senior Mackenzie Wolfe was sixth (53) and junior Ithzel Cossio Sotelo tied for seventh (54).
The second-place Tigers were led by third-place senior Kaylee Sweno (49) and fourth-place senior Natalie Rave (50), while the Red Hawks were topped by fifth-place sophomore Alexis Murphy (51).
VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Onalaska Sprawl
ONALASKA — Westby and Onalaska both went 4-1 in their respective group competitions during the first day of a two-day event.
The Norsemen beat Green Bay Preble 25-23, 23-25, 15-13, Cumberland 25-23, 25-23, C-FC 25-19, 25-20 and Bangor 25-14, 26-24 and lost to Cuba City 25-18, 25-21 in Group 1.
The Hilltoppers beat Phillips 25-22, 25-23, Iowa-Grant 31-29, 25-12, Maple Northwestern 25-15, 25-19 and Black River Falls 25-10, 25-20 and lost to Middleton 25-15, 25-23 in Group 3.
Bangor was 3-2 in Group 1, West Salem was 3-2 in Group 2, Black River Falls was 2-3 in Group 3, and Sparta was 2-3 in Group 4.
The Cardinals posted wins over C-FC and Green Bay Preble, while the Panthers beat Stratford, Richland Center and Boscobel. The Tigers beat Iowa-Grant and Maple Northwestern, and the Spartans knocked off Mineral Point and the Onalaska varsity reserve team.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Westby Invitational
WESTBY — Westby finished the tournament it hosted with a perfect 5-0 record to claim the title.
Cashton, which went 4-1, finished second, while Viroqua (2-3) was fourth and De Soto (0-5) was sixth.
CROSS COUNTRY
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Ken Trott Invitational
WESTBY — West Salem’s boys held off second-place Aquinas, and West Salem’s girls placed a distant second to Kickapoo/La Farge while Westby’s boys and girls both placed third.
West Salem’s Brennan Garbers was the top local finisher with a third-place time of 14 minutes, 9 seconds in the boys race, and he bested Aquinas’ fourth-place Jonathan Skemp (4:19) by 10 seconds in the race won by C-FC’s Wesley Pronschinske (13:42).
Garbers, sixth-place Vincent Schwarz (14:29) and seventh-place Max Wolf (14:35) helped the Panthers to a team score of 50. The Blugolds, whose second runner was Nick Drye (14th, 15:21) ran to a team score of 84. The third-place Norsemen (86) were led by eighth-place Taylor Thunstedt and ninth-place Eli Larrington (both 14:42).
West Salem’s girls scored 90 points, but Kickapoo/La Farge (44) had three runners in the top nine.
Westby’s Audra Johnson (seventh, 17:38) and Denali Huebner (17:41) were the top local runners in a race won by Anelise Egge of Kickapoo/La Farge in 16:34.
West Salem’s Morgan Quackenbush was ninth (17:53).
Westby’s third-place girls had a team score of 108 and were followed by Logan (132). Logan’s boys were ninth (215) and led by 13th-place Roman Westrich (15:17).
Saturday, Aug. 28
Cashton Invitational
CASHTON — The Aquinas boys had three runners in the top 10 and took first with 52 points.
Senior Alec Taylor (18:03.9) and sophomore Jonathan Skemp (19:03) finished first and second, respectively, while senior Nick Drye (19:44) was ninth.
Westby (72) finished second and was led by seniors Taylor Thunstedt (third, 19:10.4) and Eli Larrington (fourth, 19:11.9).
Viroqua (86) was third and also had two top-10 finishers in juniors Cooper Gelhaus (fifth, 19:21) and Miles Daniels (eighth, 19:26.7).
Junior Gavin Benzing (19:26.7) finished seventh to help Bangor (109) take fourth, while Onalaska Luther (134) was fifth, Blair-Taylor (160) was sixth and Cashton (231) was ninth.
The Brookwood girls (70) took first behind a fourth-place finish from senior Kimberlee Downing (22:32.7).
Westby (78) finished third and had three top-10 finishers in juniors Audra Johnson (third, 23:18.8), Denali Huebner (sixth, 23.39.3) and Meghan Nelson (eighth, 24:06.7).
Aquinas (135) was fourth, Onalaska Luther (157) was fifth, Bangor (167) was sixth, Melrose-Mindoro (183) was seventh, Blair-Taylor (195) was ninth, Cashton (215) was 10th and Viroqua (264) was 11th.
Cardinals freshman Anna Fronk finished seventh in 23:44.3.
BOYS SOCCER
Thursday, Aug. 26
Nonconference
Aquinas 3, Driftless United 2
The Blugolds opened their season with a win for the first time since 2009.
Freshman Vincent Bahr scored in the 12th and 24th minutes off assists from freshman Simon Wieser and junior Andrew Sutton to give Aquinas a 2-0 advantage. But Driftless (1-1) senior Luca Cains-Hilliker responded in the 32nd and 34th minutes to tie the game.
Blugolds sophomore Samuel Dickinson scored the decisive goal off an assist from sophomore Joey Hirschboeck in the 56th minute.
FOOTBALL
Friday, Aug. 27
Brookwood 14, Viroqua 7
VIROQUA — After trailing by one point when Friday night’s game was paused because of the weather, the Falcons scored midway through the third quarter when the game resumed Saturday afternoon to earn a nonconference victory.
Jaydon Koltermann found Dan Peterson for the go-ahead score with a 44-yard touchdown pass to help Brookwood improve to 2-0.
Peterson also had a 33-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that brought the Falcons within 7-6 after the Blackhawks (0-2) struck first via a 3-yard touchdown run by Austin Winker.
Peterson finished with 41 rushing yards on 11 carries, while Frank Wildes led Brookwood with 67 rushing yards on 13 carries.
The Falcons’ defense forced three turnovers and limited Viroqua to 128 yards of offense.
Friday, Aug. 27
Westby 12, Benton 0
WESTBY — The Norsemen (1-1) earned their first win of the season after a lightning delay at the half eventually forced the game to be called.
Grant McCauley caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Elefson in the first quarter and Rhett Stenslien scored from 17 yards out in the second.
Ellefson completed 7 of 12 passes for 103 yards and the touchdown, while Bo Milutnovich had two receptions for a team-high 60 yards. Westby’s defense allowed just 79 total yards on 27 plays.
New Lisbon 40, De Soto 0
NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Pirates (1-1) produced zero rushing yards on 16 carries and had just 49 total yards in a loss to the Rockets.
Senior Aiden Brosinski had a 25-yard catch, and junior Harley Schams rushed for 24 yards on four carries. Junior Evan Pedretti passed for 49 yards on three completions.