High school sports roundup

Blugolds sophomore Samuel Dickinson scored the decisive goal off an assist from sophomore Joey Hirschboeck in the 56th minute.

FOOTBALL

Friday, Aug. 27

Brookwood 14, Viroqua 7

VIROQUA — After trailing by one point when Friday night’s game was paused because of the weather, the Falcons scored midway through the third quarter when the game resumed Saturday afternoon to earn a nonconference victory.

Jaydon Koltermann found Dan Peterson for the go-ahead score with a 44-yard touchdown pass to help Brookwood improve to 2-0.

Peterson also had a 33-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that brought the Falcons within 7-6 after the Blackhawks (0-2) struck first via a 3-yard touchdown run by Austin Winker.

Peterson finished with 41 rushing yards on 11 carries, while Frank Wildes led Brookwood with 67 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The Falcons’ defense forced three turnovers and limited Viroqua to 128 yards of offense.

Friday, Aug. 27

Westby 12, Benton 0