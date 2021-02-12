High school sports roundup

Senior Cale Anderson (20-0) is the lone state qualifier for Viroqua after winning the championship at 152. Anderson recorded two technical falls before beating Rogge 12-4 in the title bout.

Prairie du Chien lost to Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T in last year’s state semifinals. Sectional champs will be seeded for semifinal matchups again this year.

Rhett Koenig, who won last year’s 106-pound state title, continued another strong season as a sophomore with two pins and a decision. Top-ranked Koenig beat fourth-ranked Parker Heintz (5-1) of Lodi 5-2 in the finals.

Ryder Koenig, ranked 11th at his weight, beat ninth-ranked Mason Mau (13-1) of Belleville 3-2 in the semifinal round and followed it up with a 5-2 victory over 10th-ranked Camden Staver (7-6) of Evansville in the title bout.

Cejka had his toughest match in the quarterfinals, but he advanced to a 3-2 win. He beat Lakeside Lutheran’s Riley Schmidt (12-5) by a 6-2 score in the semifinals, then pinned Viroqua’s Ethan Dobbs (17-5) in 3 minutes, 53 seconds for his championship.