High school sports roundup

GYMNASTICS
Coulee
Tuesday, Feb. 2
West Salem co-op 129.95, Westby 107.25
WEST SALEM — The Panthers won in their season debut.
Sydney Hammes won the vault (8.75) and balance beam (8.3) and was second on the uneven bars (7.9). Teammate Taliya Michlig won the bars with an 8.6 but other events were not reported.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
G-E-T co-op 129.875, Viroqua co-op 125.175
GALESVILLE — The G-E-T co-op’s Paris Lambert won the vault (8.625) and the floor exercise (8.9) while teammate Sophie White won the balance beam (8.925).
Lambert, who also finished second on the uneven bars (8.125), was second in the all-around (33.45).
The Viroqua co-op’s Morgan Siekert won the uneven bars (8.575) and the all-around (33.8). Siekert also finished second on the vault (8.4), the floor exercise (8.675) and the balance beam (8.15).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Friday, Feb. 5
Black River Falls 65, Viroqua 52
VIROQUA — The Tigers (1-6, 1-6) picked up their first win of the season, and junior Makayla Nortman led the way with a 25-point performance.
Senior Jessica Tryggestad scored 13 for the Blackhawks (4-14, 1-10).
WRESTLING
Saturday, Feb. 6
WIAA sectional Division 2
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien High School wrestling team is going back to the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament after coming through in all aspects at the Richland Center Sectional on Saturday.
The Blackhawks, ranked sixth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, racked up 166½ points to hold off fifth-ranked Evansville (136) and win a sectional championship for the second year in a row.
Prairie du Chien used seven individual state qualifiers to score those points, and four of those seven won their brackets for momentum heading to the state tournament at Adams-Friendship next Saturday. The Blackhawks will compete in the team tournament on Feb. 20, also at Adams-Friendship.
The Blackhawks were led by championship performances from Rhett Koenig (16-1, 113), Ryder Koenig (16-1, 120), Maddox Cejka (13-3, 132), and Bradyn Saint (15-0, 170). Mason Baumgartner (14-4, 106), Luke Kramer (14-5, 145), Matt Rogge (15-2, 152) all placed second for Prairie du Chien.
Senior Cale Anderson (20-0) is the lone state qualifier for Viroqua after winning the championship at 152. Anderson recorded two technical falls before beating Rogge 12-4 in the title bout.
Prairie du Chien lost to Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T in last year’s state semifinals. Sectional champs will be seeded for semifinal matchups again this year.
Rhett Koenig, who won last year’s 106-pound state title, continued another strong season as a sophomore with two pins and a decision. Top-ranked Koenig beat fourth-ranked Parker Heintz (5-1) of Lodi 5-2 in the finals.
Ryder Koenig, ranked 11th at his weight, beat ninth-ranked Mason Mau (13-1) of Belleville 3-2 in the semifinal round and followed it up with a 5-2 victory over 10th-ranked Camden Staver (7-6) of Evansville in the title bout.
Cejka had his toughest match in the quarterfinals, but he advanced to a 3-2 win. He beat Lakeside Lutheran’s Riley Schmidt (12-5) by a 6-2 score in the semifinals, then pinned Viroqua’s Ethan Dobbs (17-5) in 3 minutes, 53 seconds for his championship.
Saint kept his unbeaten season going with three one-sided victories. After opening with a technical fall, third-ranked Saint pinned Dalton Hoehn (10-3) of Mauston in 1:44. He then took care of Beloit Turner’s Cal Ries (11-2) with a 10-2 major decision in the final.
— Todd Sommerfeldt
Saturday, Feb. 6
WIAA sectional Division 3
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Aquinas High School wrestling team advanced four to the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament next weekend after a day of big performances at the Mineral Point Sectional on Saturday.
The Blugolds also finished third in the team standings with a score of 120½, which trailed only champion Mineral Point (153½) and runner-up Iowa-Grant/Highland (138½). Mineral Point advances to the team state tournament in Wausau, Wis., on Feb. 20.
But the Blugolds have a nice group of qualifiers for the individual state meet in Wausau next Saturday. The top two sectional finishers at each earned individual state spots.
Junior Joe Penchi and freshman David Malin won championships for the Blugolds at 145 and 160 pounds, respectively. Freshman Jake Fitzpatrick and sophomore Tate Flege placed second at 106 and 126.
Penchi (12-0), ranked fourth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, won the sectional with three pins. He took care of Pittsville’s Camron Dammann (10-1) by pin in 3 minutes, 31 seconds to win the championship. Malin (15-1), ranked 10th, had two pins and a major decision. He majored Mineral Point junior Bo Hanson (10-1) by a 16-3 score for the title.
Fitzpatrick advances with a 14-2 record, and Flege is 13-3.
De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski also won a sectional championship at 152 by running his record to 15-0 with two technical falls and a pin in the championship bout.
Teammate Cezar Garcia (13-1, 195) added a second-place finish after losing the championship match. Garcia, ranked second, was knocked off by Lancaster’s Ryan McCartney 8-6 in the final but came back to beat Independence/Gilmanton’s Gavin Bragger by technical fall to qualify.
Westby’s Dylan Nottestad (19-0) won the 220-pound championship at Mineral Point. Nottestad recorded pins in the quarterfinal and championship matches. Teammates Trevor Lemke (14-5, 138) and Garrett Vatland (13-7, 152) just missed out on state after placing third.
Chris Rogstad (11-2) won the 285-pound championship for Blair-Taylor. Rogstad beat a pair of top-10 performers, getting the best of seventh-ranked Will Straka of Mineral Point with a 6-0 decision in the semifinal round and a 5-2 decision over 10th-ranked Wylie Dunn of Whitehall in the title bout.
— Todd Sommerfeldt
