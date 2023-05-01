BASEBALL

Monday, April 24

Coulee

Viroqua 3, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM — The Blackhawks (8-2, 4-0) took over first place in the conference by holding the Panthers (7-1, 5-1) to two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning at Miller Field.

Right fielder Connor Mathison had two hits, and third baseman Jackson Hoyum drove in a run for Viroqua, which scored single runs in the first, third and sixth.

Carson Koepnick and Luke Noel each drove in a run in the seventh for West Salem, but relief pitcher Casey Kowalczyk recorded the final out for the Blackhawks.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 15, Kickapoo 14

VIOLA, Wis. — The Pirates scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning, then watched the Panthers scored seven times in the final two innings before closing out the win.

Silas Buchner had two hits and drove in three runs for De Soto, and Harris Krueger added two RBI.

Bryce Grelle and Finn Wrobel each added two hits for the Pirates.

Tuesday, April 25

Coulee

Viroqua 3, Westby 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (9-1, 5-0) win their third straight and hold the Norsemen (2-3, 0-3) to just one run.]

Thursday, April 27

Coulee

Viroqua 6, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks (10-2, 6-0) remain unbeaten in Coulee play with a shutout performance from pitcher Myles Frye. Frye struckout nine batters for Viroqua, allowing just two hits without a walk.

Casey Kowalczyk and Connor Mathison each went 2 for 4 at the plate with Kowalczyk hitting a home run. Parker Coach and Aidan Gunderson recorded the only hits of the game for Black River Falls.

Friday, April 28

Nonconference

Viroqua 13, Lancaster 3 (5)

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (11-2) scored seven runs in the first to take control, topped by an RBI triple by Myles Frye.

Frye went 3 for 4 while Trevor Geary had a two-RBI single. Kevin Lendosky struck out six over his five inning start.

Coulee

Westby 3, G-E-T 2

GALESVILLE — The Norsemen (4-4, 1-4) picked up their first conference win behind a good two-way performance from Bo Mulitinovich versus the Red Hawks (6-6, 2-3).

Mulitinovich pitched five innings and struck out seven batters before giving way to relief pitcher Devin Nedland. Multinovich’s fly ball in the fifth inning was the lone RBI for Westby. Garret Vatland went 3 for 4 and accounted for every other Norsemen hit.

Collin Handke pitched a complete game for G-E-T, striking out nine batters in the loss. Warren Stoner and Chris Wagner each had two hits while Nathan Holthaus had a sac fly RBI.

TRACK & FIELD

Tuesday, April 25

Hoffman Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Tomah won the boys end of the invite at Black River Falls with 153 team points while Westby won the girls section with 186 points.

The Timberwolves boys swept the sprint events with sophomore Alex Boyko winning the 100 (11.37) and the 400 (53.76).

Bangor tied for second in the team standings with Black River Falls at 92 points, recording 30 points in both the jumps and relays.

Westby won three girls’ jump events. Sophomore Erin Gluch won the high jump (5-0), senior Meghan Nelson won the pole vault (9-6) and sophomore Ali Fortun won the long jump (15-5.25).

Friday, April 28

Sporty Salsman Invitational

GALESVILLE — The Logan High School boys and girls track and field teams swept the team titles at the Sporty Salsman Invitational on Friday at G-E-T.

The Rangers girls held off G-E-T by just six team points, winning 133-127. West Salem finished fourth (79), Viroqua fifth (64), Melrose-Mindoro sixth (62), Arcadia seventh (52), Sparta eighth (45) and Luther ninth (31).

Logan once again beat out G-E-T in the boys standings, holding 145 points to the Red Hawks’ 109. Viroqua finished not far behind G-E-T for third (104), followed by Luther fourth (92), West Salem fifth (78), Arcadia sixth (54), Sparta seventh (49) and Melrose-Mindoro eighth (34).

Logan flexed their muscle in the relay events, winning three titles across both divisions. Quade Haverland, Avan Wichelt, Gabe Sanders and Eli Robertson won the boys 4x100 meter relay at 45.94 seconds.

The Rangers also won the girls 4x100 with Julie Yang, Liberty Sprain, Aaliyah Hamiliton and Maddy Cornett finishing in 52.76 seconds — nearly four seconds faster than second place. The same group won the girls 4x200 in 1:53.94, almost eight seconds before the runner-up.

Melrose-Mindoro senior Lilly Radcliffe won the 300 meter hurdles (49.85) by nearly four seconds.

G-E-T won both the girls long jump with junior Alayna Stendahl (15-10.25) and the triple jump with senior Jordan Stanislowski (31-4.5).

The Viroqua boys sophomore duo of Isaac Pratt and Addisu Wright finished first and second in the 400 meter dash (52.87 to 53.49) as well as second (24.03) and third (24.24) in the 200 behind Luther junior Elijah Hoppe (23.56.). Pratt also won the boys long jump (20-1.75).

BOYS TENNIS

Tuesday, April 25

Coulee

Viroqua 7, Black River Falls 0

Odin Snowdeal in singles flight No. 3 and Soren Declerq in singles flight No. 4 each won 6-0, 6-0 as the Blackhawks swept the Tigers.

BOYS GOLF

Tuesday, April 25

Coulee

Conference tournament

ARCADIA — The Raiders were the winners of the Coulee mini-meet, shooting 163 as a team and beating second place G-E-T by 13 strokes.

Cole Sobotta was the highest finishing player for Arcadia, placing second at 38 strokes behind the overall individual champion in Brooks Hoffland with a score of 37 from Westby/Viroqua.

G-E-T had a pair of players —Domanick Knott and Nic Jumper — shot 41 to tie for fourth.

Black River Falls and West Salem tied for third at 177 while Westby/Viroqua finished one stroke behind for fifth. West Salem’s Logan Oldenberg finished third with 40 strokes. Black River Falls best finishers were Spencer Aebly and Chris Muir at 42 strokes each.

Luther shot 187 for sixth and Hillsboro finished seventh at 221.

Thursday, April 27

Coulee Meet

ETTRICK – Arcadia finished 11 shots ahead of second-place Westby/Viroqua by 11 shots with a 171 at Ettrick Golf Club.

Brooks Hofland shot a 1-under-par 35 for Westby/Viroqua and was medalist by finishing four shots ahead of Arcadia runner-up Cole Sobotta.

Arcadia’s Sid Halverson (43), Joey Theis (44) and Kaiden Rotering (45) also had good rounds for the victorious Raiders.

SOFTBALL

Thursday, April 27

Coulee

Westby 6, G-E-T 3

GALESVILLE – The Norsemen (7-1, 4-0) scored four runs in the third and two more in the seventh to beat the Red Hawks (4-5, 2-3).

Kennedy Brueggen was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Westby. Jayda Berg pitched a complete game and allowed three earned runs with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Kenzie Stellner drove in three runs, and Hannah Nelson had two hits for the Norsemen.

Shayna Kirkey and Halene DeJager each had a pair of hits for G-E-T.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 11, De Soto 1 (6)

WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Pirates were shut down on two hits.